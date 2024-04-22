 Skip to main content
Quick! This Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop is 51% off

Jennifer Allen
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 tablet mode,
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Lenovo

Lenovo often has some of the best laptop deals and right now, it has a great option for anyone seeking a 2-in-1 laptop for less. You can currently buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop for $1,979 reduced from $4,039. Admittedly, Lenovo’s estimated value system can overestimate the original value of its items meaning the discount is unlikely to truly be over $2,000. However, whatever the original price may have been, we can still be confident that $1,979 for this spec of laptop is pretty sweet. Here’s what the Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga has to offer.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands for business in particular so the Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop is a great bet for all your working needs. The laptop has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1365U processor paired up with 32GB of memory. It’s great to see so much memory when so many other systems in this price range continue to stick with 16GB.

Alongside that, the Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop also has 1TB of SSD storage — crucially M.2 based storage — so it’s extra speedy which is great for most work tasks. For the display, you get a 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 100% sRGB, 400 nits of brightness, LED backlight, and narrow bezels. It looks great and it’s perfect to use in a variety of different ways thanks to the screen also having a 360-degree hinge so you can use it as a tablet or in presentation mode, as well as in typical laptop form. It’s just what you want to see from one of the best 2-in-1 laptops.

Above the screen is a 1080p full HD webcam with a privacy shutter and four microphones built-in. The Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop also comes with a Lenovo integrated pen stylus so you can be more accurate with your taps than solely using your fingers. The webcam’s mics are AI-based noise-cancelling mics with Dolby Voice while the four speakers have Dolby Atmos so everything sounds great from what you hear to your voice.

Versatile in many different ways, the Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop also has passed more than 200 quality checks and 12 military standard tests which puts it above many of the best laptops when it comes to robustness.

Usually priced at $4,039 according to Lenovo’s estimated value system, the Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop is currently down to $1,979 right now at Lenovo. It’s a great upgrade for those who want to work well on the move in many different ways.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 4060 is $430 off
The Legion Slim 5 14 on a desk with peripherals on it.

There are a lot of gaming laptop deals online, but not all of them will get you a dependable device for a reasonable price. To help you narrow down your options, here's one of the best ones we've come across recently -- the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 at $430 off from Best Buy, which brings its price down to $1,050 from $1,480 originally. We're not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain gets taken down though, so if you think this is the perfect gaming laptop for you, proceed with the purchase right now so that you don't miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 gaming laptop
Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands and a mainstay in our roundup of the best gaming laptops, so you can be sure that you'll be getting a topnotch gaming machine with the Lenovo Legion Slim 5. It's got enough power to run the best PC games without any issues as it's equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, combined with 16GB of RAM that's the best place to start for gaming, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The gaming laptop also features a 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

Read more
No, it’s not a Surface: This Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook is $140 off
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i front angled view showing display and keyboard.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is an impressive piece of hardware, but it's also incredibly expensive. If you want a device with a similar form factor but at a fraction of the price, check out the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook, which is currently even cheaper at just $359 following a $140 discount from Best Buy on its original price of $499. You're going to have to be quick with your purchase if you want to take advantage of this bargain though, because we're not sure if it will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
A 2-in-1 laptop combines the convenience of a tablet's touchscreen and the utility of a laptop's keyboard, according to our laptop buying guide. This versatility is an important feature of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, but you can also get it with the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook. Its keyboard cover doubles as protection for its display, which is a 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen with Full HD resolution for sharp details and lifelike colors whether you're using the device for work or for recreational purposes.

Read more
Best Lenovo laptop deals: Save on Yoga and ThinkPad laptops
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

If you’re in the market for a new laptop from one of the best laptop brands, Lenovo is a good brand to shop. It has a huge lineup of laptops that are regularly in contention to be among the best laptops, and many of those laptops can often be found at a discount. There are a lot of Lenovo laptop deals taking place right now, so we thought we’d round up all of the savings in one place. Reading onward you’ll find the best Lenovo laptop deals to shop right now, and they include models like the Lenovo Yoga, Lenovo ThinkPad, and the Lenovo Legion. Scroll on down and dive into the savings, and consult our laptop buying guide if you feel you need some additional information.
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 — $238, was $400

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a great alternative to the best budget laptops. It’s hard to beat a price tag under $240 when it comes to a Lenovo laptop, and even at this price point, the IdeaPad 1 doesn’t hold too much back on features. It has a 15.6-inch Full HD display that’s great for binge watching on, and it’s super portable with a slim design and profile. You’re able to connect an HD monitor to this laptop via HDMI connection, and a built-in webcam with privacy shutter and dual array microphone makes it a great way to keep in touch with family, friends, and colleagues. This build’s 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage may leave a little to desire for some users, but to entry level computer users the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 should get the job done.

Read more