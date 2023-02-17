 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Think twice before updating your Samsung phone to One UI 5.1

Nadeem Sarwar
By

Samsung released the Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 update earlier this month, adding a bunch of new features and optimizing the software to a healthy extent. I’ve had a smooth experience so far on my Galaxy S23 Ultra, but there are a number of Samsung users who are having some nagging woes with the latest software update.

Notably, most of the bugs and quirks that we’ve spotted so far on the official Samsung Community forum, Twitter, and Reddit have been limited to Galaxy S22 series phones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 held in hand.
Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

The most common problem that Galaxy S22 users have been raising online is battery drain. Now, feature updates often end up disrupting the battery optimization algorithms, which leads to higher than usual battery consumption, even if the device is idle. One UI 5.1 is proving to be one such update, and so far, we haven’t heard of an official solution from Samsung.

Colour palette doesn’t work normally after the One UI 5.1 update on my Galaxy S22 Ultra

&mdash; Alvin (@sondesix) February 15, 2023

If your Samsung phone is aggressively sipping up the battery juice and giving you a headache, try some of the temporary solutions listed below until a corrective patch arrives:

  1. Enable dark mode. When your phone is a little too eager at battery consumption, every unit of power per pixel counts.
  2. It’s also a great idea to activate the auto-brightness mode. I know, I know. When you have one of the brightest OLED screens in your hands, why keep it dim? But from my own personal experience, I can confidently tell you that the auto-brightness mode really helps with saving battery juice.
  3. Turn on the power-saving mode. Samsung offers a healthy bunch of battery behavior adjustment tools in the Settings apps. In the Power Saving controls, you get granular controls over selectively enabling/disabling the always-on display mode, limiting the CPU usage to 70%, slightly decreasing the screen brightness output by 10%, and controlling app behavior.
  4. By enabling the Limit apps and Home Screen behavior toggle, background app activity is killed, edge panel activity is turned off, and theming automatically defaults to dark mode.
  5. Another tool that works is Adaptive battery, which automatically adjusts resource allocation and battery consumption based on your personal smartphone usage patterns. 

@SamsungIndia weird One UI 5.1 bug pic.twitter.com/tb1tos6U44

&mdash; BnF (@iRankMolly) January 21, 2023

In addition to an uncharacteristically high battery drain after installing the One UI 5.1 update, some Galaxy S22 users are reporting issues with Material You theming on their phone, which appears to be non-synchronized in certain UI sections. For example, as you can see in the images shared by a user on Reddit, the volume slider isn’t themed in the same color tone as the rest of the UI elements.

Another worrying complaint that we have come across is a broken back gesture system. Usually, when users swipe inwards from either edge of the screen, it serves as a back gesture that takes them to the previous page in an app. One Galaxy S21 Plus user has even shared a video on Reddit highlighting the problem. 

I hope Oneui 5.1 fixes this bug. It&#39;s so irritating pic.twitter.com/i89IDGyk4W

&mdash; Albert  (@a_for_albert) February 15, 2023

A notable omission from the update is the subject selection tool in the gallery app, which Samsung has borrowed from Apple. One UI 5.1 was supposed to introduce the feature to Samsung phones, but that hasn’t arrived yet. The feature lets you select any object in an image, extract it with a clear edge crop, and paste it elsewhere.

There are a few other bugs, such as laggy lens switching in the camera app and general stutters. Finally, we’ve also noticed users complaining about Bixby routines causing problems. If you haven’t updated your Galaxy S22 to One UI 5.1 yet, we’d suggest avoiding it until Samsung recognizes these problems and releases a fix. However, if you’ve already installed it, try to avoid a software version rollback if you’ve never done that. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
iOS 16.3.1 fixes major bugs for your iPhone — and introduces a new one
Christine Romero-Chan
By Christine Romero-Chan
February 13, 2023
Lock screen widget for iOS 16.

Apple just released a new iOS update for your iPhone: iOS 16.3.1. There are also updates for iPadOS 16.3.1 and macOS 13.2.1. All of these are relatively minor updates, but they do patch up an actively exploited code execution vulnerability that was found in WebKit/Safari. A second vulnerability was also patched up, though this second one was not known to be actively exploited.

But that’s not all that iOS 16.3.1 brings. This update also fixes an issue with iCloud settings, where it became unresponsive. Another bug fix corrects an issue with using Siri with the Find My feature, where the request would end up failing. If you have a HomePod, there is a HomePod 16.3.2 OS update that will also resolve some Siri issues, where smart home requests would end up failing.

Read more
The Galaxy S23 bloatware problem isn’t nearly as bad as you think
Christine Romero-Chan
By Christine Romero-Chan
February 13, 2023
The Settings app running on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

During its Galaxy Unpacked February 2023 event, Samsung revealed the next generation of Galaxy phones that make up the S23 lineup: the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. These phones are packed with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip from Qualcomm and have up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage, a massive 200MP main camera on the Ultra, and plenty of other powerful features.

However, an article from Ars Technica raises questions about the storage on the Galaxy S23 lineup. The standard S23 starts at 128GB of storage, with the S23 Plus and S23 Ultra starting with 256GB of base storage. But it was soon discovered that between 50GB and 60GB of storage space was used by the system storage. Ars Technica was under the impression that all of this storage was taken up by “bloatware,” but that isn’t exactly the case.

Read more
OnePlus Buds Pro 2’s spatial audio makes me want to ditch the AirPods Pro
Tushar Mehta
By Tushar Mehta
February 12, 2023
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 black case on a cork coaster and black earbuds on a white and gray table top.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Bluetooth earbuds are among a half-dozen gadgets OnePlus launched at its Cloud 11 event. These earbuds intend to elevate your sound experience with a rich and highly customizable audio profile, Google's Fast Pair support, high-fidelity (Hi-Fi) audio through the LDAC and LHDC Bluetooth audio codecs, Dolby Audio, and noise cancellation.

While these features have essentially been carried over -- and slightly improved -- over the first generation of the OnePlus Buds Pro launched last year, the Buds Pro 2 are equipped with spatial audio capabilities that help create a realistic and experiential 3D audio space around you. Along with spatial audio, the earbuds also support head tracking to simulate an ambiance that changes as you move your head around.

Read more