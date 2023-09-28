 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals: Save big on the foldable

Aaron Mamiit
By
A person holding a partially open Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

With the launch of its predecessor, it’s the best time to hunt for discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It’s not going away any time soon because it’s still a very fun and capable mobile device, so there will be a lot of demand for savings when buying the foldable smartphone. We’ve gathered the top ways of getting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for cheaper than usual, but you’ll have to hurry with your purchase because these offers may disappear at any moment.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals at Samsung

The obvious source for a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is Samsung, which is offering trade-in credit of up to $725 for an unlocked 256GB model of the smartphone that normally costs $1,800. However, you can get it at $800 off, so you’ll only have to pay $1,000, if you buy it with a U.S. Cellular plan.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals at Amazon

The unlocked 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is on Amazon for its retail price of $1,800, but why would you get that model when the unlocked 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is cheaper at just $1,450, following a $470 discount on its original price of $1,920? It’s a no-brainer to go for the version with the larger storage capacity when it’s more affordable.

Related

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals at Best Buy

Best Buy is holding a clearance sale for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, with the unlocked 256GB model going for $1,440 for savings of $360. If you’re fine with a Verizon-locked smartphone, the 512GB model can be yours for about $36 per month for 36 months, equivalent to $1,300, instead of the normal price of $50 per month.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals at Back Market

If you’re fine with buying a refurbished device if it means getting huge savings, then check out Back Market’s offer for the unlocked 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. You can get it for as cheap as $768, alongside assurance that the smartphone’s been tested to make sure that it will be working perfectly when you get it.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4?

The back of the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 versus Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comparison gives the win to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, but not by much. The improved hinge design and more powerful processor are nice upgrades, but the chance of getting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for a much cheaper price tips the scales in its favor.

The screens of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 — a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with 2316 x 904 resolution on the outside and a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with 2176 x 1812 resolution on the inside — are simply gorgeous, and they both offer refresh rates of up to 120Hz. The crease in the inner display is still there, but it’s no longer visibly obvious once the smartphone is completely open.

The camera setup of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 includes a 50MP main camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. It can record videos at up to 8K resolution at 24 fps. The smartphone can be upgraded to Android 13 and Samsung’s OneUI 5.1 interface, with snappy performance with the help of its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and 12GB of RAM.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The best camera phones in 2023: our top 9 photography picks
google pixel 5 review camera app

When it comes to camera phones, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the new champ. Although the competition was stiff, Samsung's latest offering emerged victorious in our head-to-head comparison with the Google Pixel 7 Pro, thanks to its exceptional software and edge in crucial categories. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra produces stunningly vibrant and shareable images, solidifying its status as one of the top camera phones available. Of course, if you're not partial to Samsung, there are other options to consider, such as the best Apple phone, the most cost-effective phone, and the best budget phone on the market.

At Digital Trends, we are passionate about photography and take thousands of photos every month. We enjoy comparing the performance of different phone cameras by pushing them to their limits and conducting direct camera shootout comparisons. We do this because we understand that camera quality is an important factor for most buyers. Have different priorities? We offer guides for the best overall smartphones, the best cheap smartphones, and the best old phones so you can find the right one for you.

Read more
The best Android tablets in 2023: the 9 best ones you can buy
OnePlus Pad with official Stylo pencil stylus on a wooden table.

Tablets may not be the hot new thing in 2023, but they're still excellent machines for streaming movies, playing games, or getting work done on the go. And while it seems like the best iPads dominate most of the tablet market, there are still plenty of excellent Android tablet options you should consider.

Whether you want an ultra-premium and superpowerful option, or something more affordable and compact, the Android tablet market has something for everyone. No matter your budget or spec preferences, here are the best Android tablets you can buy in 2023.

Read more
A new limited-time deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 just landed
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 partially open while standing on a flat surface witgh orange dog informative cover screen wallpaper widget.

In one of the most unexpected phone deals this year, Amazon reduced the price of the 256GB version of the recently released Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 by $200, so you'll only have to pay $800 for the foldable smartphone instead of its sticker price of $1,000. This offer will only remain online for a limited time though, so if you're planning to upgrade your phone, you might as well go for one of the latest models if you can get it for cheaper than usual. Hurry up and complete your purchase as the bargain may end at any moment.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, which just rolled out last month, already grabbed a spot in our list of the best phones as the best flip phone. There's a lot to like about it, including its 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a water-resistant design with an IPX8 rating, a dual-lens setup at the back with a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP ultrawide selfie lens inside on top of the main display. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 also ships with Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 over Android 13, which is the latest version of Google's mobile operating system.

Read more