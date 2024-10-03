 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Have one of these Samsung phones? Don’t update it right now

By
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Galaxy S10 Plus.
Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

Do you have an older Samsung Galaxy device, such as the Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 10, which came out in 2019? If so, you may want to hold off on the latest update for those devices, as 9to5Google is reporting that they’re getting bricked when the update is installed.

Samsung has gotten better about longer support for its devices over the past several years, but this also appears to have become a problem. For example, when the new update breaks your device and requires a factory reset to fix it.

Recommended Videos

The issue appears to be happening with multiple users across social media, especially on Reddit, over the past couple of days. Those who are using Galaxy S10 series (S10, S10 Plus, S10e, S10 Lite, S10 5G) or Galaxy Note 10 series (Note 10, Note 10 Plus, Note 10 5G) devices, and have updated to the recent release, have found out their devices are now bricked. The problem also appears to occur with the Galaxy M51 and Galaxy A90, though it’s not as widespread.

Related

Devices bricked from this update appear to get stuck in a bootloop, which means that they never fully turn on. It looks like the issue stems from not the full system update, but rather a faulty Samsung SmartThings Framework update. Since the device cannot fully boot up for use, you cannot roll back the software.

The only way to fix this problem is to perform a factory reset through Android recovery.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.
Digital Trends

If you’re not familiar with how to do this, you need to boot into recovery mode on a Galaxy S10 by first turning it off entirely,. Then press and hold the Bixby and volume up buttons, then press the Power button and hold it until the Samsung logo comes up on the screen. Once that happens, release the button and the phone should go into recovery mode. On the Galaxy Note 10 devices, you must press and hold the volume up and power buttons.

When the device is in recovery mode, use the volume buttons to navigate to Wipe data/factory reset from the menu and use the power button to confirm. Once this is confirmed, go back to the previous screen. Once it’s complete, select Reboot system now.

Yes, your data will be lost, but the phone should work again. It’s very likely that Samsung has pulled this update, so if you haven’t already updated, don’t try to. It’s also a good idea to turn off automatic updates to prevent things like this from happening in the first place.

Hopefully Samsung, rolls out another update to fix this problem (without causing another!).

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
Samsung just announced the Galaxy S24 FE, and it’s a weird one
Press photo of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

This has already been a tremendously busy year for Samsung, but the company isn't done quite yet. Today, Samsung announced its newest smartphone, the Galaxy S24 FE. Like previous FE versions of its phones, the Galaxy S24 FE is essentially a version of the Galaxy S24 Plus with lesser specs at a lower price. But is it any good? Looking at the spec sheet, it's ... interesting.

Like the S24 Plus, the S24 FE has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. You also get a 120Hz refresh rate, though the resolution is scaled back to 2340 x 1080 (Full HD) instead of the 3120 x 1440 (Quad HD) panel on the S24 Plus. It should still be a quality panel, though just a bit softer than that of its more expensive sibling.

Read more
The Samsung Galaxy Ring is getting its first update. Here’s what’s new
The Samsung Galaxy Ring in its charging case.

There hasn’t been much news about the Samsung Galaxy Ring since its launch in July. However, that’s about to change as Samsung is now preparing to release an update for the wearable device. Unfortunately, this first update is tiny, as RydahDoesTech appears to be the first to have discovered.

According to the notes, the less than 1-megabyte update for the Galaxy Ring features improvements to the ring’s Bluetooth connection and Samsung Health. What those improvements are remains unknown.

Read more
Here’s how much the Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra will cost
Galaxy S24 FE leak.

Samsung accidentally published the U.S. product pages and prices for three upcoming mobile devices. Although Samsung has since removed the pages, enough other publications saved copies for the world to see, such as YTECHB.

The news reveals some specs and price information for the Galaxy S24 FE, Tab S10 Plus, and Tab S10 Ultra. It's good news for the tablets, though less so for Samsung's latest phone. Let's get into it.
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Read more