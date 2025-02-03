 Skip to main content
This Lenovo ThinkPad laptop with 32GB of RAM is 45% off

ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 underside.
If you’re looking at laptop deals for a machine that won’t let you down in terms of performance, we’ve found an offer from Lenovo that you should check out. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6, which is originally sold at $2,739, is on sale at 45% off, bringing it down to nearly half-price at $1,506. You need to be quick in completing your transaction for the laptop if you don’t want to miss out on the $1,233 in savings though, as it may return to its sticker price sooner than you expect.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 laptop

Lenovo inherited the ThinkPad line of laptops from IBM, and maintained its iconic look, sturdy design, and business features, according to our explainer on Lenovo brands. All of these are on full display in the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6, which is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 7 Pro 360 processor and AMD Radeon 880M graphics card, alongside 32GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the sweet spot for professionals. With these specifications, you’ll be able to carry out demanding processes and multitask between several apps with ease.

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is equipped with a 14-inch WUXGA screen for portability, and it ships with Windows 11 Pro pre-loaded so that you’ll have access to the operating system’s more advanced features. You’ll have plenty of space for your software and files on its 1TB SSD, and your confidential documents will be protected by Lenovo’s ThinkShield system that safeguards your data with encryption. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 also has a fingerprint reader, a facial recognition system through its infrared camera, and a webcam privacy shutter for additional safety.

In one of the most attractive Lenovo laptop deals we’ve come across recently, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is available with a 45% discount that almost halves its price from $2,739 to $1,506. That’s huge savings of $1,233 from Lenovo, but we’re not sure how much time is remaining before you lose your chance at this bargain. If you’re interested, you have to act fast — finalize your purchase of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 immediately to get the powerful laptop for a much more affordable price.

