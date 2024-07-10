After months of leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is official. The Flip 6 launched alongside its larger folding sibling, the Galaxy Z Fold 6. While the Fold 6 is the foldable to get if you want a big screen for endless productivity, the Flip 6 is the smaller and cheaper option — and it has a lot to offer.

If you’re interested in the Galaxy Z Flip 6, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you want to learn about the phone’s price, release date, specs, cameras, or something else, here’s everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: price

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts at $1,100, confirming the $100 price increase compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 that was reported in the lead-up to the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10. This still makes it a cheaper option than the Fold 6, which will run you a princely $1,900.

Both of these price increases seem to be driven by the higher costs associated with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This, unfortunately, also likely means that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 devices next year are going to be even more costly, as some rumors have already suggested.

Thankfully, Samsung has a few different promotions available to make the Flip 6 are bit more affordable. If you preorder a carrier version of the phone, you can get 12 months of Samsung Care+ for free. Further, if you preorder the Flip 6 by July 23, you can get up to a $1,000 credit when trading in your old phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: release date

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is available for preorder as of July 10, and regular sales are set to begin on July 24.

You can buy the phone from Samsung’s website, in addition to Amazon, Best Buy, and most carriers across the U.S — including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and others.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Size Unfolded: 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm (6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches) Folded: 85.1 x 71.9 x 15mm (3.35 x 2.83 x 0.59 inches) Weight 187 grams (6.6 ounces) Screen size Main: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED (1Hz-120Hz) Cover screen: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED Screen resolution Main: 2640 x 1080 pixels (426 pixels per inch) Cover screen: 720 x 748 pixels (306 ppi) Operating system Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1 Storage 256GB, 512GB MicroSD card slot No Tap-to-pay services Google Pay, Samsung Pay Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 12GB Camera Rear main: Dual-lens 50-megapixel wide, 12MP ultrawide Front: 10MP ultrawide Video 4K at 60 fps, 1080p at 240 fps, 720p at 960 fps, HDR10+ Bluetooth version 5.3 Ports USB-C Fingerprint sensor Yes, side-mounted Water resistance IP48 Battery 4,000mAh 25W fast charging 15W fast wireless charging 4.5W reverse wireless charging (Wireless PowerShare) App marketplace Google Play Store Network support All carriers Colors Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, Mint, Crafted Black, White, Peach Price $1,100

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: design and display

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 slightly slims down its dimensions with measurements of 71.9mm by 85.1mm by 14.9mm folded and 71.9mm by 165.1mm by 6.9mm unfolded, making it more or less identical to the Galaxy Z Flip 5. It tips the scales at 187 grams, again, the same as the Flip 5.

Color options are Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, and Mint. If you buy directly from Samsung.com, you can get exclusive colors like Crafted Black, White, and Peach.

As with previous generations, the Flip 6 comes with a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor button.

You get the same-sized cover screen with a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has a 720 x 748 resolution and 306 pixels per inch (ppi). With the main screen, you’re looking at a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, mercifully putting rest to the rumors that Samsung was planning on downgrading the screen to an IPS LCD. This has a 2640 x 1080 resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

On the software end, Samsung is making some additions to the Flip 6 with interactive wallpaper on the cover screen that responds to touch and movement. There’s photo ambient, which changes based on the time and weather. The phone will also suggest wallpapers to you based on your personal style, and you can create unique wallpapers with generative AI.

Unlike previous generations, the Flip 6 should be somewhat more durable with an IP48 rating, putting it on par with the Fold 6 and superior to the IPX8 rating on the Flip 5. For those unfamiliar, IP stands for Ingress Protection (IP), with the two numbers that follow representing dust and water resistance, respectively. In this case, the Flip 6 is protected against a limited amount of dust ingress with its rating of 4, which is quite a bit better than the Flip 5 that wasn’t protected against dust at all.

On top of that, the Flip 5 also has a water resistance rating of 8, meaning it should survive complete immersion in water up to a certain depth and pressure for a period of time. That’s not bad at all, and it compares favorably to the IP68 rating you get on the S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: cameras

The Flip 6 has a potent set of cameras, though it’s missing the telephoto sensor on the Fold 6 and won’t take shots that are as good as those taken with the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The rear camera consists of a dual sensor setup. The primary sensor is a 50-megapixel camera with dual-pixel autofocus and a 85-degree field of view, which is a big step up from the 12MP sensor from last year. According to Samsung, this should put the primary camera on the Flip 6 on par with the Galaxy S24, though we’ll need to put it through actual testing to see how it measures up.

The secondary sensor is a 12MP ultrawide camera with a 123-degree field of view, the same as before. The selfie camera boasts a 10MP sensor with a 85-degree field of view. Aside from the megapixel bump in the primary sensor, this is largely unchanged from last year’s model, so generally speaking, if you’re looking for a better camera in a foldable, you’ll want to turn your attention to the Z Fold 6, which comes with a triple rear camera array setup.

The Flip 6 also supports Super HDR and Nightography. Improvements to Instagram videos makes them appear clearer and bright even in lowlight situations. Finally, there’s the camcorder grip, which lets you record video while the phone is angled.

A new FlexCam is powered by Galaxy AI with the ProVisual Engine. Samsung is also introducing AI-powered Portrait Mode, which uses AI to clear outlines and create authentic facial expressions and natural bokeh. Finally, there’s Auto Zoom, where the phone will detect a subject and automatically zoom to capture the best angle.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: performance and battery

Peeking under the hood, the Flip 6 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, as expected and indicated by the rumors that leaked in the lead-up to the event. This should give you solid performance that’s a step up from last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on the Flip 5. There are two configurations: a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model and a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage option for those with bigger storage needs.

The battery is respectable at 4,000mAh, a step up from the 3,700mAh cell on the Flip 5 and the same size as the one you get on the S24. This may go some ways toward addressing one of the biggest complaints of previous generations. In our review of the Flip 5, we noted that the battery life was mediocre and it could never last more than a day even with moderate usage. Hopefully, there are also various optimizations at play to give you a comfortable full day of usage or better.

Along with the bigger battery, Samsung has also introduced the first vapor chamber to the Flip 6 in order to help with heat dispersal on the phone during usage. According to Samsung, the vapor chamber is 50% larger than the one that was on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. In theory, this should allow you to put the phone through heavy use and gaming for a longer period of time without having to worry about overheating.

The Flip 6 has wired 25-watt fast charging, which should get you to 50% of juice in about 30 minutes. It also supports wireless fast charging and wireless power sharing to top up your earbuds and other low-power devices. Again, this isn’t really a step up from the Flip 5.

For connectivity protocols, the Flip 6 has 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. It supports nanoSIM and eSIM.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: software and updates

For software, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes running Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1. Naturally, there are plenty of AI features at play. With Suggested Replies, you’re now able to reply to messages with a tailored response based on previous conversations. Flex Mode now works with the Interpreter feature. Basically, if your Flip 6 is in Flex Mode, you’ll be able to have a two-way, real-time translated conversation using the phone’s cover display and main screen. It’s a neat feature that could be very useful for frequent travelers.

The Flip 6 will also come with a wider variety of indicators and widgets for Health, SmartThings, Reminder, and Samsung News. You’re able to view and place multiple widgets and apps on a single page with combined widgets and group apps, making the cover screen more functional and giving you quicker access to information without the need to unlock.

As with all Samsung flagships, the Flip 6 has Samsung Knox and Samsung Vault for extra security. It will also get seven years of software and security updates.