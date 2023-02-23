The best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals from every carrier

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is officially here! If you took advantage of the S23 pre-order offers that were floating around at many retailers, then you already have the phone and have upgraded it with some great Samsung Galaxy S23 accessories. If you don’t have the phone yet, don’t worry. Plenty of retailers and cell carriers still have deals on every model of the new phone, and even some of the other goodies that were announced at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event such as the new Samsung Galaxy Book 3.

The first step in availing one of these deals is to choose which model you want, the S23, S23+ or S23 Ultra. Then you’ll have to find your preferred carrier and figure out if you can trade-in your current phone. There are a lot of options available, and we’ve broken them all down for you.

Today’s Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Deals

If you’re looking to buy the Samsung Galaxy S23, the brand’s latest smartphone in the series, you have some great choices. The S23 Ultra, for instance, is almost a shoe-in for one of the best Android phones of the year — we gave it a 10 out of 10 in our review. Of course, each provider may be offering exclusive deals or promotions that are worth taking into consideration before you make a final decision.

Here’s everything you need to know about the retailers offering Samsung Galaxy S23 deals:

Samsung

You can buy the devices straight through Samsung and get discounts by trading in certain phones.

Samsung Galaxy S23: As low as $100 after trade-in credit, or $800 full-price —

As low as $100 after trade-in credit, or $800 full-price — Samsung Galaxy S23+: As low as $300 after trade-in credit, or $1,000 full-price —

As low as $300 after trade-in credit, or $1,000 full-price — Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: As low as $550 after trade-in credit, or $1,200 full-price —

Best Buy

Best Buy is offering up to $600 in trade-in credit on select phones that you can apply to any model of the S23.

Samsung Galaxy S23: As low as $200 after trade-in credit, or $800 full-price —

As low as $200 after trade-in credit, or $800 full-price — Samsung Galaxy S23+: As low as $400 after trade-in credit, or $1,000 full-price —

As low as $400 after trade-in credit, or $1,000 full-price — Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: As low as $600 after trade-in credit, or $1,200 full-price —

AT&T

Right now, AT&T is offering up to $1,000 off when you trade-in an eligible phone, and you’ll get a free storage upgrade — 128GB S23+ or Ultra orders get the 256GB model, and 256GB S23+ or Ultra orders get the 512GB model. You can also bundle your new phone with a Samsung Galaxy Watch or Buds and save 30% on the accessory.

Samsung Galaxy S23: $0 with eligible trade-in —

$0 with eligible trade-in — Samsung Galaxy S23+: $0 with eligible trade-in —

$0 with eligible trade-in — Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $200 (256GB) or $380 (512GB) with eligible trade-in —

Verizon

All three Samsung Galaxy S23 models are currently available at Verizon. They’re offering the phone practically for free, if you sign up for a three year contract.

Samsung Galaxy S23: $1,67 a month for 36 months (0% APR; $860 retail) —

$1,67 a month for 36 months (0% APR; $860 retail) — Samsung Galaxy S23+: $5.56 a month for 36 months (0% APR; $1,000 retail) —

$5.56 a month for 36 months (0% APR; $1,000 retail) — Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $18.76 a month for 36 months (0% APR; $1,200 retail) —

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering several Samsung Galaxy S23 promotions. Both new and existing customers can get the S23 or S23+ for free if they trade in select phones, and the S23 Ultra could be as low as $200 with a trade-in. Some trade-in options require a Magenta MAX plan.

Samsung Galaxy S23: $0 with trade-in and Magenta MAX, $360 with eligible trade-in without Magenta MAX, or $860 full price —

$0 with trade-in and Magenta MAX, $360 with eligible trade-in without Magenta MAX, or $860 full price — Samsung Galaxy S23+: $0 with trade-in and Magenta MAX, $500 with eligible trade-in without Magenta MAX, or $1,000 full price —

$0 with trade-in and Magenta MAX, $500 with eligible trade-in without Magenta MAX, or $1,000 full price — Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $200 with trade-in and Magenta MAX, $700 with eligible trade-in without Magenta MAX, or $1,200 full price —

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations