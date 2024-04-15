 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This deal gets you a box-fresh Samsung Galaxy Watch from $99

Aaron Mamiit
By
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on the wrist.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If you’ve been on the lookout for smartwatch deals involving the Samsung Galaxy Watch, Walmart is giving you the chance to get the wearable device for very cheap — the 42mm, Bluetooth model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is down to $99 from $169 for $70 in savings, and the 46mm, Bluetooth model is down to $149 from $179 for $30 in savings. Whichever size you choose to buy, you need to act fast because there’s probably not much time left before these bargains for the smartwatch are removed.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm, Bluetooth) — $99, was $169

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm, Bluetooth) — $149, was $179

Related

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

There’s a lot to like about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, including its cohesive design and neat One Watch UI. It offers 16GB of storage for your favorite apps, a Super AMOLED display that’s bright and colorful, and battery life of up to 40 hours on a single charge.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are often compared as the premium models of the smartwatch for their respective generations. While the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features a titanium body, a temperature tracker, and a larger battery with faster charging speeds, you’ll want to go for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic if you like the physical rotating bezel that’s been a trademark of Samsung’s smartwatches, along with most of the fitness and health-tracking technology found in its successor. The much cheaper price is also great if you’re looking for a device that’s easier on the budget.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic isn’t among the latest generation of the brand’s line of smartwatches, but either model of the wearable device is still a worthwhile purchase if you can get them with the discounts that Walmart is offering. The 42mm, Bluetooth model is $70 off, down to $99 from $169, while the 46mm, Bluetooth model is $30 off, down to $149 from $179. These prices aren’t expected to last long because of the popularity of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, so if you want to take advantage of either offer, you need to proceed with the transaction right now.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm, Bluetooth) — $99, was $169

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm, Bluetooth) — $149, was $179

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best tablet deals: iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab, Fire, and more
Front face of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8.

Whether you’re shopping for one of the best iPads or one of the best tablets in general, it never hurts to keep an eye out for some savings. Tablet deals are often pretty easy to come by, with top tablet brands like Samsung, Apple, and even Microsoft having a tablet model or two discounted somewhere on the internet. We’ve scoured all of the current tablet deals and compiled them into what we feel are the best tablet deals going on right now. Reading onward you’ll find everything you need to know in order to save big on a new tablet, as well as some information on which of the best tablet deals may best suit your needs.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (32GB) -- $96, was $160

If you need an Android tablet for simple tasks like browsing the internet and watching streaming shows, the affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite may be enough for you. Its 8.7-inch screen is decent with WXGA+ resolution, while maintaining portability so you can easily hold the tablet in one hand. Its internal storage is limited at 32GB, but you can expand it by up to 1TB using a microSD card. For the clumsy ones, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is perfect for you because it's protected by a sturdy metal frame.

Read more
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals from every carrier
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with the display turned on.

Even though the latest flagship phone from Samsung is the Samsung Galaxy S23, the previous generation, the Samsung Galaxy S24, is still a solidly powerful phone and was one of the best phones on the market for quite a while. As such, if you want to get a good flagship phone without spending a ton of cash, it might be worth going with the Galaxy S23 instead. There are quite a lot of great deals you can take advantage of right now, whether in the form of direct discounts or trade-in credits, so there are lots of good reasons to go that route. To that end, we've collected our favorite Galaxy S23 deals below so you can pick the one that fits your needs and budget the best.
Today’s best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals

Samsung:
Best Buy:
Verizon:
T-Mobile:
AT&T:

Read more
Best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals: Save up to $800 on the phone
Samsung Galaxy S24 in Marble Gray showing Google Maps.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is Samsung’s newest flagship smartphone. It’s a great phone to shop if you’re looking for the newest tech and software you can get in a smartphone, but it’s also a great phone to shop if you’re looking for some of the best phone deals currently taking place. You might not expect to find substantial savings on such a new phone, but there’s a lot of ways out there to save big on a new Samsung Galaxy S24.
Today's best Galaxy S24 deals
When it comes to landing the best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals, purchasing from your favorite carrier may be your best option. Massive discounts are available if you’re willing to sign a new contract or add a new line. Most carriers are currently offering major discounts with an eligible trade-in device as well, but you can also save on an unlocked version of the Galaxy S24 by purchasing directly from Samsung.

-- Get up to $550 instant trade-in credit with exclusive colors available and discounts on other Samsung devices.
-- Get up to $800 in credit over 36 months with an eligible trade-in device and a qualifying unlimited plan.
-- Get up to $800 in savings applied over 36 months when you trade-in an eligible device and add a new line.
-- Get up to $1,000 monthly bill credits when you trade in an eligible phone.
-- Get up to $800 trade-in credit when you pay over 24 months.
-- Get up to $500 trade-in credit when you trade in an eligible device.

Read more