The best Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus cases: our 7 favorite ones

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The latest Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones have been announced. If you’ve already bought a Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus or are planning to buy one, it’s crucial to invest in a protective case to safeguard your phone. While the selection of cases available for this phone is currently limited, it will improve with time. In the meantime, we have listed our top picks for Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus cases.

If you want your new Galaxy S24+ to have a veritable suit of armor, the i-Blason Armorbox is your best option. Made of shock-absorbing TPU and unbending polycarbonate, this two-piece full-body case will keep your phone cradled and secure. A zinc-alloy built-in camera cover doubles as a multi-angle kickstand, plus, it’s compatible with MagSafe, features precise cutouts for port access, has raised edges to keep the screen suitably protected from damaging surfaces, and is both dirt and moisture-resistant. Also, the built-in screen protector works with fingerprint ID.

Afraid you’ll drop your new phone and crack the screen? Don’t be. SUPCASE’s flagship case, the Unicorn Beetle Pro, or UB Pro, is a rugged full-body shell separated into two parts. It has a back casing and a front frame that clips into that to create the ultimate protective seal around the edges of your shiny new Galaxy S24 Plus. Precise cutouts allow access to all important ports, and it’s wireless charging compatible, too. A built-in kickstand doubles as a ring holder, and the UB Pro either comes with a built-in screen protector or without.

Spigen Liquid Air

The best minimalist Galaxy S24 Plus case

Pros Simple design

Comfortable grip

Easy on the wallet Cons Limited color selection

Embrace the flow with the Liquid Air case that gives a refreshing look to your new Galaxy S24 Plus. The geometric design of the case ensures protection and grip from all angles.

You can comfortably hold your phone without any extra bulk. The perfect grip of the case meets the right amount of drip. The case is made from thermoplastic polyurethane, making it durable. So long as you don't mind the limited color choice, this is a great (and budget-friendly) pick.

Spigen Liquid Air The best minimalist Galaxy S24 Plus case More

Supcase UB Pro

The best all-in-one Galaxy S24 Plus case

Pros Good price

Available in three colors

Comes with two front frames Cons Adds bulk

This case from Supcase comes with two front frames that you can easily swap whenever you want to switch up your S24 Plus's appearance. Additionally, it boasts a detachable rotating belt clip that allows you to carry your phone around with ease.

The case is made of multi-layer TPU and polycarbonate materials, ensuring that it can withstand up to a 20-foot drop test. Furthermore, the precise cutouts of this case provide easy access to all buttons, ports, and features of your Galaxy S24 Plus.

Supcase UB Pro The best all-in-one Galaxy S24 Plus case More

Elago Silicone Case

The best silicone Galaxy S24 Plus case

Pros Low cost

Various color choices

Simple, clean design Cons Is it enough protection?

Made from high-quality liquid silicone, these low-cost cases provide an exceptional level of grip, making it less likely that your S24 Plus will slip out of your hand. Moreover, the material used in these cases is durable, and it can withstand everyday wear and tear.

One of the best things about these silicone cases is that they are wireless charging compatible. You won't have to worry about taking the case off every time you want to charge your phone. Just place it on a wireless charging pad, and you're good to go. And with multiple colors to choose from, you can easily find a case that matches your style.

Elago Silicone Case The best silicone Galaxy S24 Plus case

Spidercase Case

The best accessories Galaxy S24 Plus case

Pros Includes screen protectors and camera protectors

10-foot military grade drop protection

Works with wireless chargers Cons Some might consider it too bulky

This case is designed to give your Galaxy S24 Plus the best protection possible. It features a hard PC and a solid inner polycarbonate shell which helps to prevent damage from shock, collisions, and scratches.

The case is also wireless charging ready and has a non-slip design to keep your device in your hand. With nearly 20 different colors to choose from, you’re sure to find the perfect match for your style.

Spidercase Case The best accessories Galaxy S24 Plus case

Spigen Rugged Armor Case

The best rugged Galaxy S24 Plus case

Pros Extra corner protection via bumper design

Good price

Comes from a trusted company Cons Limited color selection

Introducing the Rugged Amor, the ultimate Galaxy S24 Plus case that celebrates a decade of providing top-notch protection to your Galaxy.

With an all-new design from Spigen, this S24 Plus case is the perfect blend of ruggedness and refinement. The modern carbon fiber detailing adds a touch of sophistication, while the multi-layered bumper protection on all corners ensures that your phone remains shielded from all kinds of impacts and bumps.

Spigen Rugged Armor Case The best rugged Galaxy S24 Plus case More

Urban Armor Gear UAG Plasma Series

The best stylish Galaxy S24 Plus case

Pros Adds a unique look

Lots of color choices

Ample protection Cons Pricey

The Plasma Series by UAG is a classic and boasts a dynamic translucent hexagonal design and is engineered to provide top-notch protection for adventurous individuals. The case features enhanced TPU corner protection and an ultra-lightweight impact frame, making it capable of shielding your S24 Plus from accidental drops and other unexpected impacts.

The low perimeter edge of the case adds a tactile grip, ensuring a more secure handling experience on the go. The unmistakable signature UAG armor frame adds a touch of boldness to the overall design, making it instantly recognizable.

Urban Armor Gear UAG Plasma Series The best stylish Galaxy S24 Plus case More

FNTCASE Rugged Protective Case

The best kickstand Galaxy S24 Plus case

Pros Built-in kickstand

Includes sliding camera cover

Good price Cons The design might be a bit much

This Galaxy S24 Plus case has a non-slip design and comes with upgraded features. The sliding camera cover protects the camera system from damage when not in use. The stand is also improved with new material that can withstand frequent usage.

When opened, the kickstand forms a stable triangular structure with the phone cover, allowing you to place it on both horizontal and vertical surfaces. This frees your hands for other tasks. Additionally, the case provides military-grade drop protection.

FNTCASE Rugged Protective Case The best kickstand Galaxy S24 Plus case

Editors' Recommendations