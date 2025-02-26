 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Our first look at the Galaxy Z Flip 7 reveals more than just design

By
A person taking a photo with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

We finally know what the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will look like, and it’s hard not to be enamored with its Gameboy SP vibes. The Z Flip 7 will have a 3.6-inch cover display that opens to a 6.8-inch internal display, making it officially larger than its predecessor. It’s a welcome bump in size, although the Z Flip 7 is still smaller than other flip phones on the market.

The images come from an official CAD render leak for the Z Flip 7, first obtained by Android Headlines. While these leaks don’t confirm the device’s internal specs, they do make it easier to make educated guesses based on what we see.

Recommended Videos

Let’s start with the cameras. Dual cameras grace the cover, while a punch hole camera sits at the top-center of the interior.  The Galaxy Z Flip 7 will most likely use the same configuration as the Flip 6, with a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra wide. It’s possible that Samsung will upgrade the sensors, even if the resolution remains the same — but not even the flagship Galaxy S25 saw significant camera upgrades, so it’s best not to hold your breath.

EXCLUSIVE BREAKING LEAK: Samsung's GALAXY Z Flip 7 LEAKED Design REVEALED!

The internal screen crease looks less prominent, although that could also be due to the quality of the render. When fully open, the crease seems all but invisible, the hinge the only indication of its location. That lines up with other leaks, although the tipsters (like PandaFlash X) say the crease isn’t gone, just significantly diminished. They also suggest it will come with a more durable hinge — a step in the right direction for Samsung, whose hinges have proven to be a weak point on the phones.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Rumors have ping-ponged between a Qualcomm and Exynos chip for the internals, although the consensus in more recent leaks points towards the Exynos 2500 SoC. That’s not confirmed, however, so don’t take it as fact until Samsung reveals the specs.

We expect to see the phone arrive with 12GB of RAM and a choice between 256 and 512GB of storage, as well as a slate of Galaxy AI features. As for price, the Z Flip 7 will most likely hold firm with a starting price around $1,100.

You can expect to see the Z Flip 7 — and the Z Fold 7 — hit shelves sometime in July or August, with more information emerging as the launch date nears.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Samsung’s budget Galaxy Z Flip FE will keep this spec from the Galaxy Z Flip 6
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, showing the inner display.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE is expected to launch sometime next year, most likely toward the end of the second quarter of 2025. We don't know a lot about the budget-oriented flip phone yet except that it's expected to use the Exynos 2500 chip. Now, another leak suggests it will keep the same display as the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Ross Young, a known tipster and supply chain analyst, responded to a comment on X and stated that the Z Flip FE would have the same panel as the Z Flip 6. For reference, that's a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with 2640 x 1080 resolution, a 120Hz variable refresh rate, and a maximum brightness of 2600 nits.

Read more
It sure looks like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 won’t have a Snapdragon chip
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 showing the cover screens.

The biggest news about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 foldable continues to be its likely chipset. Once again, there’s a rumor that says the company is ditching Qualcomm and instead using an in-house Exynos chip on the new phone, which is expected to launch sometime next summer.

According to The Elec, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be equipped with a Samsung Exynos 2500 chip. Historically, every Galaxy Z Flip model has utilized a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. This information is consistent with earlier news from this month. Like the earlier news, this information is said to come from a high-ranking official at Samsung.

Read more
5 things Samsung needs to do to beat Apple in 2025
Samsung logo

As we reach the end of the year, and with no more announcements planned until 2025, it’s time to revisit the two biggest phone players in the U.S. and compare and contrast the past 12 months for each.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra proved to be a blessing and a curse for Samsung, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 reaffirmed that this was the case. Samsung’s phones are fantastic, but struggle to stand out among the competition. Each competitor is targeting different Galaxy features to best, and so far, Samsung hasn’t pivoted course.

Read more