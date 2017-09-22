Make your watch unique and love it even more with the best Apple Watch faces

Chances are, you won’t know how to do everything when you first get your Apple Watch. That being the case, you’re probably wondering how to personalize it and make it your own. When we first reviewed the Apple Watch, we loved everything that it could do and all the accessories you could get for it. There’s a range of third-party accessories and beautiful straps available for Apple’s iconic wearable — whether talking last-gen devices or the newly-unveiled Apple Watch Series 3 — all of which will ensure your Apple Watch looks good on a child, your grandparents, or a body-builder.

Watch faces are part of this equation, and allow you to configure your watch to fit your individual style and needs. Read on and discover the best Apple Watch faces.

Don’t forget that some of the best Apple Watch apps allow you to expand the capabilities and face complications of your Apple Watch.

How do I add faces to my Apple Watch?

To add faces to your Apple Watch, open the Watch app on your iPhone, tap Face Gallery at the bottom, and choose your faces. Once you’re finished configuring the watch face, just tap Add.

You can also press down on the watch face and swipe left until you see New, then add a new face.

Note: To delete a watch face, press down on any face, scroll to the left or right until you find the face you want to delete, and swipe up on the face. Then, tap Remove to delete it.

Work

Siri

Siri’s watch face gives you personalized information throughout the day. It works like a scrolling Rolodex of data gathered from your Calendar, Alarms, News, Reminders, and it can even remind you to breathe. These are all options that you can turn on and off in the Watch app using your iPhone. Once you set up what sort of information you want Siri to display, you can set up the face just like any other and choose your complications. Utility

The Utility face gives you the flexibility to choose four complications and four different types of dials. If you want to keep the face of your Apple Watch simple and legible, this is an excellent choice. It also showcases your most important complications at the forefront without feeling crowded. Modular

If you crave even more information than the Utility face has to offer, then the Modular face is the way to go. The offering is without a doubt one of the most flexible faces currently available for the Apple Watch. It offers five complications, features a digital display for easy reading, and keeps everything tidy, even though it crams ample information into a single spot.

Fitness

Activity

The Activity face is the go-to Watch face for fitness buffs, one that works via activity rings. The Move ring — represented by the red band — shows you how many calories you’ve burned so far, while the green and blue rings show you how many minutes of activity you’ve completed so far and how often you’ve stood up and moved about for at least a minute, respectively. You can also configure it to show you “roll” hours. Instead of standing and moving, it will show you hours in which you’ve pushed (in case you are in a wheelchair). You can also configure it with up to three different complications. Chronograph

This Watch face is perfect for runners or those who need a digital chronograph. The hands tell you the total time, and there’s a second flyback hand for monitoring lap times. You can customize the timescales to measure both short and long periods, too, and the face syncs with the Stopwatch app so you can keep better track of your lap times.

Fun

Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope is a beautiful app with patterns that intertwine and change throughout the day — it’s also designed for relaxation purposes. When you turn the Digital Crown, the patterns move. The faster you turn the crown, the faster the patterns will move. Needless to say, you can use this to get yourself into a relaxed state if you’re having a stressful day. Toy Story

The Apple Watch is known for having one of the largest selections of third-party cases and straps of any watch in existence. This makes it possible to turn the Apple Watch into a device fit for kids. This Watch Face showcases the main characters from the Toy Story franchise. You can currently choose from Woody, Buzz Lightyear, or Jessie, and the characters will animate and wave at you. Mickey & Minnie Mouse

This watch face will take you back to your childhood, allowing you to to choose either Mickey or Minnie Mouse. The characters move their hands to indicate the time, but they move their body naturally, tapping their feet as they do. It is a modern take on an old classic. The face also lets you to use up to three complications at once, including Reminders. Motion

The Motion face is a gorgeous app that reacts to your touch. It has three collections that you can choose. The Butterfly collection has 25 different species that move just like real butterflies. Every time you raise your wrist, a different butterfly will appear. The Flower collection has nine different flowers that animate themselves blooming. The third, the Jellyfish collection, has six different species of jellyfish, and depicts a different one every time you raise your wrist. Each one of these collections features a natural animation that can keep you entertained for days. Astronomy

For the astronomy aficionados, here’s a face that displays the time and showcases a real-time model of the Earth, Moon, and our Solar System. The Earth shows you the transition between day and night. You can also follow the moon phases, or you can choose the Solar System view to see the position of the planets on any day of the year. Rotating the Digital Crown will show the passage of time, too, so you can track the alignment of the planets or the next full moon. Timelapse

Time-lapse is an elegant face that shows you six landscapes and cityscapes from around the world. Every time you look at it, the face will show you that city or landscape at your time of day. You can also add up to two complications to this face, which makes it one of the simplest available.

Minimalist