AT&T just gave parents a kids tablet that won’t have them sacrificing their iPad

If handing a toddler an iPad felt more like a gamble than a convenience, AT&T has something that will solve that problem for you.

So what’s actually new with this tablet?

AT&T just refreshed its kids’ tablet lineup with the amiGO Jr. Tab 2. The headline upgrade, among everything else, is connectivity. And if you haven’t already guessed it, this one runs on AT&T’s 5G network, unlike the cheaper options that only work on home Wi-Fi.

So, no matter where kids go, they stay connected to the internet, and therefore, their parents. The screen also grew to 8.7 inches and comes with an anti-glare coating, which I feel is genuinely useful for kids during reading, watching shows, or playing games.

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What’s good is that AT&T threw in a stylus too. It gives younger users a chance to draw and write with a bit more control than fumbling with a finger. Battery life is also rated to survive a full day of actual use.

Does it still have the stuff parents actually cared about before?

Yes, and that matters more than the hardware upgrades, given that it is the entire point of a kids’ tablet.

AT&T has retained all the qualities that made the original amiGO Jr. Tab a hit in the first place. These include a protective case, curated educational content, and parental control tools.

Pricing lands at $4.99 a month over 36 months. Clearly, the tablet is aimed at parents introducing a first device rather than upgrading one. AT&T points to research showing kids often get their very first gadget by age two, usually a tablet, and that basically explains why the company keeps investing here.

This tablet joins the amiGO Jr. Phone and amiGO Jr. Watch 2. From the looks of it, AT&T doesn’t want parents turning to other companies when it’s time to buy their kids a first device.