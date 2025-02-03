The Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4080 is $600 off right now

For an incredible experience at a reasonable price, consider gaming laptop deals from Dell, such as this offer for the Alienware x16 R2. This particular configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card has a sticker price of $3,300, but you can currently buy it for $2,700. That’s $600 in savings that you can either pocket or spend towards video games and accessories, but you’re going to have to finish your purchase for this gaming laptop quickly because we’re not sure how much longer the discount will remain available.

Why you should buy the Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop

The Alienware x16 R2 is the upgraded version of the Alienware x16 that equips the gaming laptop with the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, alongside 32GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for high-end gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. It won’t have any trouble running the best PC games at their highest settings, and it will be ready for the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

All that power would be wasted on a mediocre screen, but that’s fortunately not the case with the Alienware x16 R2 and its 16-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and a 480Hz refresh rate. You’ll be able to install multiple titles at the same time on the gaming laptop because it has a massive 2TB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start doing so right after you unbox it. The Alienware x16 R2 also features the brand’s AlienFX lighting system, so you’ll be playing video games in style.

If you’re willing to spend a significant amount of cash on a powerful gaming laptop, you can’t go wrong with the Alienware x16 R2, especially now that its configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card is on sale at $600 off. From $3,300, it’s down to $2,700, which is still pretty expensive, but we assure you that it’s worth every single penny. It would be a shame to miss out on the savings though, so we highly recommend pushing through with your transaction for the Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop as soon as possible.