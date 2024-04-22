Quick! This Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop is 51% off

Lenovo often has some of the best laptop deals and right now, it has a great option for anyone seeking a 2-in-1 laptop for less. You can currently buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop for $1,979 reduced from $4,039. Admittedly, Lenovo’s estimated value system can overestimate the original value of its items meaning the discount is unlikely to truly be over $2,000. However, whatever the original price may have been, we can still be confident that $1,979 for this spec of laptop is pretty sweet. Here’s what the Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga has to offer.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands for business in particular so the Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop is a great bet for all your working needs. The laptop has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1365U processor paired up with 32GB of memory. It’s great to see so much memory when so many other systems in this price range continue to stick with 16GB.

Alongside that, the Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop also has 1TB of SSD storage — crucially M.2 based storage — so it’s extra speedy which is great for most work tasks. For the display, you get a 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 100% sRGB, 400 nits of brightness, LED backlight, and narrow bezels. It looks great and it’s perfect to use in a variety of different ways thanks to the screen also having a 360-degree hinge so you can use it as a tablet or in presentation mode, as well as in typical laptop form. It’s just what you want to see from one of the best 2-in-1 laptops.

Above the screen is a 1080p full HD webcam with a privacy shutter and four microphones built-in. The Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop also comes with a Lenovo integrated pen stylus so you can be more accurate with your taps than solely using your fingers. The webcam’s mics are AI-based noise-cancelling mics with Dolby Voice while the four speakers have Dolby Atmos so everything sounds great from what you hear to your voice.

Versatile in many different ways, the Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop also has passed more than 200 quality checks and 12 military standard tests which puts it above many of the best laptops when it comes to robustness.

Usually priced at $4,039 according to Lenovo’s estimated value system, the Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop is currently down to $1,979 right now at Lenovo. It’s a great upgrade for those who want to work well on the move in many different ways.

