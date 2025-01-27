The Galaxy Z Flip 7’s camera spec has made us worry

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is the next iteration of Samsung’s foldable “flip” phone, but the latest leaks suggest that absolutely no hardware change at all is coming to its cameras. The Z Flip 7 will reportedly arrive with the exact same configuration as the Z Flip 6, sporting a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide, alongside the 10MP selfie camera.

But that doesn’t mean all hope for an upgrade is lost. While the hardware looks to be largely the same, Samsung has plans for the phone’s software that could result in much better pictures. For starters, the S25’s ProVisual Engine (or a variant of it) could come with the Z Flip 7, according to GalaxyClub. This suite of AI-powered tools lets you tweak and edit even subpar photos into something worthy of hanging on the wall.

Whatever processor Samsung decides to use for the phone may also have an impact, but not necessarily a good one. Previous rumors about the Z Flip 7 suggest it might come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, but others have indicated it might use an Exynos chip instead (a subject widely debated before the Galaxy S25 launch, too.) Although the Exynos chip has been used in global flagship devices before, Samsung users have noticed the way it impacts picture quality.

During the day, photo quality between the Exynos chips and Qualcomm chips is relatively similar. There are subtle differences, but nothing that would normally qualify as a dealbreaker. However, Qualcomm chips have an advantage not only in low-light photography, but also when recording video. Check out the video down below; YouTuber Danny Winget does a side-by-side comparison of a Galaxy S21 with an Exynos chip compared to one with a Qualcomm chip. Yes, the video is from several generations ago, but the differences are still relevant.

Galaxy S21 Ultra Camera Test Exynos vs Snapdragon After Updates

Samsung sometimes releases the same phone with a different chip, depending on region. European markets have tended to receive the Exynos chip in the past, while in the U.S. Galaxy phones used a Qualcomm processor. Often, the decision was forced by hardware requirements, such as the modem. Samsung will be keen to put the Exynos’s poor reputation in the past, which it has started to do with phones like the Galaxy A55, especially as it could affect sales of a crucial device like a future Z Flip.