Best Razer Prime Day deals: powerful gaming laptops on sale

There are plenty of Prime Day deals going on at the moment which can feel intimidating in the most exciting way. Fortunately, we’re here to help. We’ve narrowed things down to the best Razer Prime Day deals below. Razer is responsible for some of the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals, but it also makes some fantastic gaming mice, keyboards, and there are even Prime Day gaming chair deals. We’ve tracked them all down across all the major retailers, and listed them below. We’ve also gathered together some buying advice on what to consider when checking out a Razer gaming laptop.

Best Razer gaming laptop Prime Day deals

Razer makes some of the best gaming laptops around. In particular, its Razer Blade 15 is a big favorite as it has exceptional build quality with some great hardware under the hood. There are also options with 14-inch screens, 16-inch screens, and right up to 18-inches depending on if you want something portable or more of a desktop replacement. Razer laptops tend to veer towards the expensive side of things so that’s why it’s useful to find so many Razer gaming laptop Prime Day deals. We’ve got them all listed below.

Best Razer gaming mouse Prime Day deals

It’s important for gamers to own one of the best gaming mice with Razer at the forefront of the technology. Its mice are well designed so they feel comfortable in your hands, while also offering very high response rates and extra buttons so you can gain the edge in whatever you play. We’ve picked out all the best Razer gaming mouse Prime Day deals below.

Best Razer gaming keyboard Prime Day deals

If you already own the best gaming mouse, how about the best gaming keyboard? Razer makes those too and like the rest of its range, it can get expensive which is where the best Razer gaming keyboard Prime Day deals help you out a ton. These keyboards will help you type faster but also game better, and generally be comfier as you work or play too.

Best Razer gaming chair Prime Day deals

Topping our list of the best gaming chairs is the Razer Fujin Pro so you should definitely keep an eye on the Razer gaming chair Prime Day deals. It’s not just the Fujin Pro that’s worth your time either with the Iskur V2 and Enki line also worth considering.

How to choose a Razer gaming laptop on Prime Day

Knowing how to choose the best gaming laptop for your needs is an important part of the process when it comes to choosing a Razer gaming laptop. Of course, you need to initially think about your budget. Razer devices are on the more premium end of the scale so you won’t be able to buy one for under $1,000 but it’s important to figure out if you need to keep close to that amount or you can go for a much more expensive deal.

Most Razer gaming laptops are super portable unlike other gaming laptops, so your next most important thing to consider is the hardware involved. During the Prime Day deals, you’re likely to see either 12th or 13th generation Intel Core processors with certain models sporting the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS. As Razer laptops don’t use mid-range hardware, whatever you go for is going to be either speedy or super speedy. It’s worth paying attention to the graphics card paired up with the processor. Usually, you’ll see the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series but older models may have the RTX 30 Series instead. Our GPU buying guide will help narrow things down here but essentially, the bigger the number, the better.

Now you need to think about the display. An OLED display is the pinnacle here but all Razer laptops at least also offer fast refresh rates and response times. You should also think about what size you need. Razer offers screens between 14 inches and 18 inches, with the latter reserved for older technology. The sweet spot for portability is either 14 inches or 15 inches, while those looking for a desktop replacement will be happy with the chunkier size.

Finally, don’t forget the rest of the hardware — RAM and storage. For gaming, 16GB of memory is the absolute minimum you want, while 32GB will future proof things for a while to come. Storage wise, 1TB should suffice for most people but don’t be afraid to upgrade to 2TB if the deal presents itself to you.

How we chose these Razer Prime Day deals

We know our way around the Prime Day deals because we do this job all year around. Every day of the year we pick out the best deals at major retailers, saving you from needing to do so yourself. Because of that, we can spot when a deal is incremental or when it’s something more significant. That way, we only list the Razer Prime Day deals that are truly worth your time rather than mentioning any which aren’t actually that special.

Besides focusing on good prices, we also know good technology. That means we only include the Razer Prime Day deals that we would want to own ourself. That means gaming laptops which are still relevant, genuinely comfy gaming chairs, and the best gaming peripherals too. We won’t include old tech for the sake of it here, unless it’s a truly phenomenal bargain.

By combining our expert knowledge, along with our ability to sniff out great deals, we can guarantee these Razer Prime Day deals are the best you can find. We check all the major retailers and we keep checking back in case of anything changing around. It’ll save you time while snagging you the biggest price cuts.