 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung’s One UI 7 update might steal this Apple Intelligence feature

By
Samsung One UI 6 Quick Settings on Galaxy A34 held in hand.
Samsung One UI 6 Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

The mobile phone world is on the brink of an AI arms race. Between Apple Intelligence making its debut on the iPhone 16, the impending release of Samsung’s One UI 7 beta, and the latest Pixels coming with Google’s AI, all the major players are getting ready to utilize one of the most transformative technologies of our lifetime. Now, we have news that Samsung plans to make off like a bandit with one of Apple Intelligence’s core features: notification summaries.

The tip comes from leaker Chun Bhai on X. Bhai says the feature is called AI notification and can be found in the latest One UI 7 build. The feature is currently being tested, but it’s a safe enough assumption that it will appear in the final release version of One UI 7.

Recommended Videos

According to the leaks, this functionality might skip Samsung’s midrange phones and work only with flagships. Sorry, Galaxy A users; it might be time to start looking for your next top-of-the-line phone.

Related

Galaxy AI now has notification summary feature, it&#39;s called AI notification.

&mdash; Chun Bhai (@chunvn8888) November 2, 2024

Galaxy AI already has a few summarization features, but those are for text within the Samsung Notes app. It doesn’t currently summarize texts or notifications, so the rollout of this feature would make any compatible Samsung phone that much more appealing. We’ve already seen what notification summaries can do on Apple Intelligence, and the results are mighty impressive. The idea that these may come to Samsung phones is pretty enticing.

Bhai has made several accurate predictions, but there’s a bit of debate over the legitimacy of this one. The version of the build that’s referenced is the same version that Ice Universe (a much more trusted source) recently confirmed, but then Ice went on to predict the release would be delayed until mid-November, if not longer — possibly into 2025.

The next few years will encompass major developments in the world of mobile AI, but many of the most highly-touted features should become common across all devices.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
We might know the release day for Apple’s new iPad mini
The iPad Mini and Apple pencil work very well together.

The wait for a new iPad mini is nearly over. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a next-generation model should be announced and launched in the coming weeks. This will end a long, three-year wait for a fresh iPad mini. Gurman says the seventh-generation iPad mini 7 could ship on Friday, November 1, after an announcement toward the end of this month.

Little is known about the new iPad mini, although we can probably make some educated guesses. The device will most likely feature an Apple M2 chip, the same one found in the iPad Air (2024). The new tablet could also come with a 12MP ultrawide camera in landscape orientation, provide support for the Apple Pencil Pro, and bring various other improvements.

Read more
Apple Intelligence is right around the corner, with a few absent perks
Apple Intelligence update on iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Back in September. Apple announced that its suite of next-gen AI features would make their way to supported hardware in October. Today, Bloomberg reports that rollout of those AI features – clubbed under the Apple Intelligence banner – will begin on October 28.

The AI toolkit will arrive with the iOS 18.1 update for the iPhone 15 Pro pair, the entire iPhone 16 series, and iPads with M1 (or newer) silicon in the series. Unfortunately, this is not the full Apple Intelligence package that the company announced a while ago.

Read more
Samsung’s redesigned camera app will make you feel like Ansel Adams
The camera app running on the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

Riding on the heels of yesterday's announcement that Samsung's One UI 7 has been delayed until early 2025 comes a bit of news that makes the wait more bearable. Samsung is getting a redesigned camera app in One UI 7 that should make it dramatically more convenient to take photos using only one hand.

Android Authority shared a YouTube video and broke down the findings in it, but it's worth watching the clip on your own. It's just over 6 minutes long and provides a lot of information about the new interface.

Read more