Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Foldable phone deals: Samsung, Motorola, Google, and more, from $500

Aaron Mamiit
By

Now’s a great time to buy a foldable phone because of the discounts that are available through phone deals from Motorola and Best Buy. If you’ve been following the recent resurgence of stylish and functional folding phones from brands like Motorola, Samsung, Google, and OnePlus, don’t miss this chance at huge savings. If any of the bargains below catch your eye, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase right away, because for some of these offers, tomorrow may already be too late.

Motorola Razr 2023 (128GB) — $500, was $700

A video playing on the Motorola Razr 40's half open screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Motorola Razr 2023 is the most affordable option in this list, but it offers everything that you would expect from a foldable phone. It’s lightweight and compact when folded, with notifications and other essential information displayed on its 1.5-inch OLED cover screen, but it features a 6.9-inch Full HD+ pOLED inner display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Motorola Razr 2023 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM, and it has a a 64MP main camera and a 13MP wide-angle camera at the back.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB) — $900, was $1,000

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with its cover screen on.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features several improvements over its predecessor, including the removal of the gap when it’s folded, a hinge that feels outstanding, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The folding phone’s 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover screen is also much more useful as it mimics the functionality of a smartwatch, while its 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate is simply gorgeous with smooth scrolling and animations. For cameras, there are a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera at the back of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Google Pixel Fold (256GB) — $1,299, was $1,799

The Google Pixel Fold with the screen open.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If you’re a fan of Google’s Pixel brand because of the fast Android updates, then you should check out the Google Pixel Fold. The foldable phone is powered by Google’s Tensor G2 processor so it’s both fast and secure, and it features a 5.8-inch OLED cover display and a 7.6-inch OLED inner display. The Google Pixel Fold features a triple-lens camera array at the back that’s made up of a 48MP main camera, a 10.8MP telephoto lens, and a 10.8MP ultrawide lens.

OnePlus Open (512GB) — $1,500, was $1,700

Hinge view of OnePlus Open foldable phone.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

The OnePlus Open is the brand’s first attempt at a folding phone, and it’s actually pretty good. The device is relatively lightweight compared to other foldable phones in the market due to the materials used for its body, which includes titanium, and its 6.3-inch Super Fluid AMOLED cover screen and 7.8-inch Flexi-fluid AMOLED inner screen are both incredibly bright and sharp. The OnePlus Open runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and its triple-lens Hasselblad camera array consists of a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 64MP telephoto lens.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB) — $1,500, was $1,800

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 multitasking Recents menu grid view with Good Lock.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

Among all the available options in the market, it’s the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 that sits on top of our list of the best folding phones for reasons such as its silent and high-quality hinge, strong multitasking tools, and durable chassis with IPX8 protection. The smartphone has a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch inner display, and it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The cameras of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 include a 50MP main camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera.

