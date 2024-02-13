 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deals: Get $80 off the smartwatch

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic next to each other.
Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the latest models of Samsung’s smartwatches, almost always get sold out quickly whenever there are Samsung Galaxy Watch deals. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deals that we’ve rounded up below aren’t going to be exceptions, as demand for the wearable devices are still pretty high, especially among Android smartphone owners. If you want to pocket the savings from any of these offers, you need to hurry up with your purchase as they may expire at any moment.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deals

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm, Bluetooth) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm, LTE) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm, Bluetooth) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm, LTE) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm, Bluetooth) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm, LTE) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm, Bluetooth) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm, LTE) —

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6?

A person wearing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the best smartwatch for Android, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is the best premium smartwatch for Android — that’s how we tagged them in our list of the best smartwatches. Both devices are extremely comfortable to wear, and they will let you receive notifications from your paired Android smartphone.

In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 versus Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic comparison, the advantages of the premium model include a design that resembles a traditional watch, a rotating bezel that makes it easier to access the device’s menus, and a stainless steel case that makes it look more professional. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic also offers the largest size among the smartwatch’s models, if you prefer a big and colorful screen on your wrist.

Related

However, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is still a worthwhile purchase if the extra features on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic aren’t that important to you, if you’re on a tight budget, or if you like its simple and sporty style. Both models come with Super AMOLED panels with a full-color always-on screen, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, a 5ATM underwater resistance, a dual-core Exynos W930 processor, 2GB of RAM, 12GB of storage capacity, and Wear OS 4 with the One UI 5 Watch interface. Some features of the One UI 5 Watch that are available on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic include automatic fall detection, SOS calling, and sleep coaching and insights.

Both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are equipped with Samsung’s 3-in–1 BioActive Sensor, which houses the optical heart rate, electrical heart signal, and bioelectrical impedance analysis sensors. They enable their health-monitoring capabilities, including step tracking, sleep tracking, workout tracking for more than 90 different types of physical activity. The smartwatches can even measure your body fat, skeletal muscle, and body water, in addition to 24/7 heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, and a skin temperature sensor.

More Unmissable Deals

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Hurry! Apple Watch Series 9 is back down to its Black Friday price
Snoopy watch face on the Apple Watch Series 9.

Best Buy currently has one of the best Apple Watch deals that we’ve seen since Black Friday with the Apple Watch Series 9 dropping to the price we saw back in November -- $329. That means you’re saving $70 off the regular price of $399 making it a pretty great deal for yourself or as a gift to a loved one. If that sounds tempting to you but you need to know a little more first, read on while we take you through all we know about the Apple Watch Series 9. Don’t count on this deal sticking around for long.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 9
The Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best smartwatches around and is a true must-have for iPhone users. The instant highlight of it is its OLED screen with a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits and the ability to drop to just one nit on its always-on display. The screen looks great and there’s no more need to tilt your wrist just to see what time it is or what notification has appeared.

Read more
This is my favorite Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal right now
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and S Pen stylus on its screen.

Samsung continues to offer some great phone deals for anyone keen to buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. While the deal isn’t as strong as when it was available for pre-order, you can still enjoy up to $750 instant trade-in credit depending on the phone you trade in at the time of purchase. That could bring the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra down to just $550 which is a bargain for one of the best phones around right now. Keen to learn more? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is easily going to top all the best phone lists this year. A true must-buy, the phone is classy in every way. It has a titanium frame instead of its previous Armor Aluminum build, being more scratch-resistant and looking more attractive. For the screen, you get a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen with a peak brightness of 2,500 nits. A full resolution of 3120 x 1440 is possible while the adaptive refresh rate goes from 1 to 120Hz.

Read more
The 4 best Whoop alternatives in 2024
A Charge 6 being used on a wrist.

Whoop is a wearable technology company whose fitness bands track your body’s strain, recovery, and sleep. It’s as popular as many of the best fitness trackers and many of the best smartwatches. Whoops fitness bands are popular amongst professional athletes, but they’re also somewhat expensive. Whoop’s advanced metrics tracking is difficult to match, but there are several Whoop alternatives out there for different price points and fitness needs. We’ve rounded up what we think are the best Whoop alternatives, so read onward for more details.
The best Whoop alternatives in 2024

Buy the

Read more