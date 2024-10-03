 Skip to main content
This Lenovo ThinkPad laptop is over $700 off today!

Business laptops should deliver the kind of power and versatile performance your workplace demands. And whether you’ll be collaborating with teammates across various apps and channels or going solo with a heavy-duty photo-editing suite, one of the best laptops for the job is the Lenovo ThinkPad. We see Lenovo ThinkPad deals all the time, and the following offer really caught our eye:

For a limited time, you’ll pay $924 when you order the Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2 with Intel Core Ultra 7 through the manufacturer. At full price, this model sells for $1,650.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad E16

Running Windows 11 Pro, the E16 Gen 2 has an Intel Core 7 Ultra CPU that delivers up to 4.8GHz across its P-cores. On top of Integrated Intel Graphics, this configuration of the laptop comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. With these kinds of numbers, you can expect a fast and reliable Windows 11 experience, giving you quick load times, responsive animations, and other fast-functioning UI elements. That’s regardless of how many open apps or tabs are up on the screen.

Speaking of screen, this version of the E16 Gen 2 comes with a 16-inch WUXGA IPS display (1920 x 1200 resolution). While peak brightness is capped at 300 nits, the E16 should have no trouble standing up to ambient lighting. The laptop also comes with a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter, as well as a built-in fingerprint reader for additional security.

At 14 inches wide, 9.75 inches from front to back, and weighing 4 pounds, the E16 Gen 2 is lightweight and portable enough to go just about anywhere. It also has a number of USB connections, plus HDMI 2.1 if you plan on connecting the E16 to a secondary display. Ethernet and a headphone jack round out the port options.

It’s hard to say how long this markdown is going to last, but Lenovo laptop deals like this one are tough to come by. Save $725 when you order the Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2 with Intel Core Ultra 7 through the manufacturer. You may also want to take a look at some of the other laptop deals we’re keeping tabs on.

