Best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals: Get a smartwatch for $100

While most people know the Apple Watch, and a bevy of competing smartwatches from Google, Fitbit, and even Garmin, there’s something to be said about the sheer beauty of Samsung’s smartwatches, like the Galaxy Watch 4, which still regularly features on the best smartwatch deals list. It is dated now, sure, thanks to the Galaxy Watch 5 and 6 that have since released, but it still offers an incredible experience. And that’s one thing for certain about Samsung’s titular smartwatches, they all offer a fine-tuned and convenient experience whether you’re just telling the time, interacting with some watch apps, tracking your fitness activity, or paying for goods right on your wrist. Of course, there’s no arguing a great price or a great deal, especially on a Samsung smartwatch. Rightfully so, we’ve gathered up all of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals, right here, in one place. Why not take a look?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals

Now the previous generation, if you want to know how things stack up when pitting the Galaxy Watch5 vs Galaxy Watch6 we have a detailed guide. It’s still a solid smartwatch and there’s virtually no downgrade to choosing the 5. The design is slightly different, however.

Nevertheless, here are the best Galaxy Watch5 deals available to shop today:

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 40mm WiFi+LTE —

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 44mm BT Amazon Renewed —

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 44mm LTE —

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro Titanium 45mm BT —

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro Titanium 45mm LTE —

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deals

Samsung’s latest is the Galaxy Watch6, which fixes one of the Galaxy Watch5’s biggest mistakes. It features an upgraded and “very comfortable design” as reviewed by Digital Trend’s Joe Maring, along with a colorful and bright display. The smaller bezels are “lovely,” meanwhile Samsung Health, the brand’s titular health and fitness tracking app, gets better with every new software update.

Here are all of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch6 deals available to shop today:

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 BESPOKE with fabric band 40mm BT —

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 40mm BT —

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic 43mm LTE —

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic 47mm BT with FREE SmartTag2 —

— Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic 47mm BT —

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic 47mm LTE —

More Samsung Galaxy Watch deals we like

Samsung’s earlier smartwatches like the Galaxy Watch 4 still stand alone as well-performing yet premium smartwatches and fitness trackers. It has all of the fitness tracking capabilities you’ll find in most newly-released smartwatches, making it a suitable option for anyone today. So, don’t shy away from any Samsung Galaxy Watch, old or new, especially if it’s available at an incredible price.

Here are all of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals available to shop now:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm BT Amazon Renewed —

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 40mm BT+GPS Amazon Renewed —

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm BT —

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm BT —

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm BT —

