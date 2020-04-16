  1. Mobile

Samsung adds budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, brings Galaxy S10 Lite to U.S.

By

Samsung is beefing up its tablet offerings. The company has quietly announced the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which is a stripped-down, cheaper version of Galaxy Tab S6. The new tablet offers decent specs, a 10.4-inch display, and more — though there’s no official pricing for the tablet just yet.

Some of the official specifications for the device also have yet to be revealed. Samsung lists the tablet as having a an “octa-core” processor with clock speeds of 2.3GHz and 1.7GHz. As Ars Technica notes, it’s likely that the chip is the Samsung Exynos 9611, considering that the specs match and the Exynos 9611 was listed for the tablet in a Geekbench test.

Alongside whatever chip is included, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite offers a 10.4-inch display with a 2,000 x 1,200 resolution, 4GB of RAM, and either 64GB or 128GB of storage. Powering it all is a 7,040mAh battery. There’s also an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Last but not least, there’s a headphone jack — which is a nice touch in a world where wired headphones are disappearing.

Galaxy S10 Lite

Alongside the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Samsung also announced that it’s bringing the Galaxy S10 Lite to the U.S. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite may be more than a year old at this point, but it’s still a great phone. The device offers a Snapdragon 855 processor, along with a 2,400 x 1,080 resolution AMOLED display. The device has a great camera, with a 48-megapixel main sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

Pricing and availability

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be available at $350. That puts it on par with the $330 iPad, and cheaper than the $400 Galaxy Tab S5e, which is technically the device that the S6 Lite is a successor to. The Tab S6 Lite will come in Oxford Gray, Angora Blue, and Chiffon Rose, and be available in the second quarter of 2020.

The Galaxy S10 Lite will be available in the U.S. starting on April 17. It will cost $650, and will be available from Samsung, Amazon, and Best Buy. In the U.S., the device will only be available in one color — Prism Black.

