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WhatsApp Web finally lets your laptop handle calls instead of forcing you back to your phone

Other new features include Waiting Room, QuickHD, and background Noise Suppression.

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I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve had to awkwardly grab my phone mid-task just to take a WhatsApp call my laptop couldn’t handle on the web version. Today’s update changes that for good.

So what’s actually rolling out today?

WhatsApp Web is getting voice and video calling, covering both one-on-one and group calls with zero app downloads required (which was the case previously). It’s been in testing for months. The feature extended to group chats back in June. Now it’s rolling out broadly to reach every user. 

We’re introducing new features that make @WhatsApp calls even easier, like calling from WhatsApp Web, call transfer, background noise suppression, and more. https://t.co/4HKD5xjxZb

— Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) July 28, 2026

Once it hits your account, web calls bring screen sharing, reactions, and a dedicated Calls tab pulling in your full call history and favorites, matching what you already get on mobile. 

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Every call stays end-to-end encrypted too, with no time limits and no cost, exactly like WhatsApp everywhere else.

What about the extra features WhatsApp mentioned?

Call Transfer is the standout here. It lets you move an active call between your phone and the web or desktop app without hanging up or rejoining. The feature could come in handy if you start a call on the go. Once you’re home, you can switch to a bigger screen.

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Waiting Room gives hosts control over who joins a call link, holding participants until approval before letting them in. Another new feature, QuickHD, speeds up how fast video reaches full HD at the start of a call. 

Then there’s a new Noise Suppression toggle that strips out background noise so your voice comes through clearly. All the new additions build on recent additions like Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum audio controls on iPhone

To me, it looks like WhatsApp is finally treating call quality as a real priority. With Zoom and Google Meet long comfortable in browsers, WhatsApp closing this gap feels overdue more than groundbreaking, but it’s a welcome one regardless.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
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