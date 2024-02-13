The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the latest models of Samsung’s smartwatches, almost always get sold out quickly whenever there are Samsung Galaxy Watch deals. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deals that we’ve rounded up below aren’t going to be exceptions, as demand for the wearable devices are still pretty high, especially among Android smartphone owners. If you want to pocket the savings from any of these offers, you need to hurry up with your purchase as they may expire at any moment.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deals

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the best smartwatch for Android, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is the best premium smartwatch for Android — that’s how we tagged them in our list of the best smartwatches. Both devices are extremely comfortable to wear, and they will let you receive notifications from your paired Android smartphone.

In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 versus Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic comparison, the advantages of the premium model include a design that resembles a traditional watch, a rotating bezel that makes it easier to access the device’s menus, and a stainless steel case that makes it look more professional. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic also offers the largest size among the smartwatch’s models, if you prefer a big and colorful screen on your wrist.

However, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is still a worthwhile purchase if the extra features on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic aren’t that important to you, if you’re on a tight budget, or if you like its simple and sporty style. Both models come with Super AMOLED panels with a full-color always-on screen, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, a 5ATM underwater resistance, a dual-core Exynos W930 processor, 2GB of RAM, 12GB of storage capacity, and Wear OS 4 with the One UI 5 Watch interface. Some features of the One UI 5 Watch that are available on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic include automatic fall detection, SOS calling, and sleep coaching and insights.

Both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are equipped with Samsung’s 3-in–1 BioActive Sensor, which houses the optical heart rate, electrical heart signal, and bioelectrical impedance analysis sensors. They enable their health-monitoring capabilities, including step tracking, sleep tracking, workout tracking for more than 90 different types of physical activity. The smartwatches can even measure your body fat, skeletal muscle, and body water, in addition to 24/7 heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, and a skin temperature sensor.

