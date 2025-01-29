 Skip to main content
This is the best Samsung Galaxy S25 color you should buy

Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones in the hands of a person.
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends
The new Galaxy S25 series is here and Samsung’s latest flagships come in various colors. Some of these colors are muted and designed for those who want a more traditional experience, while others are more vibrant and designed to help your new phone stand out.

Although most people use a case — and I recommend picking up one of the best Galaxy S25 cases for this year’s phones, you may want a colorful telephone that you can look at, especially if you plan to use a transparent case. However, with seven choices for the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus including the online exclusive colors, and six for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which color is the best?

As part of Samsung’s preview ahead of the Galaxy S25 series, I saw all the colors in the flesh, and here are the ones I would buy!

The best color for the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus

All seven colors of the Galaxy S25 including the three online exclusive colors
All seven colors of the Galaxy S25 including the three online exclusive colors Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Let’s start with the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus. These two phones come in the same set of seven colors, with four widely available and three exclusive to Samsung’s online retail presence.

The four widely available colors are: Navy, Mint, Icy Blue, and Silver Shadow, while the three additional online exclusive colors are Pink Gold, Coral Red, and Blue Black.

All seven colors of the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus held in the hand
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

This is no contest, but I love the Navy color. It’s vibrant, gorgeous and a rich enough blue that stands out. After this, the Coral Red is my next favorite — it’s a mix of red and salmon, and it’s a real shame that it’s an online exclusive only — followed by the Mint, which is light green in nature and texture.

The remaining colors are more muted and will likely be more popular, but smartphones have lost a lot of feeling and personality, and these colors epitomize this. Interestingly, these muted colors also have a somewhat iridescent quality, as they change color depending on how you twirl the phone in the light.

Titanium in Name and Nature

The four Galaxy S25 Ultra titanium colors in the hand
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

The Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus thankfully have a range of colors that are vibrant, but like many other flagship phones, the choice of Titanium for the Galaxy S25 Ultra also means a far less exhilarating set of color choices. Simply put, these are far more muted and far more boring than the non-Ultra siblings.

There’s no coral red or navy, and instead, we have a few colors that all use the word Titanium at the beginning: Silver Blue, Black, White Silver, and Gray. There are also three additional online-exclusive colors to choose from, including Jade Green, Black, and Pink Gold.

The three online exclusive Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra colors
The three online exclusive Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra colors Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

The Jade Green is more vibrant than the Mint base colors, while the Pink Gold is mostly gold with very little pink. I do wish that Samsung had followed its example of the Galaxy Note 8 and opted for a deep, rich navy color for its biggest phones, but clearly, titanium is harder to design and build for.

We deserve better colors

The back of the Realme GT 7 Pro.
The back of the Realme GT 7 Pro. Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Remember when smartphones came in vibrant red, orange, and neon colors like lime green and blue? These aren’t just relics of yesteryear, but even recently, companies like Realme have proven that you can build phones that are stunning, beautiful, and extremely colorful. Hopefully, this is where the industry heads as a whole, and we can return to smartphones that are as beautiful as they are powerful.

Anyway, I digress. Buy the Navy Galaxy S25 and/or Galaxy S25 Plus if you can, otherwise Coral Red and Mint are the best alternatives. Looking at the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Titanium Silverblue color is growing on me, but you won’t go wrong with Titanium White Silver — the same one I have for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones.
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Talking to a few Samsung stores, the Titanium Jet Black Galaxy S25 Ultra seems to be the most popular exclusive color, and if you’ve been wanting something that dark and rich, this is a great color to choose from.

Many of the best colors are exclusive to Samsung online, so you’ll want to snag one of the best Galaxy S25 deals to save money on your pre-order. While doing so, be sure to pick up one of the best Galaxy S25 Ultra cases to help protect your new phone as well.

Nirave Gondhia
Nirave Gondhia
