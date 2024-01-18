 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Products

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus cases: our 7 favorite ones

Bryan M. Wolfe
By

The latest Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones have been announced. If you’ve already bought a Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus or are planning to buy one, it’s crucial to invest in a protective case to safeguard your phone. While the selection of cases available for this phone is currently limited, it will improve with time. In the meantime, we have listed our top picks for Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus cases.

If you want your new Galaxy S24+ to have a veritable suit of armor, the i-Blason Armorbox is your best option. Made of shock-absorbing TPU and unbending polycarbonate, this two-piece full-body case will keep your phone cradled and secure. A zinc-alloy built-in camera cover doubles as a multi-angle kickstand, plus, it’s compatible with MagSafe, features precise cutouts for port access, has raised edges to keep the screen suitably protected from damaging surfaces, and is both dirt and moisture-resistant. Also, the built-in screen protector works with fingerprint ID.

Afraid you’ll drop your new phone and crack the screen? Don’t be. SUPCASE’s flagship case, the Unicorn Beetle Pro, or UB Pro, is a rugged full-body shell separated into two parts. It has a back casing and a front frame that clips into that to create the ultimate protective seal around the edges of your shiny new Galaxy S24 Plus. Precise cutouts allow access to all important ports, and it’s wireless charging compatible, too. A built-in kickstand doubles as a ring holder, and the UB Pro either comes with a built-in screen protector or without.
Spigen Liquid Air
Spigen Liquid Air
The best minimalist Galaxy S24 Plus case
Jump to details
Supcase UB Pro
Supcase UB Pro
The best all-in-one Galaxy S24 Plus case
Jump to details
elago Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus case
Elago Silicone Case
The best silicone Galaxy S24 Plus case
Jump to details
SPIDERCASE Designed for Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Case
Spidercase Case
The best accessories Galaxy S24 Plus case
Jump to details
Spigen Rugged Armor Case
Spigen Rugged Armor Case
The best rugged Galaxy S24 Plus case
Jump to details
Urban Armor Gear UAG Plasma Series
Urban Armor Gear UAG Plasma Series
The best stylish Galaxy S24 Plus case
Jump to details
FNTCASE Rugged Protective Case
FNTCASE Rugged Protective Case
The best kickstand Galaxy S24 Plus case
Jump to details
Spigen Liquid Air for Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus.
Spigen

Spigen Liquid Air

The best minimalist Galaxy S24 Plus case

Pros
  • Simple design
  • Comfortable grip
  • Easy on the wallet
Cons
  • Limited color selection

Embrace the flow with the Liquid Air case that gives a refreshing look to your new Galaxy S24 Plus. The geometric design of the case ensures protection and grip from all angles.

You can comfortably hold your phone without any extra bulk. The perfect grip of the case meets the right amount of drip. The case is made from thermoplastic polyurethane, making it durable. So long as you don't mind the limited color choice, this is a great (and budget-friendly) pick.

Spigen Liquid Air
Spigen Liquid Air
The best minimalist Galaxy S24 Plus case
SUPCASE for Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus.
SUPCASE

Supcase UB Pro

The best all-in-one Galaxy S24 Plus case

Pros
  • Good price
  • Available in three colors
  • Comes with two front frames
Cons
  • Adds bulk

This case from Supcase comes with two front frames that you can easily swap whenever you want to switch up your S24 Plus's appearance. Additionally, it boasts a detachable rotating belt clip that allows you to carry your phone around with ease.

The case is made of multi-layer TPU and polycarbonate materials, ensuring that it can withstand up to a 20-foot drop test. Furthermore, the precise cutouts of this case provide easy access to all buttons, ports, and features of your Galaxy S24 Plus.

Supcase UB Pro
Supcase UB Pro
The best all-in-one Galaxy S24 Plus case
elago case for Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus.
elago

Elago Silicone Case

The best silicone Galaxy S24 Plus case

Pros
  • Low cost
  • Various color choices
  • Simple, clean design
Cons
  • Is it enough protection?

Made from high-quality liquid silicone, these low-cost cases provide an exceptional level of grip, making it less likely that your S24 Plus will slip out of your hand. Moreover, the material used in these cases is durable, and it can withstand everyday wear and tear.

One of the best things about these silicone cases is that they are wireless charging compatible. You won't have to worry about taking the case off every time you want to charge your phone. Just place it on a wireless charging pad, and you're good to go. And with multiple colors to choose from, you can easily find a case that matches your style.

elago Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus case
Elago Silicone Case
The best silicone Galaxy S24 Plus case
SPIDERCASE for Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus.
SPIDERCASE

Spidercase Case

The best accessories Galaxy S24 Plus case

Pros
  • Includes screen protectors and camera protectors
  • 10-foot military grade drop protection
  • Works with wireless chargers
Cons
  • Some might consider it too bulky

This case is designed to give your Galaxy S24 Plus the best protection possible. It features a hard PC and a solid inner polycarbonate shell which helps to prevent damage from shock, collisions, and scratches.

The case is also wireless charging ready and has a non-slip design to keep your device in your hand. With nearly 20 different colors to choose from, you’re sure to find the perfect match for your style.

SPIDERCASE Designed for Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Case
Spidercase Case
The best accessories Galaxy S24 Plus case
Spigen Rugger Armor for Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus.
Spigen

Spigen Rugged Armor Case

The best rugged Galaxy S24 Plus case

Pros
  • Extra corner protection via bumper design
  • Good price
  • Comes from a trusted company
Cons
  • Limited color selection

Introducing the Rugged Amor, the ultimate Galaxy S24 Plus case that celebrates a decade of providing top-notch protection to your Galaxy.

With an all-new design from Spigen, this S24 Plus case is the perfect blend of ruggedness and refinement. The modern carbon fiber detailing adds a touch of sophistication, while the multi-layered bumper protection on all corners ensures that your phone remains shielded from all kinds of impacts and bumps.

Spigen Rugged Armor Case
Spigen Rugged Armor Case
The best rugged Galaxy S24 Plus case
Urban Armor Gear Plasma case for Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus.
Urban Armor Gear

Urban Armor Gear UAG Plasma Series

The best stylish Galaxy S24 Plus case

Pros
  • Adds a unique look
  • Lots of color choices
  • Ample protection
Cons
  • Pricey

The Plasma Series by UAG is a classic and boasts a dynamic translucent hexagonal design and is engineered to provide top-notch protection for adventurous individuals. The case features enhanced TPU corner protection and an ultra-lightweight impact frame, making it capable of shielding your S24 Plus from accidental drops and other unexpected impacts.

The low perimeter edge of the case adds a tactile grip, ensuring a more secure handling experience on the go. The unmistakable signature UAG armor frame adds a touch of boldness to the overall design, making it instantly recognizable.

Urban Armor Gear UAG Plasma Series
Urban Armor Gear UAG Plasma Series
The best stylish Galaxy S24 Plus case
A render of FNTCASE's rugged Galaxy S24 Plus case.
FNTCASE

FNTCASE Rugged Protective Case

The best kickstand Galaxy S24 Plus case

Pros
  • Built-in kickstand
  • Includes sliding camera cover
  • Good price
Cons
  • The design might be a bit much

This Galaxy S24 Plus case has a non-slip design and comes with upgraded features. The sliding camera cover protects the camera system from damage when not in use. The stand is also improved with new material that can withstand frequent usage.

When opened, the kickstand forms a stable triangular structure with the phone cover, allowing you to place it on both horizontal and vertical surfaces. This frees your hands for other tasks. Additionally, the case provides military-grade drop protection.

FNTCASE Rugged Protective Case
FNTCASE Rugged Protective Case
The best kickstand Galaxy S24 Plus case

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is 49% off in Amazon’s year-end sale
Someone holding a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 lite that is displaying apps.

For those who are on the hunt for budget-friendly tablet deals, you should take a look at Amazon's year-end sale as it includes a 49% discount on the 128GB model of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. From its original price of $430, it's down to a more affordable $220 for savings of $210. We're not sure if this price will stick after the New Year, so it's highly recommended that you complete the purchase right away if this tablet meets your needs.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
For its price, you shouldn't expect the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to match the performance of the top-of-the-line models among the best tablets. However, for handling daily tasks such as browsing the internet and delivering presentations, it's more than enough with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and 4GB of RAM. While its internal storage space is limited to 128GB, you have the option of expanding it through a microSD card by up to 1TB. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite ships with Android 12, but you can upgrade it to Android 14, which is the latest version of the operating system.

Read more
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 screen protectors in 2023: our 10 favorites
Holding the Samsung Galaxy S23 with the display turned on.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 may be just around the corner, but that doesn't mean the Samsung Galaxy S23 isn't still a great phone that's worth protecting, especially its gorgeous AMOLED 2X edge-to-edge display.

Even though that screen is made from the latest Gorilla Glass, it's still susceptible to scratches and scuffs, so unless you plan to use a folio case, we'd strongly recommend an extra layer of protection to keep your display looking pristine. That's even more true if you're the adventurous type, since even the most durable cases for your Galaxy S23 are only fighting half the battle.

Read more
The best Android phones in 2023: the 16 best ones you can buy
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with the display turned on.

Finding a bad Android phone is a rare occurrence these days. However, with so many options available, it can be daunting to choose the best one in 2023. In this article, we aim to help you find the answer to this question.

When looking to buy a new Android phone, there are many factors to consider. Do you prefer a large screen? How important is camera performance to you? Are you someone who enjoys gaming on your phone? Or do you need a long-lasting battery life? To assist you, we have compiled a list of Android phones that cater to everyone's needs, regardless of your preferences or priorities.

Read more