July 10 is going to be a huge day for Samsung

A person holding the half0open Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung fans, it’s time to start getting excited. Why? Because we finally have the official date for Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event. If you’ve been following Samsung rumors over the last few weeks, it won’t come as any surprise at all.

Samsung has confirmed that this summer’s Galaxy Unpacked is happening on Wednesday, July 10, in Paris. This is a bit earlier in the year than Samsung typically holds its summer Unpacked (last year’s happened on July 26). Describing this year’s Paris setting, Samsung says it is “where historic and iconic culture meet to inspire all those who visit, creating the ultimate backdrop for the rollout of Samsung’s latest innovations.”

Unpacked officially kicks off at 9 a.m. ET /6 a.m. PT on July 10 — or 3 p.m. Paris time. If you aren’t attending in person, Samsung will be live-streaming the event on its website and YouTube channel for everyone to see. The event teaser hints at a folding phone with Samsung’s Galaxy AI logo, giving us a pretty good idea of what to expect.

Teaser for Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2024.
Samsung

As the rumors have suggested for months, we’re expecting a lot from next month’s Unpacked. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will likely be the two smartphone announcements. There have been murmurs of a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, but it’s unclear if that’s still happening. We’ll also likely see the Galaxy Watch 7, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the Galaxy Ring. It’s possible Samsung will introduce a new series of Galaxy S10 tablets, but that one is more uncertain.

The Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are expected to be minor upgrades over their predecessors, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The Galaxy Watch 7 also appears to be a tame release. The Galaxy Watch Ultra should be a lot more interesting, as it’ll be the first Galaxy Watch with the Ultra moniker. And, of course, a full release for Samsung’s first smart ring is worth looking forward to.

In typical Samsung fashion, today’s Unpacked announcement is accompanied by a new Reserve offer. Starting today, June 25, at 7 p.m. ET and going through July 10, you can reserve one of the upcoming Galaxy devices to receive an instant $50 discount and an offer to save up to $1,500 when you place your preorder next month. Samsung’s Reserve program simply requires you to enter your email address with no money down, so if you’re even slightly interested in what’s coming from Unpacked next month, you might as well take advantage of it.

We’ll have a lot more coverage about Unpacked soon, so stay tuned.

