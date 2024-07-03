6 big announcements we expect at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked next week

Samsung officially announced that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on July 10 in Paris. This is earlier than previous years due to the Paris 2024 Olympics that start on July 26, which Samsung is sponsoring.

From what we know so far, this is going to be a jam-packed Galaxy Unpacked event, with lots of updates to existing hardware, plus some new products from Samsung.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything we’re expecting from Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

The main event will, of course, be Samsung’s next-generation flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Though it hasn’t been officially revealed yet, recent reports have revealed a lot about the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The biggest change will be in the design, which will be inspired by the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with a more angular design and sharper edges.

As far as the displays, it doesn’t look like there are going to be as many changes here as previously thought. The inner display will still be a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with 2160 x 1856 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The cover display will be a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with 2376 x 968 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. There were rumors that Samsung might be going with a shorter and wider cover display, but that has now been debunked, as the aspect ratio appears to be 23:9.

It’s very likely that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy inside, which currently powers the S24 lineup. But the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could even outperform the S24 Ultra, as it appears to have 12GB RAM and storage options from 256GB to 1TB.

The camera setup will be similar to that of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. This means a 50-megapixel main camera, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

There were rumors that we might see an upgrade to a 200MP main camera, but that could be for the new “Ultra” variant. This year, Samsung may finally introduce a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, which would be even more expensive than the regular Z Fold 6. However, the likelihood of that phone appearing at Unpacked seems pretty unlikely at this point in time.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

While the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may be the flagship, there is also the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which is its smaller clamshell sibling.

Though the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is being meaningfully changed, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will remain mostly the same as before. However, Samsung has likely made some improvements to the overall hinge design, making it more durable.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6’s main display will be a 6.7-inch screen, though the cover display may see a slight bump to 3.9 inches instead of 3.4 inches. However, the folder-like shape of the cover display that distinguishes the Galaxy Z Flip 5 from the Motorola Razr Plus will remain. The Z Flip 6 could be slightly thicker than its predecessor, which may also mean a slight bump in battery capacity.

Again, we should also expect Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy in the Z Flip 6. But for RAM, Samsung may take a different approach this year. There were reports that we may see two variants for RAM — one with 8GB and another with 12GB but running a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. This would be the first time that Samsung went with two different RAM specifications for the Galaxy Z Flip. But if one is running 12GB RAM with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, it could be equivalent to 8GB RAM with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

For cameras, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 may see a bump up to 50MP for the main camera while still having an ultrawide camera. This would be a similar move to what Motorola did with the Razr 2024 and Razr Plus 2024.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Alongside the latest foldables, we can also expect to see the next generation of wearables with the Galaxy Watch 7.

The design of the Galaxy Watch 7 will not change much, as it retains the same round circular design of the Galaxy Watch 6. The sizes should continue to be 40mm and 44mm, and Samsung’s spring pin band connector will remain. We may see a new olive green color, along with silver and gold.

Though the overall look isn’t any different, the internals will see a significant boost. The Galaxy Watch 7 could include the Exynos W1000 chipset, which means a 20% boost in performance and power efficiency. The charging speeds may also see an increase to 15W, which is 50% faster than the current Galaxy Watch 6 series.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

In addition to the regular Galaxy Watch 7, Samsung is releasing a new Galaxy Watch Ultra this year. This will be a direct competitor to the Apple Watch Ultra and feature a different design compared to the regular Galaxy Watch.

From what we’ve seen so far, the Galaxy Watch Ultra will feature a more rugged design with a circular bezel encased in a rounded square case. The Galaxy Watch Ultra will also have a larger body at 47mm, which is bigger than the standard Galaxy Watch but smaller than the Apple Watch Ultra (49mm). The case will be made of titanium and have a layer of sapphire crystal on the display, which can also reach up to 3,000 nits of brightness.

The latest report we have seen shows that the Galaxy Watch Ultra will also have a band attachment system that is heavily inspired by Apple. The Galaxy Watch Ultra will also sport a band that looks very much like Apple’s own ocean-style band.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

During Samsung’s January Galaxy Unpacked event, which showcased the Galaxy S24 series, we got a tease of Samsung’s own Galaxy Ring. Samsung showed it off again during Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February, and now, we’re likely getting a full release at Unpacked.

With the Galaxy Ring, there’s quite a bit that we have already confirmed since it was teased earlier in the year. We know that Samsung will be releasing it in three colors: black, silver, and gold, and all three colors will feature a glossy, reflective finish. An earlier leak indicated that the Galaxy Ring would come in ring sizes 5 through 13.

Smart rings are fantastic wearables that offer a discrete way to track your health and fitness compared to smartwatches. The Galaxy Watch may use a generative AI system for continuous monitoring of one’s heart rate data and signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib). The Galaxy Ring should also capture snapshots of a user’s overall health through metrics like sleep, activity, heart rate, and heart rate variability (HRV).

Battery life may be one of the Galaxy Ring’s strongest points. In an interview, the company confirmed that the Galaxy Ring will get between five to nine days of battery life. This seems better than even the Oura Ring, which typically gets around four days before needing to go back on the charger.

Pricing for the Galaxy Ring will be interesting to watch. It’s been reported that it will cost between $300 and $350, similar to the Oura Ring. Furthermore, Samsung may be considering a monthly subscription for at least some of its features.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series

This one is a little more up in the air: the Galaxy Tab S10 series. Historically, we have seen the Galaxy Tab S-series tablets launch in August, but since Galaxy Unpacked is in July this time, it’s looking like a 50/50 chance.

There haven’t been many rumors surrounding the Galaxy Tab S10 series either, but a recent report on GSMArena claims that the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra looks pretty identical to its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus has also been rumored to use a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, but we haven’t heard anything else about what will be inside the regular Tab S10 or Tab S10 Ultra.

Since the rumors have been light, we aren’t completely certain if the Galaxy Tab S10 series will show up at this Galaxy Unpacked event. It may be possible that Samsung will reveal new tablets at a later date and reserve this Galaxy Unpacked event for the foldables and wearables.