Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals: Save big on unlocked models

It’s not Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone, but the Samsung Galaxy S22 is still a great mobile device, especially if you can get it with a discount from your preferred retailer. If you’re looking to save big on phone deals and you don’t mind going for a previous-generation model, then you should check out these offers for the Samsung Galaxy S22. They may change or disappear entirely at any moment though, so you’re going to have to make your purchase quickly if something catches your eye.

Samsung Galaxy S22 deals at Samsung

The back of the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Samsung will be the first place to go to if you’re looking for discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S22. The unlocked version of the 128GB model is still going for its retail price of $700, but you can get up to $635 off by trading in your current smartphone. You can get this variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 for just $550 for savings of $150, but only if you purchase it for use on the Verizon network.

Samsung Galaxy S22 deals at Amazon

An Amazon logo seen on the side of a building.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The 256GB model of the unlocked  Samsung Galaxy S22 is available from Amazon with an $80 discount, so you’ll only have to pay $770 instead of $850. However, you can get the 128GB model of the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22+ for cheaper at just $598, following a $402 discount on its original price of $1,000.

Samsung Galaxy S22 deals at Best Buy

Best Buy logo on a building.
Best Buy

If you’re fine with buying a refurbished device, you can get an unlocked 128GB Samsung Galaxy S22+ from Best Buy for just $600 instead of $1,000, for savings of $400. The smartphone is Geek Squad Certified, which means it has thoroughly been tested to make sure that it’s working properly before it gets shipped to you.

Samsung Galaxy S22 deals at AT&T

hbo
Image used with permission by copyright holder

AT&T is offering the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S22 for $10 per month over 36 months, which is equivalent to just $360 that’s about half the smartphone’s retail price of $700, but the catch is you’ll need to sign up for an eligible unlimited plan.

Samsung Galaxy S22 deals at Verizon

Verizon logo on a smartphone screen in a dark room and a finger touching it.
Stone Staffordshire / Shutterstock

You can get the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S22 for free from Verizon, but only if you’re a new customer or you’re an existing customer who’s adding a new line. Instead of paying about $19 for 36 months, the smartphone will cost you nothing — you’ll just need to pay for the plan that you sign up for.

Samsung Galaxy S22 deals at Backmarket

Image used with permission by copyright holder

A refurbished 128GB Samsung Galaxy S22 is available from Backmarket for as low as $325, while the refurbished 128GB Samsung Galaxy S22+ is on sale for as cheap as $398. These are unlocked models of the smartphones, and they’re guaranteed to be in perfect working condition.

Samsung Galaxy S22:

Samsung Galaxy S22+:

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S22?

Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus screens side-by-side.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has since been overshadowed by its successor, the Samsung Galaxy S23, but it’s still a very capable smartphone with either Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip or Samsung’s Exynos 2200 processor. It will breeze through everything that you throw at it, including multitasking between apps or playing demanding mobile games.

You’ll certainly love the screen of the Samsung Galaxy S22 — a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that’s bright and colorful. However, if you want it slightly bigger, you can go for the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and its 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display screen. Otherwise, the two models are similar, according to our Samsung Galaxy S22 versus Samsung Galaxy S22+ comparison, including their 8GB of RAM, IP68 resistance against water, and a triple-camera setup at the back with 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto lenses.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 ships with Android 13 under Samsung’s OneUI 5, and with three more years of operating system updates, you can be sure that the smartphone will be getting access to new Android features in the future.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
