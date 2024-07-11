The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deals today

If you want to get the latest Samsung folding phone, right now is a good time to get prepared. The reason is because the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is officially ready for pre-ordering. While you could wait until the official release date of July 24th, you may encounter shortages. (Note: There’s a mysterious ‘Get it by July 24′ message on the Samsung pre-order page, with the emphasis on the word “by” being ours.) You’ll also miss out on great pre-order deals where you can get extra storage with no additional costs. But should you pre-order your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 from Samsung or elsewhere? As it turns out, it depends a lot on your carrier (or intended carrier) and your current status with that carrier. Here, we examine the best deals for each carrier, though you should note that switching from an unlocked to carrier-specific deal is as easy as pressing a button. In other words, the unlocked deal is universal and might be a great place to start learning about Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals.

The best unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deal

To get a fresh, unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, your best bet is to go directly to the manufacturer. Right now they advertise that you can get the phone with as much as $1,500 in savings. The first way you’re saving is by getting an effective doubling of your storage space for free. That means the 512GB version costs as much as the (now unavailable) 256GB version and the 1TB version costs as much as the 512GB version will cost. That’s a savings of $120 and $240, respectively. Then, there are enhanced trade-in values. For example, your old Pixel 6 Pro (Samsung accepts Samsung, Apple, Google, and “other” phones with the first three categories giving the best returns) would typically only fetch you an $80 discount. Today, that same phone gets you $500. Trade-in credit is capped to $1,200.

The best Verizon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deal

If you’re looking for the best deal on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and want it tied to Verizon, the best deal is still via Samsung at this time. The reason is because Verizon caps out their trade-in to $800 in credit. You can get $1,500 total off at Samsung and still have your phone tied to Verizon with no extra efforts if you select Verizon as your carrier. Or, simply tap the button below to have this option already selected.

The best T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deal

T-Mobile users have two choices for their Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 order. If you like your current T-Mobile plan, just order via Samsung, choosing the . This, however, is not the best deal.

The absolute best deals on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 from T-Mobile come from T-Mobile itself. Firstly, when you add a line with or trade on a line with Go5G Plus or Go5G Next (they’re among the best cell phone plans) T-Mobile will reimburse you $1,100 in credits over the next 24 months. Note that you won’t be able to cancel the service if you take this route, as the reimbursement will stop. Then, save up to $500 with a trade-in, with the same 24 months reimbursement scheme. This makes a total savings potential of $1,600 off of the phone.

The best AT&T Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deal

Much like Verizon, AT&T is offering a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deal, but it isn’t any better than the one from Samsung. At AT&T, your trade-in value maxes to $1,100 off of the phone (priced at $1,900 on their store) making for a final price of $700 after 36 months in credits. Samsung’s offer drops the price down to $600 with max trade-in value and isn’t done over the course of 36 months, a clear winner. Just make sure you have AT&T selected as your carrier or tap the button below to have it done for you.

The best US Cellular Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deal

Wanting to use US Cellular with your new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6? In the absolute best deal we’re finding, you can possibly get the phone free from US Cellular. You’ll be locked to the phone (and plan) for 36 months, where you’ll get monthly bill credits to cover the costs of the phone. To get started with $830 in savings, you’ll need to get the phone with an “Unlimited Data-Even Better 3.0” or “Business Unlimited Data-Even Better 3.0” plan and either have a new account, add a line, or be upgrade eligible. Then, though it is admittedly difficult to navigate the checkout, you can eliminate the rest with trade-ins. All discounts are distributed to you in the form of bill credits over the following 36 months.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, along with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, are the latest in Samsung phones, ready to release on July 24th. Already slated to be one of the best folding phones ever, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has two beautiful displays. Both AMOLED, the cover display is 6.3 inches across the diagonals and displays in HD+ at a crisp 120Hz. The larger, extended display also refreshes at 120Hz and displays in 2160 x 1856p. It also comes with a small armada of cameras. The rear (main) portion has a triple camera system that includes one 50MP camera, while the front (selfie) portion has a dual camera system, with 10MP and 4MP cams.

Despite all of this, the phone feels more like a regular smartphone than something with multiple screens, and the phone is only ~0.22 inches thick when opened. When we got a few hours to have a hands-on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 peek, the size and weight felt comfortable and standard in the pocket. Our reviewer likened it to having an iPhone 15 Pro Max in your pocket. While i might sound silly, especially since there are already Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases on the market, it should be noted that the phone felt notably safe as we used it. It has a tough aluminum “armor” and strong Gorilla Glass screens. Though we haven’t gotten around to dropping it yet, you can have some sense of security while using it.

This new addition to the Samsung Galaxy phone lineup is also one of its most expensive, with its base value costing $800 more than the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at launch. That makes it all the more imperative to get one of these launch deals, which are all among the best Samsung Galaxy deals, while you still can before launch day.