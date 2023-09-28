Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals: Save big on the foldable

With the launch of its predecessor, it’s the best time to hunt for discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It’s not going away any time soon because it’s still a very fun and capable mobile device, so there will be a lot of demand for savings when buying the foldable smartphone. We’ve gathered the top ways of getting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for cheaper than usual, but you’ll have to hurry with your purchase because these offers may disappear at any moment.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals at Samsung

The obvious source for a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is Samsung, which is offering trade-in credit of up to $725 for an unlocked 256GB model of the smartphone that normally costs $1,800. However, you can get it at $800 off, so you’ll only have to pay $1,000, if you buy it with a U.S. Cellular plan.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals at Amazon

The unlocked 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is on Amazon for its retail price of $1,800, but why would you get that model when the unlocked 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is cheaper at just $1,450, following a $470 discount on its original price of $1,920? It’s a no-brainer to go for the version with the larger storage capacity when it’s more affordable.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals at Best Buy

Best Buy is holding a clearance sale for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, with the unlocked 256GB model going for $1,440 for savings of $360. If you’re fine with a Verizon-locked smartphone, the 512GB model can be yours for about $36 per month for 36 months, equivalent to $1,300, instead of the normal price of $50 per month.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals at Back Market

If you’re fine with buying a refurbished device if it means getting huge savings, then check out Back Market’s offer for the unlocked 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. You can get it for as cheap as $768, alongside assurance that the smartphone’s been tested to make sure that it will be working perfectly when you get it.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4?

Our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 versus Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comparison gives the win to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, but not by much. The improved hinge design and more powerful processor are nice upgrades, but the chance of getting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for a much cheaper price tips the scales in its favor.

The screens of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 — a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with 2316 x 904 resolution on the outside and a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with 2176 x 1812 resolution on the inside — are simply gorgeous, and they both offer refresh rates of up to 120Hz. The crease in the inner display is still there, but it’s no longer visibly obvious once the smartphone is completely open.

The camera setup of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 includes a 50MP main camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. It can record videos at up to 8K resolution at 24 fps. The smartphone can be upgraded to Android 13 and Samsung’s OneUI 5.1 interface, with snappy performance with the help of its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and 12GB of RAM.

Editors' Recommendations