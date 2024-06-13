Your Galaxy S22 is about to get an important security update

If you own a Samsung Galaxy S22, you should be on the lookout for a critical security update. Currently making its way to European users, the update should soon arrive for U.S. folks, too. The same June 2024 update was sent to Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 owners earlier this year.

The new update addresses 59 security vulnerabilities and is tailored for the Galaxy S22 series, including the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. These smartphones bear model numbers SM-S901B, SM-S906B, and SM-S908B.

Once the update is available on your phone, you can install it by opening your phone’s Settings app. From there, select the Software Update option followed by Download and install.

In May, Samsung rolled out AI features that were first introduced on the Galaxy S24 series to the Galaxy S22 lineup. This included the popular Circle to Search capabilities and a photo-editing toolkit. That update also introduced Live Translate to the lineup, which can translate voice and text during video calls. It also includes Note Assist, which allows for better note formatting and provides automatic summarization. Finally, with Chat Assist, Samsung added tools to improve the text messaging experience, including the ability to check text for spelling and grammar errors.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series was officially released on February 25, 2022, following its announcement on February 9, 2022. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which still offers smooth performance in 2024. The Galaxy S22 Ultra was the first Galaxy Ultra phone to ship with an S Pen following the demise of the Galaxy Note series.

