 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deals today

By
The open and closed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If you want to get the latest Samsung folding phone, right now is a good time to get prepared. The reason is because the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is officially ready for pre-ordering. While you could wait until the official release date of July 24th, you may encounter shortages. (Note: There’s a mysterious ‘Get it by July 24′ message on the Samsung pre-order page, with the emphasis on the word “by” being ours.) You’ll also miss out on great pre-order deals where you can get extra storage with no additional costs. But should you pre-order your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 from Samsung or elsewhere? As it turns out, it depends a lot on your carrier (or intended carrier) and your current status with that carrier. Here, we examine the best deals for each carrier, though you should note that switching from an unlocked to carrier-specific deal is as easy as pressing a button. In other words, the unlocked deal is universal and might be a great place to start learning about Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals.

The best unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deal

To get a fresh, unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, your best bet is to go directly to the manufacturer. Right now they advertise that you can get the phone with as much as $1,500 in savings. The first way you’re saving is by getting an effective doubling of your storage space for free. That means the 512GB version costs as much as the (now unavailable) 256GB version and the 1TB version costs as much as the 512GB version will cost. That’s a savings of $120 and $240, respectively. Then, there are enhanced trade-in values. For example, your old Pixel 6 Pro (Samsung accepts Samsung, Apple, Google, and “other” phones with the first three categories giving the best returns) would typically only fetch you an $80 discount. Today, that same phone gets you $500. Trade-in credit is capped to $1,200.

The best Verizon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deal

If you’re looking for the best deal on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and want it tied to Verizon, the best deal is still via Samsung at this time. The reason is because Verizon caps out their trade-in to $800 in credit. You can get $1,500 total off at Samsung and still have your phone tied to Verizon with no extra efforts if you select Verizon as your carrier. Or, simply tap the button below to have this option already selected.

The best T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deal

T-Mobile users have two choices for their Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 order. If you like your current T-Mobile plan, just order via Samsung, choosing the . This, however, is not the best deal.

The absolute best deals on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 from T-Mobile come from T-Mobile itself. Firstly, when you add a line with or trade on a line with Go5G Plus or Go5G Next (they’re among the best cell phone plans) T-Mobile will reimburse you $1,100 in credits over the next 24 months. Note that you won’t be able to cancel the service if you take this route, as the reimbursement will stop. Then, save up to $500 with a trade-in, with the same 24 months reimbursement scheme. This makes a total savings potential of $1,600 off of the phone.

The best AT&T Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deal

Much like Verizon, AT&T is offering a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deal, but it isn’t any better than the one from Samsung. At AT&T, your trade-in value maxes to $1,100 off of the phone (priced at $1,900 on their store) making for a final price of $700 after 36 months in credits. Samsung’s offer drops the price down to $600 with max trade-in value and isn’t done over the course of 36 months, a clear winner. Just make sure you have AT&T selected as your carrier or tap the button below to have it done for you.

The best US Cellular Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deal

Wanting to use US Cellular with your new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6? In the absolute best deal we’re finding, you can possibly get the phone free from US Cellular. You’ll be locked to the phone (and plan) for 36 months, where you’ll get monthly bill credits to cover the costs of the phone. To get started with $830 in savings, you’ll need to get the phone with an “Unlimited Data-Even Better 3.0” or “Business Unlimited Data-Even Better 3.0” plan and either have a new account, add a line, or be upgrade eligible. Then, though it is admittedly difficult to navigate the checkout, you can eliminate the rest with trade-ins. All discounts are distributed to you in the form of bill credits over the following 36 months.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, along with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, are the latest in Samsung phones, ready to release on July 24th. Already slated to be one of the best folding phones ever, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has two beautiful displays. Both AMOLED, the cover display is 6.3 inches across the diagonals and displays in HD+ at a crisp 120Hz. The larger, extended display also refreshes at 120Hz and displays in 2160 x 1856p. It also comes with a small armada of cameras. The rear (main) portion has a triple camera system that includes one 50MP camera, while the front (selfie) portion has a dual camera system, with 10MP and 4MP cams.

Despite all of this, the phone feels more like a regular smartphone than something with multiple screens, and the phone is only ~0.22 inches thick when opened. When we got a few hours to have a hands-on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 peek, the size and weight felt comfortable and standard in the pocket. Our reviewer likened it to having an iPhone 15 Pro Max in your pocket. While i might sound silly, especially since there are already Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases on the market, it should be noted that the phone felt notably safe as we used it. It has a tough aluminum “armor” and strong Gorilla Glass screens. Though we haven’t gotten around to dropping it yet, you can have some sense of security while using it.

This new addition to the Samsung Galaxy phone lineup is also one of its most expensive, with its base value costing $800 more than the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at launch. That makes it all the more imperative to get one of these launch deals, which are all among the best Samsung Galaxy deals, while you still can before launch day.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals: Get Samsung’s flagship for $300
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and S Pen stylus on its screen.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the largest of Samsung’s latest phones, and to many it’s considered one of the best phones on the market. It’s a good phone to consider if you aren’t finding what you’re looking for among the best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals and best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals, as its larger size delivers more screen real estate but also sometimes more savings. There are several ways to save on a Galaxy S24 Ultra scattered among carriers and retailers, so we’ve rounded up all of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals below. They’re nice alternatives if the current Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals feel a little dated, and they price the phone nicely among all of the iPhone deals and Google Pixel 8 deals taking place right now.
Today's best Galaxy S24 Ultra deals
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals change frequently but below, we’ve picked out some of the best available today. These include being able to buy direct from the source aka Samsung, along with buying from other retailers and cell phone network providers too. There’s something for every intention here.

Samsung : along with a choice of exclusive colors.
AT&T: applied over 36 months.
Verizon: applied over 36 months.
T-Mobile: with new line and trade.
Xfinity: when you trade-in an eligible device.
Spectrum: when you trade-in your current phone.

Read more
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals from every carrier
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with the display turned on.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has been one of the most popular smartphones on the market for several years now, and while the more recent release of the Galaxy S24 has knocked it from flagship status, it’s still one of Samsung’s best phones. It also regularly makes for some of the best phone deals to shop, as it’s seeing frequent price drops now that it’s considered a generation older. We’ve tracked all of those price drops down for your shopping conveniences, and below you’ll find all of the details. Grab a deal if you see something you like, as inventories of Galaxy S23 phones continue to dwindle. And if you’re looking for similar phone deals you can check out what the current iPhone 15 deals, iPhone 14 deals, iPhone SE deals, and Google Pixel 8 deals going on right now too.
Today’s best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals

Samsung: when you trade-in an eligible device.
Best Buy: and add some savings with an eligible trade-in device.
Verizon: when you add a new line with Verizon Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan.
T-Mobile: with a new line on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next (or other sign-up options).
Amazon: when buying renewed, which is a savings of $68 from the price of a new model.

Read more
Best Google Pixel 8 deals: Get the latest Pixel for free
The Google Pixel 8 on a table showing the screen.

If you’re looking for one of the best phones and one of the best phone deals available the Google Pixel 8 should be at the top of your list of phones to check out. It rivals many of the Samsung Galaxy deals and iPhone deals currently going on, and it’s one of the more underrated phones among the heavy hitters. We’ve rounded up all of the best Google Pixel 8 deals available right now to make the shopping process a little more convenient. We found some impressive savings at several different retailers, and we even tracked down some ways to get the Google Pixel 8 for free. Read onward for all of those details, and if you prefer to shop for some savings among comparable phones check out all of the Samsung Galaxy S24 deals, Samsung Galaxy S23 deals, iPhone 15 deals, and iPhone 14 deals taking place right now.
Today's best Google Pixel 8 deals
There are some great Google Pixel 8 deals around including direct discounts when you buy the phone unlocked and trade-in deals for anyone who wants to commit to a specific cell phone provider. With such versatility, there should be something for everyone here. Take a look below to find the best Google Pixel 8 deal for your situation.

Google: when joining Google Fi Unlimited.
Amazon: , which is $129 less than a new model.
Verizon: when you purchase a Google Pixel 8.
T-Mobile: with new line on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next (or other sign-up options).

Read more