 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4080 is $600 off right now

By
Good Deal The interior and exterior of the Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop.
Dell

For an incredible experience at a reasonable price, consider gaming laptop deals from Dell, such as this offer for the Alienware x16 R2. This particular configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card has a sticker price of $3,300, but you can currently buy it for $2,700. That’s $600 in savings that you can either pocket or spend towards video games and accessories, but you’re going to have to finish your purchase for this gaming laptop quickly because we’re not sure how much longer the discount will remain available.

Why you should buy the Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop

The Alienware x16 R2 is the upgraded version of the Alienware x16 that equips the gaming laptop with the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, alongside 32GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for high-end gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. It won’t have any trouble running the best PC games at their highest settings, and it will be ready for the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

All that power would be wasted on a mediocre screen, but that’s fortunately not the case with the Alienware x16 R2 and its 16-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and a 480Hz refresh rate. You’ll be able to install multiple titles at the same time on the gaming laptop because it has a massive 2TB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start doing so right after you unbox it. The Alienware x16 R2 also features the brand’s AlienFX lighting system, so you’ll be playing video games in style.

Related

If you’re willing to spend a significant amount of cash on a powerful gaming laptop, you can’t go wrong with the Alienware x16 R2, especially now that its configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card is on sale at $600 off. From $3,300, it’s down to $2,700, which is still pretty expensive, but we assure you that it’s worth every single penny. It would be a shame to miss out on the savings though, so we highly recommend pushing through with your transaction for the Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop as soon as possible.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
HP is selling the Omen 16 with RTX 4050 at 31% off
The HP Omen-16t Gaming Laptop.

If you're looking for the best gaming laptop to buy for $1,000, you should set your sights on the HP Omen 16. That's all you have to pay for this Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050-powered device, following a 31% discount from HP on its original price of $1,450. We're not sure how much time is remaining before you lose the chance at $450 in savings, so if you're interested in this gaming laptop, our recommendation is to hurry up in completing your purchase as you may already miss out if you delay it to tomorrow.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop
This latest model of the HP Omen 16 is equipped with the 14th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, alongside the aforementioned Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card. These specifications place it up there with the best gaming laptops, and will allow you to play the best PC games without any issues. You'll also have ample storage space for several titles with all of their required updates and optional DLCs, as the machine ships with a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

Read more
This Alienware gaming laptop is a beast — and it’s $700 off right now
The Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop with Baldur's Gate 3 on the screen.

If you want to get a powerful device from gaming laptop deals, you should be prepared to spend a significant amount of cash. However, you should also be on the lookout for huge discounts, like the Alienware m18 R2 at $700 off from Dell. The machine is still pretty expensive -- down to $3,300 from $4,000 originally -- but it's the type of investment gamers won't regret, as it's one of the best possible PC gaming laptop experiences. You need to hurry with your purchase though, as it would be a shame to miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop
There's a growing trend of thin and light gaming laptops, but the Alienware m18 R2 goes the opposite direction. Like its predecessor, the Alienware m18, it skips the sleek and slim designs of some of its peers in favor of packing as much power as possible in its body. Inside the Alienware m18 R2 are the 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 64GB of RAM. With these specifications, not only can you play the best PC games at their highest settings, but you'll also be prepared for the upcoming PC games of the next few years. It will be a while before you need an upgrade if you have the Alienware m18 R2.

Read more
The Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 is $500 off
The Alienware m16 R2 on a table in front of a window.

The gaming laptop deals of the holiday season aren't over yet, as there are still some excellent offers, such as Dell's discount for the Alienware m16 R2 with the Nvidia RTX 4070. From its original price of $2,600, the machine is down to $2,100. It's still pretty expensive, but it's actually a steal at that price, and the $500 in savings is huge. You're going to have to be quick in completing your purchase though, as there's no information on how much time is remaining before this bargain expires.

Why you should buy the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop
We highlighted the Alienware m16 R2's great gaming performance in our review of the gaming laptop, and this configuration that's on sale comes with the mighty Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. Combined with the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and 64GB of RAM, which doubles the recommended specification from our guide on how much RAM do you need, the Alienware m16 R2 won't have trouble running the best PC games at their highest settings. It's going to be ready for the upcoming PC games of the next few years as well -- it will be a while before you need to start thinking about making any upgrades.

Read more