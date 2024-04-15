 Skip to main content
This Samsung tablet with S Pen stylus just had its price slashed to $199

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with its S Pen stylus.
Samsung

If you’re looking for affordable tablet deals, your search has a good chance of ending with Walmart’s offer for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. The 64GB model of the device, which comes with its own S Pen stylus, is available with a $150 discount that slashes its price to just $199 from $349. There’s no indication on when the bargain ends, so if  you think this is the perfect device for you, you shouldn’t hesitate with your purchase if you want to be able to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) has arrived with an updated processor and Android 14 out of the box, but its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2020), is still a pretty capable tablet as long as you manage your expectations for the affordable device. The cheaper variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 features a 10.4-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution, for vivid colors and sharp details, and it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. It’s not going to be as fast as the best tablets, but it’s more than enough for basic tasks like browsing the internet, checking social media, and watching streaming shows.

Every purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with the S Pen, which is a stylus that makes it easier to write notes, draw sketches, and work with documents on the tablet’s display. The device features a battery that can last up to 13 hours on a single charge, and a microSD card slot that can expand its storage space by up to 512GB.

The budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is currently even more affordable right now from Walmart. A $150 discount slashes the price of the 64GB version of the tablet from $349 to just $199, but you have to hurry with the transaction if you want to get the device for this cheap. If you move slow, this offer for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite may slip through your fingers, so if you want to take advantage of the bargain, you’ll have to add the tablet to your cart and move forward with the checkout process as soon as possible.

