 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals from every carrier

Briley Kenney
By
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with the display turned on.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is officially here! If you took advantage of the S23 pre-order offers that were floating around at many retailers, then you already have the phone and have upgraded it with some great Samsung Galaxy S23 accessories. If you don’t have the phone yet, don’t worry. Plenty of retailers and cell carriers still have deals on every model of the new phone, and even some of the other goodies that were announced at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event such as the new Samsung Galaxy Book 3.

The first step in availing one of these deals is to choose which model you want, the S23, S23+ or S23 Ultra. Then you’ll have to find your preferred carrier and figure out if you can trade-in your current phone. There are a lot of options available, and we’ve broken them all down for you.

Today’s Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Deals

If you’re looking to buy the Samsung Galaxy S23, the brand’s latest smartphone in the series, you have some great choices. The S23 Ultra, for instance, is almost a shoe-in for one of the best Android phones of the year — we gave it a 10 out of 10 in our review. Of course, each provider may be offering exclusive deals or promotions that are worth taking into consideration before you make a final decision.

Here’s everything you need to know about the retailers offering Samsung Galaxy S23 deals:

Samsung

You can buy the devices straight through Samsung and get discounts by trading in certain phones.

  • Samsung Galaxy S23: As low as $100 after trade-in credit, or $800 full-price —
  • Samsung Galaxy S23+: As low as $300 after trade-in credit, or $1,000 full-price —
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: As low as $550 after trade-in credit, or $1,200 full-price —

Best Buy

Best Buy is offering up to $600 in trade-in credit on select phones that you can apply to any model of the S23.

Related
  • Samsung Galaxy S23: As low as $200 after trade-in credit, or $800 full-price —
  • Samsung Galaxy S23+: As low as $400 after trade-in credit, or $1,000 full-price —
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: As low as $600 after trade-in credit, or $1,200 full-price —

AT&T

Right now, AT&T is offering up to $1,000 off when you trade-in an eligible phone, and you’ll get a free storage upgrade — 128GB S23+ or Ultra orders get the 256GB model, and 256GB S23+ or Ultra orders get the 512GB model. You can also bundle your new phone with a Samsung Galaxy Watch or Buds and save 30% on the accessory.

  • Samsung Galaxy S23: $0 with eligible trade-in —
  • Samsung Galaxy S23+: $0 with eligible trade-in —
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $200 (256GB) or $380 (512GB) with eligible trade-in —

Verizon

All three Samsung Galaxy S23 models are currently available at Verizon. They’re offering the phone practically for free, if you sign up for a three year contract.

  • Samsung Galaxy S23: $1,67 a month for 36 months (0% APR; $860 retail)  —
  • Samsung Galaxy S23+: $5.56 a month for 36 months (0% APR; $1,000 retail) —
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $18.76 a month for 36 months (0% APR; $1,200 retail)  —

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering several Samsung Galaxy S23 promotions. Both new and existing customers can get the S23 or S23+ for free if they trade in select phones, and the S23 Ultra could be as low as $200 with a trade-in. Some trade-in options require a Magenta MAX plan.

  • Samsung Galaxy S23:  $0 with trade-in and Magenta MAX, $360 with eligible trade-in without Magenta MAX, or $860 full price —
  • Samsung Galaxy S23+: $0 with trade-in and Magenta MAX, $500 with eligible trade-in without Magenta MAX, or $1,000 full price —
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $200 with trade-in and Magenta MAX, $700 with eligible trade-in without Magenta MAX, or $1,200 full price —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
This killer Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra pre-order deal ends tonight
Briley Kenney
By Briley Kenney
February 16, 2023
A person using the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the S Pen.

There's hardly any time left to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 and reap all the benefits that come with being an early adopter -- provided you order by midnight.
Besides being able to scoop up to $150 Instant Credit through our exclusive link below, you'll also enjoy a storage upgrade with all orders on the 256GB model of any of the phones in the Samsung Galaxy S23 range instantly being upgraded to 512GB entirely for free. Double the space will be perfect for all those amazing photos you take with the excellent set of lenses on all these phones.
As no surprise, the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra pre-order deal comes from Samsung itself, which is offering up to $150 in Instant Credit to customers who pre-order the Galaxy S23 through Digital Trends. If you're keeping track, that's a $50 increase on what's available through Samsung's website, to use on select products like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, moreover, you'll get up to $700 back with an eligible trade-in. We recommend jumping on that deal as soon as possible, because when pre-orders are done -- or stock is gone -- you might run into some problems.

There are three models of the Samsung Galaxy S23 this year, including the standard S23, the S23+, and the S23 Ultra -- the latter of which is included in this amazing deal. At any given time, you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 series device, of your choosing, through a variety of retailers and wireless providers, such as Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, and beyond. But as we noted, the best deal currently is through Samsung and Digital Trends, which we'll recap below. While you're considering, check out our look at the differences between the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus before you move onto the S23 Ultra's ultimate power.

Read more
The best Samsung phones in 2023: our 8 favorite Galaxy phones
Paula Beaton
Jesse Hollington
By Paula Beaton and Jesse Hollington
February 16, 2023
A person holding the Galaxy S23 Ultra and taking a photograph.

Samsung is one of the most recognizable names in modern smartphones. It has a well-deserved reputation for offering an expansive lineup of great phones with something for just about everyone. This means if you're looking for an Android phone, you'll have a hard time finding a Samsung model that's not worth considering for your needs and budget. In fact, the number of choices can be a bit overwhelming, but the good news is that we've explored the entire range and highlighted the best Samsung smartphones you can buy in 2023.

Like its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets the nod for the best overall Samsung phone, and that's not just because it's Samsung's premium flagship device. Sure, it's the most expensive in the lineup, but you're getting some incredible bang for your buck with a large and gorgeous display, excellent cameras, and a new processor that offers unprecedented levels of performance. Nevertheless, if you're looking for something more unique, more pocketable, or more affordable, you'll find a lot of other great options on our list in every category, with links to detailed reviews for each.

Read more
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds are $50 off
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 15, 2023
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and their case sitting on the ground with earbuds sitting in front.

While the massive popularity of wireless earbuds may be attributed to Apple's AirPods, you should know that there are headphone deals for other options in the market that are cheaper. For example, Samsung fans may want to grab this opportunity to buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for just $100, following Samsung's $50 discount on their original price of $150. Take advantage of the offer now so that there's no chance you would miss out.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
True wireless earbuds like the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are the perfect choice if you're planning to use them often while working out or commuting, according to our headphone buying guide. Not only do they offer well-balanced audio, but their Active Noise Cancellation will let you focus on the songs that you're listening to or the streaming videos that you're watching. This is possible through the two microphones on the wireless earbuds that detect the ambient noise that needs to be blocked. The machine-learning technology in the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 filters the unwanted sound, which is also applicable during phone calls for crystal clear conversations.

Read more