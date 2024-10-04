Samsung’s One UI 7 update has been significantly delayed

Samsung fans have been waiting with bated breath for the One UI 7 update, but we have bad news: it’s been delayed until next year, according to the keynote speech at Samsung’s developer conference.

One UI 7 will be released with the Galaxy S25 series, which will launch in January at the earliest. It’s a relatively safe assumption that updates will roll out to older devices after that.

We’ll be blunt: this isn’t great news. Since most people expected One UI 7 to be released this month, a delay of three months (at minimum) is wholly unexpected and definitely not welcome. Still, there is a bit of a silver lining. The One UI 7 beta preview will be released later this year, and there’s a video of the Galaxy S24 Ultra running the new OS.

Galaxy S24 Ultra running One UI 7.0 ❗❗ pic.twitter.com/3S6uW6MN2V — CID (@theonecid) October 3, 2024

The video is just under 2 minutes long and shows off an incredibly crisp, responsive system. It also happens to look a whole lot like iOS — not that it’s a bad thing. Samsung has redesigned several icons and added a command center that can be accessed from the right side of the screen, while notifications can be accessed from the left. The whole experience looks seamless, with no lag visible in the demonstration.

You can also see other tweaks, but they’re smaller details that will likely change before the final release version. One UI 7 has been extraordinarily hyped up, so only time will tell whether it lives up to expectations. Still, the delayed release and this video are enough to fuel fans’ excitement for another few months until the update officially drops.