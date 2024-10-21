Get the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for as cheap as $400

If you’ve got your sights set on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, the good news is that it’s already part of Samsung’s tablet deals through its trade-in program. The device’s 256GB model carries a sticker price of $1,200, but you can get an up to $800 discount if you trade in an eligible device, which means the tablet may be yours for as low as $400. There’s no danger of stocks running out because it was just launched this month, but we still recommend hurrying with your transaction because the trade-in offer may change at any time.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is equipped with a massive 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen, but it’s still comfortable to use because it’s not too heavy to carry. Samsung ditches Qualcomm’s processors in favor of the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus, which delivers impressive performance improvements compared to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra while also improving the efficiency of its 11,200 mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is the first tablet built for Samsung’s Galaxy AI, which offers a host of helpful features, such as Sketch to Image, which creates AI-generated artwork from your sketches.

Our Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra versus 2024 Apple iPad Pro comparison highlights several advantages for Samsung’s device in a battle of flagship tablets. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra offers an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, which isn’t available on the 2024 Apple iPad Pro, and its screen is larger as Apple’s tablet only comes in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra also comes with a larger battery, the ability to record 4K videos from both front and back cameras, and the S Pen stylus as part of the package.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is a fantastic purchase even without the potential discount from Samsung tablet deals, so if you’ve got a tablet that you can let go to take advantage of Samsung’s trade-in offer, you should go ahead. You can get an up to $800 discount on the original price of $1,200 for the device’s 256GB model, so you can pay as low as just $400. Be among the first owners of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra by proceeding with this trade-in offer for the brand’s latest flagship tablet.