Lenovo sale: Get up to 67% off ThinkPad Laptops, from $600

Lenovo has a huge laptop sale going on right now with select ThinkPad laptops available from just $600. If you need a new system for your small business, working on the move, or other productivity-focused plans, these are the laptop deals for you. With over a dozen laptops in the sale, it’s a good idea to take a look at the sale for yourself, but we’re also here with some insight into the best deals.

What to shop for in the Lenovo laptop sale

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands for reliability and business purposes. One great starting point is being able to buy the for $600. According to Lenovo, it normally costs $1,839 which seems a little unrealistic but in keeping with Lenovo’s overly enthusiastic estimated value system. However, whatever the discount, this is a good laptop for the price. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 16GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. For the display, you get a 14-inch full HD screen with 45% NTSC and 300 nits of brightness. There’s also a 1080p full HD RGB/IR Hybrid webcam with a privacy shutter and dual microphones.

Another option is the for $1,321 instead of $2,279. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1355U processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The 13.3-inch WUXGA display has a 1920 x 1200 resolution while it’s also a touchscreen and has 100% sRGB color.

Continuing the trend of some of the best laptops, there’s always the which is reduced to $1,979 from $4,039. Sure, the estimated value system means it was unlikely to cost over $4,000 but it packs a lot in for the sub-$2,000 mark. It has an 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1365U processor, 32GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. A 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen has 100% sRGB, 400 nits of brightness, and has a backlight so it looks great. It even comes with a stylus as well as a fingerprint reader.

We’ve picked out a few of our favourite Lenovo laptop deals but many more are available by clicking the button to see for yourself. There’s something for every business user here and you’ll be delighted with whatever you choose.

