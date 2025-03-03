Get the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1 laptop while it’s 33% off

If you want versatility out of your next laptop deals purchase, we highly recommend setting your sights on a 2-in-1 laptop. Here’s a nice offer to consider — the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i for only $560 from Lenovo itself, following a 33% discount on its estimated value of $840. There’s no telling how much time you’ve got remaining before you miss out on the $280 in savings though, so you better hurry with the transaction if you want to take advantage of this special price.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1 laptop

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i is a 2-in-1 laptop that falls under the convertible category, which our laptop buying guide explains as a device that can transform from laptop mode to tablet mode by flipping the keyboard under the display. In the case of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i, it’s got a 16-inch touchscreen with WUXGA resolution that serves as the centerpiece for both modes, as well as for tent mode that will let you watch streaming shows without any distractions and for stand mode that’s perfect for giving presentations.

In terms of performance, the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1 laptop is a reliable device for everyday tasks with its Intel Core 5 120U processor, integrated Intel Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It also has Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, which will provide ample space for you documents and software. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1 laptop also features a 1080p camera with dual microphones, so that you’d look and sound clear during video calls, plus a privacy shutter that you can close when the camera’s not in use.

There’s no shortage of 2-in-1 laptop deals out there, but few can match the value that you’re going to get with this offer for the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i. It has an estimated value of $840, but you can buy it from Lenovo for just $560, which is equivalent to savings of $280. We’re not sure if the device will remain 33% off by tomorrow though, so if you want to secure the discount for the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1 laptop, you’re going to have to proceed with your purchase of it right now.