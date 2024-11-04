Samsung’s One UI 7 update might steal this Apple Intelligence feature

The mobile phone world is on the brink of an AI arms race. Between Apple Intelligence making its debut on the iPhone 16, the impending release of Samsung’s One UI 7 beta, and the latest Pixels coming with Google’s AI, all the major players are getting ready to utilize one of the most transformative technologies of our lifetime. Now, we have news that Samsung plans to make off like a bandit with one of Apple Intelligence’s core features: notification summaries.

The tip comes from leaker Chun Bhai on X. Bhai says the feature is called AI notification and can be found in the latest One UI 7 build. The feature is currently being tested, but it’s a safe enough assumption that it will appear in the final release version of One UI 7.

According to the leaks, this functionality might skip Samsung’s midrange phones and work only with flagships. Sorry, Galaxy A users; it might be time to start looking for your next top-of-the-line phone.

Galaxy AI now has notification summary feature, it's called AI notification. — Chun Bhai (@chunvn8888) November 2, 2024

Galaxy AI already has a few summarization features, but those are for text within the Samsung Notes app. It doesn’t currently summarize texts or notifications, so the rollout of this feature would make any compatible Samsung phone that much more appealing. We’ve already seen what notification summaries can do on Apple Intelligence, and the results are mighty impressive. The idea that these may come to Samsung phones is pretty enticing.

Bhai has made several accurate predictions, but there’s a bit of debate over the legitimacy of this one. The version of the build that’s referenced is the same version that Ice Universe (a much more trusted source) recently confirmed, but then Ice went on to predict the release would be delayed until mid-November, if not longer — possibly into 2025.

The next few years will encompass major developments in the world of mobile AI, but many of the most highly-touted features should become common across all devices.