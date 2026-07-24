Gemini Spark is no longer restricted to Google’s priciest Ultra tier

Google AI Pro subscribers are finally getting access to one of the best features Google announced at I/O this May. Gemini Spark is rolling out to US users on the Pro tier, according to a recent post from the official Google Gemini account on X, with other countries expected to follow soon.

Gemini Spark handles tasks while you’re away

Instead of just answering questions like the regular Gemini chatbot, Spark can complete tasks on your behalf. Give it a job, like sorting through your inbox or updating your calendar, and it works in the background even after you close the app. Spark can also watch for specific triggers, like a flight delay, and act on them automatically.

Gemini Spark is now also starting to roll out to Google AI Pro subscribers in the U.S., and we’ll be bringing it to AI Pro subscribers in more countries soon.



More info on where Gemini Spark is available here: https://t.co/HUF0DN8aVt https://t.co/g2zaLhufWc — Google Gemini (@GeminiApp) July 23, 2026

After debuting Gemini Spark at I/O, Google rolled it out to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US later in May and expanded platform availability to macOS in June. Earlier this month, Spark reached Ultra subscribers in more regions and picked up support for more languages. This week’s Pro rollout is the first time Spark is reaching subscribers outside the Ultra tier, and Google is expected to expand availability to more regions in the coming weeks.

Where Gemini Spark isn’t available yet

Even with this expansion, Spark still isn’t available everywhere. If you live in the European Economic Area, Nigeria, Switzerland, or the UK, you’re currently locked out no matter which Google AI plan you pay for. Google hasn’t said when, or if, that will change.

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Spark’s expansion to the Pro tier shows Google is serious about pushing agentic AI to a wider audience, not just its highest-paying subscribers. If you’re on the Pro plan in the US, take Spark for a spin to see if it lives up to all the hype. Users outside the US will likely have to wait a few weeks before a wider release.