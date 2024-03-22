The best 17-inch laptop deals from HP, LG, Razer, and more

A 17-inch laptop is one of the largest laptops you’ll find on the market. It offers superior screen real estate, as well as more room to pack in high performance hardware with its larger footprint. A 17-inch laptop is a good option if you like the mobile capabilities of a laptop but still prefer to do a lot of your work at a desk. It’s also a good option if you’re looking to save, as there are some impressive 17-inch laptop deals available right now. You’ll find among them 17-inch models from brands that make some of the best laptops in the business, including HP, Razer, and LG. We’ve rounded up all of the best 17-inch laptop deals into one place, so read onward for more details on how to save.

HP 17.3-inch laptop — $350, was $550

HP makes a huge range of laptop models to suit various needs, and this regularly places it among the best laptop brands. This 17.3-inch HP laptop is on the entry-level end of the model lineup, though it does have some slightly upgraded specs for getting your work or studies done throughout the day. It checks in with 8GB of RAM and a blazing fast 256GB solid state drive. It also has an Intel Pentium Silver processor and Intel UHD Graphics. While these are closer to the entry-level range, this laptop can still get things done. You’ll also find Windows 11 preinstalled to ensure you’re up and running in no time after breaking it out of the box.

LG Gram 17-inch laptop — $1,399, was $1,999

The larger footprint of a 17-inch laptop allows for extra room for bulkier, more powerful hardware, and the LG Gram takes advantage of it. Its upgraded specs include 16GB of RAM and a 1TB solid state drive. It also has Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, allowing you to connect dual 4K monitors or a single 8K monitor. Specs like these put this laptop into a near-professional category, yet its price point makes it an option for anybody looking for a capable laptop. Despite its larger screen size, the LG Gram is designed to be ultra light and portable.

Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop — $1,600, was $3,200

While the Razer Blade is designed to be gaming laptop, it can still be used for essentially anything. It has the specs you’ll need to do things like content creation and gaming, but it currently offers such massive savings that it should be considered by anyone looking for a top notch laptop. It’s powerful Intel i9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card combo will power you through almost any work day, and it also has a super fast 1TB solid state drive to house all of your media and work files.

ASUS ROG Strix 17-inch gaming laptop — $1,700, was $1,900

The 17-inch model of the ASUS ROG Strix shows just what a powerful yet affordable gaming laptop can do. It comes with an AMD Risen 9 processor and 16GB of RAM, as well as a super powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. A full 1TB of solid state storage should be plenty to house even the best PC games. This laptop also features the ROG intelligent cooling system that will keep you gaming for hours on end without overheating.

Dell XPS 17 — $2,649, was $3,394

The largest of the Dell XPS laptop models is the Dell XPS 17, and this touchscreen model sports an impressive 17-inch, 500 nit touchscreen display. This is particularly impressive when doing creative work, and when taking in some of your favorite content and digital worlds. Movies present larger and work becomes more convenient with the screen real estate of a 17-inch display, and with a slightly larger frame, the XPS 17 is able to house beefier internals and a larger battery. As spec’d for this deal, those internals include an 13th-generation Intel i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 1TB a solid state storage.

More 17-inch laptop deals we love

You can also find discounts on models of these laptops that have higher end specs, and we’ve listed them below. But these models aren’t the only 17-inch laptop deals currently going on. You can also find discounts on 17-inch laptops from Acer, SGIN, MSI, in addition to more 17-inch laptops from LG, ASUS, and HP.

