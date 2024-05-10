Samsung is finally fulfilling its promise in the post-Galaxy S24 launch era. The company, via an official newsroom post, has confirmed that the generative AI tricks that made its latest flagship phones stand out are now rolling out for the two-generation-old Galaxy S22 series phones.

The AI-loaded One UI 6.1 update is now going out in batches for U.S. users of the Galaxy S22 and several foldable phones, including the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 In addition to phones, Samsung has also released a build for the Galaxy Tab S8 line.

The new AI features certainly add a whole new level of convenience to the aforementioned phones, but there’s a caveat. These Galaxy AI tricks will only be free to use until sometime next year. After that, Samsung will start charging a fee, but we don’t know just how much it is going to be. Also, for features like Live Translate, you will need to create a Samsung account if you don’t already have one.

Among the most notable One UI 6.1 additions is Circle to Search. It’s my personal favorite, as it removes the whole chore of copy-and-pasting and/or launching a dedicated Google Lens search in a separate app. All you need to do is circle or draw around an object on the screen, and the internet-connected AI will find relevant information on it, including product listings.

Another cool addition is the photo-editing toolkit. It lets users select and move an object in a picture, enlarge or adjust the angle, and even automatically give post-analysis edit suggestions. It also lets you play with the background, add a splash of tonal hues, or have a great time with exposure effects, among other things.

On the more practical side, you have Live Translate, which can translate both voice and text during video calls. On foldable phones, the experience is even more rewarding with a split-screen approach. On a similar note, there’s Chat Assist, which offers translations and a tonal adjustment facility.

For folks struggling with a horde of disorderly notes, there’s the aptly named Note Assist. It can neatly organize haphazard notes into beautifully formatted versions, complete with its own automatic summarization and translation facility in tow. Notably, this one also requires a Samsung account and limits users to notes with up to 4,000 characters per note.

If you’re a Samsung loyalist still rocking the Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Flip 3, or Galaxy Z Fold 3, the One UI 6.1 update will sprinkle in some AI goodies as well. These phones will be treated to Chat Assist and Circle to Search features, says Samsung, but the other AI features are reserved for newer phones.

