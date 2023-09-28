 Skip to main content
Best iPhone 15 deals: How to get Apple’s latest iPhone for free

The display on a green iPhone 15.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

The iPhone 15 has only just hit stores but that hasn’t stopped there being some great iPhone 15 deals going on right now. If you’re keen to upgrade to the shiniest of new iPhones, this is your chance to do so. We’ve picked out all the best iPhone 15 deals going on at the moment including how to get the phone for free. Here’s what you need to know about iPhone deals on Apple’s latest model.

iPhone 15 deals at Amazon

An Amazon logo seen on the side of a building.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Amazon has one of the best ways to get an iPhone 15 for free. Sign up to Boost Infinite and you get the Apple iPhone 15 for free. That saves you the $830 you’d normally pay, while Boost Infinite costs $60 per month and gives you unlimited talk, text, and data every month. It’s a near-unbeatable deal for many people.

iPhone 15 deals at Best Buy

Best Buy logo on a building.
Best Buy

Best Buy has the iPhone 15 available on either AT&T or Verizon. In either case, expect to pay $23 a month for 36 months for the phone. Alternatively, you can save up to $830 with an eligible trade-in with either cell phone provider. It’s worth seeing how you could save by trading in your current phone that’s just waiting to be replaced by a new iPhone 15.

iPhone 15 deals at Walmart

Walmart store logo at night.
Walmart

Walmart has many iPhone 15 deals with it available on both AT&T and Verizon. Certain color varieties go in and out of stock but you can sign up with Verizon or AT&T from $21 a month for the phone before adding on your call plan.

iPhone 15 deals at Verizon

Verizon logo on a smartphone screen in a dark room and a finger touching it.
Stone Staffordshire / Shutterstock

Verizon has a trade-in deal so you can save up to $830 on the iPhone 15 depending on the phone you trade in. Alternatively, you can pay $23 per month for it for 36 months alongside your call plan.

iPhone 15 deals at T-Mobile

Ken Wolter / 123rf

At T-Mobile, there are a few different deals for the iPhone 15. You can save up to $350 on the phone via a trade-in. You can also get up to $650 off with your trade-in with the Magenta MAX plan while there’s up to $1,000 off when you sign up for a Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan. In all cases, the value depends on the phone you trade in as well and you’ll receive the money back via 24 monthly bill credits.

iPhone 15 deals at Xfinity Mobile

Comcast
Comcast

At Xfinity Mobile, you can get the 128GB iPhone 15 from $18 per month with the 256GB variety priced at $22 per month over 24 months. It’s also possible to save up to $830 depending on the phone you trade in, so you could end up getting the iPhone 15 for free.

Should you buy the iPhone 15?

A green iPhone 15 leaning on a lamp post.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

The iPhone 15 is likely to join the ranks among the best phones once we review it. Our iPhone 15 first impressions are already great with its beautiful new matte back, along with features like auto portrait, and finally — a USB-C cable connection for charging. However, it’s relatively incremental which is why when you look at the differences between iPhone 15 and iPhone 14, it may be a less essential upgrade.

It’s also worth considering how things go between iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro with the latter offering more features than before, and potentially being a better option for most people if they can afford it.

If you’re an existing iPhone owner, think about how long ago you bought one of the best iPhones and react accordingly. If it’s been a few years or more, it’s time to upgrade. For iPhone 13 or iPhone 14 owners though, you can probably wait a bit longer.

Ultimately, the iPhone 15 is a great choice for many people but make sure to weigh up if an iPhone 15 Pro is better for you or simply stick with what you know for a bit longer.

