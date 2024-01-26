The best Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus screen protectors: top 8 picks

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Are you excited about the latest smartphones from Samsung? The Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra have been unveiled and are packed with some of the most advanced features one can expect from a smartphone. If you have your heart set on the Galaxy S24 Plus, you must be eager to get your hands on it. But, before you do that, you might want to consider protecting your investment with a case and a screen protector.

While a case can protect your phone from scratches and minor bumps, it might not be enough to keep your screen safe. That's where a screen protector comes in. These accessories provide an additional layer of protection for your phone and can help prevent unwanted scratches and cracks. With so many options available in the market, selecting the right screen protector can be overwhelming. But, don't worry, we've got you covered. We have researched some of the best screen protectors available for the Galaxy S24 Plus. Here are our picks.

Belkin ScreenForce

The best overall Galaxy S24 Plus screen protector

Pros Provides blue light protection

Prevents smudges and fingerprints

Quality scratch/drop protection Cons More expensive than many other options

The Belkin ScreenForce screen protector offers more than just edge-to-edge protection. It also provides additional benefits such as reducing blue light by up to 20%, featuring an antimicrobial coating to prevent discoloration and degradation, and having anti-smudge and fingerprint coatings.

The premium version has a glass-like texture and is compatible with the Samsung fingerprint sensor. It's an expensive pick as far as Galaxy S24 Plus screen protectors are concerned, but if you ask us, it's well worth the price.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Anti-Reflecting Phone Screen Protector

The best official Galaxy S24 Plus screen protector

Pros Innovative protecting coating

Idea for bright light conditions

Made by Samsung Cons You'll need to pay the Samsung tax

This Samsung screen protector features an innovative coating that reduces reflection, making it easier to see your S24 Plus screen in bright light. Whether you’re watching a movie, browsing the web, or checking your email, this screen protector ensures that your experience is always crystal-clear.

Not only does it enhance your viewing experience, but it also provides excellent protection against scratches and dust, keeping your smartphone in top condition for years to come. Being an official Samsung accessory means it's on the expensive side, but you get what you pay for here.

OttarScreen Galaxy S24 Plus Screen Protector

The best budget Galaxy S24 Plus screen protector

Pros Three-pack

Excellent price

Comes with a camera cover Cons No premium features like some others

This bundle consists of three tempered glass pieces that guarantee 9H hardness, which means your Galaxy S24 Plus screen will remain scratch-free and crystal clear. The easy installation feature allows for a quick and painless install without any hassle. The screen protector is guaranteed to work with the S24 Plus' in-screen fingerprint sensor, while precise cutouts ensure you get a snug fit. There aren't any other frills here, but if you want one of the best values out there, you've found it.

ZAGG Fusion Privacy Anti-Glare

The best anti-glare Galaxy S24 Plus screen protector

Pros Helps prevent unwanted glare

Mimics a premium glass feeling

Helpful privacy filter Cons Very pricey

Crafted with durability in mind, the Zagg Fusion Privacy Anti-Glare screen protector is designed to mimic the feel and clarity of glass while offering superior shatter resistance. It features a two-way privacy filter that effectively blocks side views, ensuring your data stays confidential. Additionally, the anti-glare matte finish allows for clear visibility and comfortable, strain-free screen viewing even in bright light conditions.

Spigen GLAS.tR EZ Fit

The best two-pack Galaxy S24 Plus screen protector

Pros Includes two screen protectors

Excellent price

Comes with an install kit Cons Standard protector, no frills

If you’re on the hunt for a reliable screen protector that can keep your Galaxy S24 Plus' screen looking brand new, you might want to consider the Spigen screen protector two-pack. This screen protector is crafted from tempered glass, making it sturdy enough to endure scratches, bumps, and drops. It has a 9H hardness rating, meaning you can rest assured that your S24 Plus' screen is well-protected.

Additionally, the Spigen screen protector features an oleophobic coating that helps repel fingerprints and other smudges, enabling you to keep your phone’s screen clean and clear all day long. It's one of the best two-pack deals around.

OtterBox PolyArmor Screen Protector

The best alternative Galaxy S24 Plus screen protector

Pros It's from OtterBox

Shatterproof design

Prevents scratches and smudges Cons Comes at a high price

This advanced Galaxy S24 Plus screen protector offers a range of benefits that enhance the durability and clarity of your device’s screen. Its shock-absorbing properties ensure that your S24 Plus can withstand accidental drops and impacts, without the risk of shattering.

Moreover, its long-lasting scratch protection guarantees that your phone's screen remains free of unsightly scratches and marks, even with regular use. OtterBox's screen protector also features fingerprint resistance, which ensures that smudges and marks are not left behind on the screen. It's an expensive option, but one we think is well worth it.

ZAGG InvisibleShield Fusion XTR3

The best premium Galaxy S24 Plus screen protector

Pros Made from unbreakable hybrid polymer

Blue light protection

Comes from a trusted company Cons It's another expensive screen protector

This Galaxy S24 Plus screen protector is crafted using an unbreakable hybrid polymer that guarantees superior protection for your phone. The protector is equipped with advanced impact technology that delivers top-notch shock absorption, making it highly durable. In addition, it has blue light filtration, anti-reflective properties, and high-definition clarity — all things your eyes will love.

These features work together to reduce reflections, enhance screen clarity, and improve color vibrancy, thus providing an authentic viewing experience. This is another expensive option on our list, but it's another one we think deserves the high price.

UAG Screen Protector

The best antimicrobial Galaxy S24 Plus screen protector

Pros Antimicrobial-treated

Double-strengthened tempered glass

Special oleophobic coating Cons Say it with us — it's expensive

This screen protector offers a precise fit and features Shield Plus technology, which is an antimicrobial-treated premium double-strengthened tempered glass that protects your S24 Plus' screen from scratches and abrasions — even in the most demanding environments.

Its thin construction ensures highly responsive precision touch sensitivity and ultra-clear, high-definition surface clarity. The special oleophobic coating repels natural skin oil, limiting the build-up of fingerprints and smudges. It also has a nanometer anti-reflective coating that helps reduce glare, making it easier to see your S24 Plus' display outdoors or in bright environments.

