The best Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus cases: our 7 favorite ones

The latest Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones have been announced. If you’ve already bought a Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus or are planning to buy one, it’s crucial to invest in a protective case to safeguard your phone. While the selection of cases available for this phone is currently limited, it will improve with time. In the meantime, we have listed our top picks for Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus cases.
If you want your new Galaxy S24+ to have a veritable suit of armor, the i-Blason Armorbox is your best option. Made of shock-absorbing TPU and unbending polycarbonate, this two-piece full-body case will keep your phone cradled and secure. A zinc-alloy built-in camera cover doubles as a multi-angle kickstand, plus, it’s compatible with MagSafe, features precise cutouts for port access, has raised edges to keep the screen suitably protected from damaging surfaces, and is both dirt and moisture-resistant. Also, the built-in screen protector works with fingerprint ID.
Spigen Liquid Air
The best minimalist Galaxy S24 Plus case
- Simple design
- Comfortable grip
- Easy on the wallet
- Limited color selection
Embrace the flow with the Liquid Air case that gives a refreshing look to your new Galaxy S24 Plus. The geometric design of the case ensures protection and grip from all angles.
You can comfortably hold your phone without any extra bulk. The perfect grip of the case meets the right amount of drip. The case is made from thermoplastic polyurethane, making it durable. So long as you don't mind the limited color choice, this is a great (and budget-friendly) pick.
Supcase UB Pro
The best all-in-one Galaxy S24 Plus case
- Good price
- Available in three colors
- Comes with two front frames
- Adds bulk
This case from Supcase comes with two front frames that you can easily swap whenever you want to switch up your S24 Plus's appearance. Additionally, it boasts a detachable rotating belt clip that allows you to carry your phone around with ease.
The case is made of multi-layer TPU and polycarbonate materials, ensuring that it can withstand up to a 20-foot drop test. Furthermore, the precise cutouts of this case provide easy access to all buttons, ports, and features of your Galaxy S24 Plus.
Elago Silicone Case
The best silicone Galaxy S24 Plus case
- Low cost
- Various color choices
- Simple, clean design
- Is it enough protection?
Made from high-quality liquid silicone, these low-cost cases provide an exceptional level of grip, making it less likely that your S24 Plus will slip out of your hand. Moreover, the material used in these cases is durable, and it can withstand everyday wear and tear.
One of the best things about these silicone cases is that they are wireless charging compatible. You won't have to worry about taking the case off every time you want to charge your phone. Just place it on a wireless charging pad, and you're good to go. And with multiple colors to choose from, you can easily find a case that matches your style.
Spidercase Case
The best accessories Galaxy S24 Plus case
- Includes screen protectors and camera protectors
- 10-foot military grade drop protection
- Works with wireless chargers
- Some might consider it too bulky
This case is designed to give your Galaxy S24 Plus the best protection possible. It features a hard PC and a solid inner polycarbonate shell which helps to prevent damage from shock, collisions, and scratches.
The case is also wireless charging ready and has a non-slip design to keep your device in your hand. With nearly 20 different colors to choose from, you’re sure to find the perfect match for your style.
Spigen Rugged Armor Case
The best rugged Galaxy S24 Plus case
- Extra corner protection via bumper design
- Good price
- Comes from a trusted company
- Limited color selection
Introducing the Rugged Amor, the ultimate Galaxy S24 Plus case that celebrates a decade of providing top-notch protection to your Galaxy.
With an all-new design from Spigen, this S24 Plus case is the perfect blend of ruggedness and refinement. The modern carbon fiber detailing adds a touch of sophistication, while the multi-layered bumper protection on all corners ensures that your phone remains shielded from all kinds of impacts and bumps.
Urban Armor Gear UAG Plasma Series
The best stylish Galaxy S24 Plus case
- Adds a unique look
- Lots of color choices
- Ample protection
- Pricey
The Plasma Series by UAG is a classic and boasts a dynamic translucent hexagonal design and is engineered to provide top-notch protection for adventurous individuals. The case features enhanced TPU corner protection and an ultra-lightweight impact frame, making it capable of shielding your S24 Plus from accidental drops and other unexpected impacts.
The low perimeter edge of the case adds a tactile grip, ensuring a more secure handling experience on the go. The unmistakable signature UAG armor frame adds a touch of boldness to the overall design, making it instantly recognizable.
FNTCASE Rugged Protective Case
The best kickstand Galaxy S24 Plus case
- Built-in kickstand
- Includes sliding camera cover
- Good price
- The design might be a bit much
This Galaxy S24 Plus case has a non-slip design and comes with upgraded features. The sliding camera cover protects the camera system from damage when not in use. The stand is also improved with new material that can withstand frequent usage.
When opened, the kickstand forms a stable triangular structure with the phone cover, allowing you to place it on both horizontal and vertical surfaces. This frees your hands for other tasks. Additionally, the case provides military-grade drop protection.
Editors' Recommendations
- The best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra pre-order deals today
- Hundreds of Samsung Galaxy S24 cases are already discounted
- This is hands-down the best Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-order deal
- The best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases: the 6 best ones so far
- Do this before Samsung announces the Galaxy S24 later today