This Lenovo ThinkPad is usually $2,029 — it’s $873 this weekend

For as long as we can remember, the Lenovo ThinkPad has been one of the best and most preferred workplace laptops. Combining simple portability with powerful processing and an excellent Windows 11 UI, it’s hard to beat the user-friendly experience this tiny workhorse brings to the table. And guess what? Right now, Lenovo is selling one of the best ThinkPad models for even less.

When you purchase through Lenovo, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 1 for only $873. At full price, this laptop once cost $2,030. Go ahead and put that $1,156 you saved toward one of the best headphone deals we found this week!

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad E16

Equipped with an Intel Core i7-1355U that delivers max clock speeds of 5GHz, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 24GB of RAM (8GB of which are soldered), the ThinkPad E16 can handle just about any workflow you toss at it. Whether that means you’ll have a dozen browser tabs open at once, or a handful of demanding workplace apps, the E16 is primed for performance.

The 16-inch WUXGA IPS screen goes a step above 1080p HD with its 1920 x 1200 pixel spread. And while the panel only tops out at 300 nits for peak brightness, the anti-glare screen works in unison with the ThinkPad’s backlighting to reduce the effects of ambient lighting. There’s even a 1080p FHD RGB webcam for conference calls and other video-chat applications.

The E16 contains a full terabyte of internal storage. That’s plenty of storage for important workplace docs, presentations, photos, videos, and many other files.

It’s hard to say just how long this deal is going to last, so if you’re in the market for a device like this, now may be your best chance to score a great discount! Again, that’s $873 for the Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 1 when your purchase through Lenovo.

We also have a list of other great Lenovo ThinkPad deals and a roundup of more general laptop deals.

