 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This ultra-portable Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is discounted from $649 to $199

Jennifer Allen
By
A child using a Lenovo 500w 2-in-1 Laptop in a classroom.
Lenovo

For super cheap laptop deals, take a look at Lenovo right now. You can pay just $199 and get a Lenovo 500w 2-in-1 laptop. According to Lenovo’s estimated value system, the laptop normally costs $649 which is potentially a little overly optimistic but what we do know is that $199 for a 2-in-1 laptop is incredibly cheap. If you simply want an inexpensive laptop for basic typing of documents or web browsing, you’ll be happy with the Lenovo 500w 2-in-1 laptop. Here’s all we know about it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo 500w 2-in-1 Laptop

The Lenovo 500w 2-in-1 laptop keeps things simple with its hardware but you know you’re in safe hands as Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands. Here, you get an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD M.2 storage. At this price, we’re delighted to see 8GB of memory rather than 4GB and also the use of an SSD instead of eMMC. Such additions means the Lenovo 500w 2-in-1 laptop will be a little speedier than other laptops in this price range.

Alongside that, the Lenovo 500w 2-in-1 laptop has a 11.6-inch HD screen with 1366 x 768 resolution. It’s a touchscreen as well so you can easily use it in tablet form if you prefer. It has 50% NTSC and 250 nits of brightness. Above the screen, the Lenovo 500w 2-in-1 laptop also has a 720p HD webcam with a privacy shutter along with dual microphones so you’re all good to go for video calls on the move.

Related

The Lenovo 500w 2-in-1 laptop doesn’t come with its own stylus but you can use your finger or even a common No. 2 pencil to interact with things. The display is a Corning Gorilla Glass panel so it’s pretty robust. The whole laptop is made to withstand a lot with a drop-resistant design with shock-absorbent bumpers, improved water-resistant keyboard, and improved mechanically-anchored keys. Its 360-degree hinge is reinforced too. It’s all tough with an eye on being perfect for school use, even if it’s never going to be one of the best laptops around.

Usually priced at $649, you can buy the simple but practical Lenovo 500w 2-in-1 laptop for just $199 when you buy directly from Lenovo. Take a look at it now by tapping the button below. We’re expecting this deal to end soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Alienware sale: Get up to $1,000 off gaming laptops and PCs
The Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop on a desk.

There’s a huge sale on all things Alienware at Dell right now meaning some fantastic gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals are yours to snap up. That includes some surprisingly affordable gaming rigs right up to some maxed out options too. If you’re looking to treat yourself to a new gaming setup, take a look at the full sale for yourself. There are over 20 different models in the sale so there are plenty of options. If you’re not sure where to begin, keep reading and we’ll guide you through our favorite picks.

What to shop for in the Dell gaming PC sale
Dell is one of the best gaming laptop brands so checking out the best gaming laptops it makes is the perfect starting point. One of the more inexpensive options is the which is down to $1,400 from $1,750. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX processor, 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Even better, it has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card teamed up with a 16-inch QHD+ screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time. It’s a perfect entry point to the gaming laptop world.

Read more
Best Buy’s deal of the day is $150 off the MacBook Air M2
A woman working on a 2023 MacBook Air with M2 chip.

For Mac lovers, Best Buy has one of the best laptop deals at the moment with $150 off the MacBook Air M2. Usually priced at $999, you can buy it for $849 right now making it great value for anyone who wants to get involved with the Apple ecosystem without breaking the bank. Stylish and speedy, this is a laptop that will suit mostly everyone from students to people working from home or commuters. Here’s what you need to know before you hit the buy button. As always with such good deals, bear in mind that you could miss out if you wait too long.

Why you should buy the MacBook Air M2
One of the best laptop brands for reliability and being high quality, buying a MacBook Air is an investment that will last. While Windows-based laptops can lose their lustre over time, MacBooks tend to keep going for longer. While the MacBook Air M2 doesn’t have the latest Apple silicon -- the M3 -- it still offers fantastic performance. The M2 chip has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU and this model is still considered to be the best MacBook for everyone. This particular model comes with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage which is sufficient for all everyday tasks and saving documents easily.

Read more
HP sale: Up to 68% off laptops, printers, monitors, and more
Photo of an HP Envy 16 laptop.

HP has a huge sale going on now with awesome laptop deals, monitor deals, and many other deep discounts. If you’re keen to buy a new device for less, this is your chance to do so. There are over 50 different items in the HP sale from high-end laptops to mice, so the best thing you can do is tap the button below and see for yourself what’s out there. Alternatively, if you want to see what we recommend, keep reading while we take you through our choices.

What to shop for in the HP sale
The biggest discount in the HP sale is being able to buy the for $989 reduced from $3,098. Perfectly suited for business users, you get an Intel Core i7-1255U processor, a huge 32GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. A 14-inch WUXGA screen with 100% sRGB, 400 nits of brightness, and 1920 x 1200 looks great, while there are extensive security provisions courtesy of HP Wolf Pro Security Edition. From one of the best laptop brands, you can’t go wrong.

Read more