Our first look at the Galaxy Z Flip 7 reveals more than just design

We finally know what the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will look like, and it’s hard not to be enamored with its Gameboy SP vibes. The Z Flip 7 will have a 3.6-inch cover display that opens to a 6.8-inch internal display, making it officially larger than its predecessor. It’s a welcome bump in size, although the Z Flip 7 is still smaller than other flip phones on the market.

The images come from an official CAD render leak for the Z Flip 7, first obtained by Android Headlines. While these leaks don’t confirm the device’s internal specs, they do make it easier to make educated guesses based on what we see.

Let’s start with the cameras. Dual cameras grace the cover, while a punch hole camera sits at the top-center of the interior. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 will most likely use the same configuration as the Flip 6, with a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra wide. It’s possible that Samsung will upgrade the sensors, even if the resolution remains the same — but not even the flagship Galaxy S25 saw significant camera upgrades, so it’s best not to hold your breath.

EXCLUSIVE BREAKING LEAK: Samsung's GALAXY Z Flip 7 LEAKED Design REVEALED!

The internal screen crease looks less prominent, although that could also be due to the quality of the render. When fully open, the crease seems all but invisible, the hinge the only indication of its location. That lines up with other leaks, although the tipsters (like PandaFlash X) say the crease isn’t gone, just significantly diminished. They also suggest it will come with a more durable hinge — a step in the right direction for Samsung, whose hinges have proven to be a weak point on the phones.

Rumors have ping-ponged between a Qualcomm and Exynos chip for the internals, although the consensus in more recent leaks points towards the Exynos 2500 SoC. That’s not confirmed, however, so don’t take it as fact until Samsung reveals the specs.

We expect to see the phone arrive with 12GB of RAM and a choice between 256 and 512GB of storage, as well as a slate of Galaxy AI features. As for price, the Z Flip 7 will most likely hold firm with a starting price around $1,100.

You can expect to see the Z Flip 7 — and the Z Fold 7 — hit shelves sometime in July or August, with more information emerging as the launch date nears.