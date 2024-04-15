This deal gets you a box-fresh Samsung Galaxy Watch from $99

If you’ve been on the lookout for smartwatch deals involving the Samsung Galaxy Watch, Walmart is giving you the chance to get the wearable device for very cheap — the 42mm, Bluetooth model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is down to $99 from $169 for $70 in savings, and the 46mm, Bluetooth model is down to $149 from $179 for $30 in savings. Whichever size you choose to buy, you need to act fast because there’s probably not much time left before these bargains for the smartwatch are removed.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm, Bluetooth) — $99, was $169

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm, Bluetooth) — $149, was $179

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

There’s a lot to like about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, including its cohesive design and neat One Watch UI. It offers 16GB of storage for your favorite apps, a Super AMOLED display that’s bright and colorful, and battery life of up to 40 hours on a single charge.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are often compared as the premium models of the smartwatch for their respective generations. While the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features a titanium body, a temperature tracker, and a larger battery with faster charging speeds, you’ll want to go for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic if you like the physical rotating bezel that’s been a trademark of Samsung’s smartwatches, along with most of the fitness and health-tracking technology found in its successor. The much cheaper price is also great if you’re looking for a device that’s easier on the budget.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic isn’t among the latest generation of the brand’s line of smartwatches, but either model of the wearable device is still a worthwhile purchase if you can get them with the discounts that Walmart is offering. The 42mm, Bluetooth model is $70 off, down to $99 from $169, while the 46mm, Bluetooth model is $30 off, down to $149 from $179. These prices aren’t expected to last long because of the popularity of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, so if you want to take advantage of either offer, you need to proceed with the transaction right now.

