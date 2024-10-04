 Skip to main content
The classic 17-inch HP laptop has a 50% discount today

By
The HP 17-inch laptop on a white background.
HP

Go straight to the source for the best laptop deals and see what HP has to offer. Today, you can buy its classic HP 17-inch laptop for over 50% off, meaning instead of paying $850, you pay just $420. It’s a fantastic time to treat yourself to a new laptop that is well suited for web browsing or typing up documents for work or class. If that sounds like you, keep reading while we take you through everything it has to offer.

Why you should buy the HP 17-inch laptop

In recent years, HP has made its way into our list of the best laptop brands thanks to being reliable while keeping prices down. This HP 17-inch laptop reflects that mentality quite well. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1334U processor along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. None of that is particularly spectacular, and we’d certainly like to see more storage, but for something that works well for your more simple needs like typing up notes, browsing online, or sending emails, it does the job well.

The bigger highlight here is its screen. As the name suggests, there’s a 17.3-inch HD+ scree with 1600 x 900 resolution and 250 nits of brightness. It may not be the brightest of screens, but it’s ideal if you need more screen space while you work. There’s also a strong screen-to-body ratio of 84%. Above the screen is a HP True Vision 720p HD webcam, which is great for video calls while you’re on the move.

None of this will compete with the best laptops, but the HP 17-inch laptop is still pretty reliable. It’s stacked with useful tweaks like narrow bezels, an enlarged clickpad, a lift-hinge design for making it more comfortable to type, and HP Fast Charge support. It also has a full-size keyboard with numeric keypad, something that not all laptops manage to offer. For the environmentally conscious, the HP 17-inch laptop is designed with recycled plastics.

Simple yet appealing, the HP 17-inch laptop is normally $850, but right now it’s down to $420 at HP. A far more reasonable price for this spec, check it out for yourself by tapping the button below before the sale ends soon.

