 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Check your Samsung Galaxy S22 for a big update right now

By
The Samsung Galaxy S22 in a purple color.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

Samsung is finally fulfilling its promise in the post-Galaxy S24 launch era. The company, via an official newsroom post, has confirmed that the generative AI tricks that made its latest flagship phones stand out are now rolling out for the two-generation-old Galaxy S22 series phones.

The AI-loaded One UI 6.1 update is now going out in batches for U.S. users of the Galaxy S22 and several foldable phones, including the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 In addition to phones, Samsung has also released a build for the Galaxy Tab S8 line.

Recommended Videos

The new AI features certainly add a whole new level of convenience to the aforementioned phones, but there’s a caveat. These Galaxy AI tricks will only be free to use until sometime next year. After that, Samsung will start charging a fee, but we don’t know just how much it is going to be. Also, for features like Live Translate, you will need to create a Samsung account if you don’t already have one.

Circle to Search on Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Circle to Search Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

Among the most notable One UI 6.1 additions is Circle to Search. It’s my personal favorite, as it removes the whole chore of copy-and-pasting and/or launching a dedicated Google Lens search in a separate app. All you need to do is circle or draw around an object on the screen, and the internet-connected AI will find relevant information on it, including product listings.

Related

Another cool addition is the photo-editing toolkit. It lets users select and move an object in a picture, enlarge or adjust the angle, and even automatically give post-analysis edit suggestions. It also lets you play with the background, add a splash of tonal hues, or have a great time with exposure effects, among other things.

On the more practical side, you have Live Translate, which can translate both voice and text during video calls. On foldable phones, the experience is even more rewarding with a split-screen approach. On a similar note, there’s Chat Assist, which offers translations and a tonal adjustment facility.

Editing a photo on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra using the AI toolkit.
Galaxy AI photo-editing tool Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

For folks struggling with a horde of disorderly notes, there’s the aptly named Note Assist. It can neatly organize haphazard notes into beautifully formatted versions, complete with its own automatic summarization and translation facility in tow. Notably, this one also requires a Samsung account and limits users to notes with up to 4,000 characters per note.

If you’re a Samsung loyalist still rocking the Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Flip 3, or Galaxy Z Fold 3, the One UI 6.1 update will sprinkle in some AI goodies as well. These phones will be treated to Chat Assist and Circle to Search features, says Samsung, but the other AI features are reserved for newer phones.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
Five ways Android 13 has supercharged my Galaxy S22 experience
Running an app in window view on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung has begun seeding the Android 13/One UI 5 update, starting with the flagships in the Galaxy S series and its latest foldable phones. The update brings all the Android 13-centric bells and whistles to the table, but the changelog courtesy of Samsung's own UI tweaks is massive.

From deep Material You theming and the ability to set custom call backgrounds for each contact to a unified app privacy dashboard and a supercharged routines system, One UI 5 is one of the most exhaustive functional upgrades Samsung has delivered in years. Below, I am going to highlight the five most useful features that have really improved my experience of using the Galaxy S22 Ultra on a daily basis.
By far, the best gesture system on a phone

Read more
Samsung’s One UI 5 beta is already available for some Galaxy S22 owners
Purple Samsung Galaxy S22 front and back.

Samsung's One UI 5 beta is beginning to roll out for select Galaxy S22 owners via the Samsung Members app. Today, Samsung announced the early rollout would be exclusive to Germany, South Korea, and the U.S. — but it quickly pulled the announcement from its website without a replacement (likely a sign that the post went up earlier than it should have). While Samsung works on getting its timing right, folks who've gotten early access to One UI 5 have taken to Twitter to show off the new features.

As expected, One UI 5 puts customization at the forefront of the update. Now, Galaxy users will have nearly endless options when it comes to how they want their UI to look. Early examples that we've seen on Twitter include things such as expanded color options, widget stacking, and more ways than ever before to customize notification settings. All of this was detailed in the pulled presser that Samsung officially posted earlier today, in addition to details regarding other new features coming with the update.

Read more
Galaxy S22 and Watch 4 get stunning new special editions that you can’t buy
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Diablo Edition

Samsung has announced new special-edition models of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy Watch 4 this week. As with most of the company's more extravagant Galaxy collaborations, both are Korea-exclusive devices. That limited availability isn't surprising, but when these special editions feature such appealing designs and extras, we can't help but wish they were more widely available.

The most exclusive special edition is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Already a very handsome and well-received phone, Samsung is collaborating with Blizzard to launch a tie-in model with the Diablo Immortal game. Korean publication Yonhap reports that this Diablo Immortal package comes with the Galaxy S22 Ultra you'd expect, a leather mousepad, a map, a Blizzard-designed lenticular image, a phone case, a wireless charging pad, a Blizzard Battlecoin card, a Spigen grip case, and a wooden box that holds the whole package. It's appealing, it's fancy, and you can only get the chance to buy one of the 100 models in existence by winning a lottery in a select mall in Korea. See what we mean about being exclusive?

Read more