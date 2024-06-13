 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Your Galaxy S22 is about to get an important security update

By
Samsung Galaxy S22 held in hand.
Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

If you own a Samsung Galaxy S22, you should be on the lookout for a critical security update. Currently making its way to European users, the update should soon arrive for U.S. folks, too. The same June 2024 update was sent to Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 owners earlier this year.

The new update addresses 59 security vulnerabilities and is tailored for the Galaxy S22 series, including the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. These smartphones bear model numbers SM-S901B, SM-S906B, and SM-S908B.

Recommended Videos

Once the update is available on your phone, you can install it by opening your phone’s Settings app. From there, select the Software Update option followed by Download and install.

Related

In May, Samsung rolled out AI features that were first introduced on the Galaxy S24 series to the Galaxy S22 lineup. This included the popular Circle to Search capabilities and a photo-editing toolkit. That update also introduced Live Translate to the lineup, which can translate voice and text during video calls. It also includes Note Assist, which allows for better note formatting and provides automatic summarization. Finally, with Chat Assist, Samsung added tools to improve the text messaging experience, including the ability to check text for spelling and grammar errors.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series was officially released on February 25, 2022, following its announcement on February 9, 2022. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which still offers smooth performance in 2024. The Galaxy S22 Ultra was the first Galaxy Ultra phone to ship with an S Pen following the demise of the Galaxy Note series.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may fix my biggest issue with the Z Fold 5
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, seen from the side.

I ordered my first folding smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, in February of this year. I was excited, but I was also more than a little apprehensive. This was an entirely new form factor for me, as I'd never used a folding smartphone before. I'd used phones, I'd used tablets, but I'd never used both of them at the same time.

At the start of my experience, I was worried principally about how much I'd use the phone's headline feature: the big inner display. After all, if I didn't end up using it, didn't that defeat the whole point of the device?

Read more
Check your Samsung Galaxy S22 for a big update right now
The Samsung Galaxy S22 in a purple color.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

Samsung is finally fulfilling its promise in the post-Galaxy S24 launch era. The company, via an official newsroom post, has confirmed that the generative AI tricks that made its latest flagship phones stand out are now rolling out for the two-generation-old Galaxy S22 series phones.

Read more
Galaxy AI is coming to more Samsung phones very soon
A person using the Generative AI wallpapers on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung is bringing its Galaxy AI technology to more Galaxy smartphones and tablets. This comes just months after the software was revealed with the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung has begun rolling out Galaxy AI features to anyone with a Galaxy S22 series phone, Galaxy Z Fold 4, or Galaxy Z Flip 4. You will soon be able to download One UI 6.1 to get all of the benefits of Galaxy AI. The update appears to be rolling out in Korea now, suggesting it should hit U.S. devices very soon.

Read more