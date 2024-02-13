 Skip to main content
Best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals: Save up to $800 on the phone

If you’ve been keeping a close eye on all the phone deals going on with a plan to buy the Samsung Galaxy S24, you need to keep reading. To save you the effort, we’ve collated everything you need to know about the best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals currently available. Many are only available for a short period of time so you’ll want to commit quickly. If that sounds like your intention, keep reading while we take you through what to do and where to buy.

Today’s best Galaxy S24 deals

Thanks to the Samsung Galaxy S24 being the latest phone from Samsung, there are many deals available on it. Figuring out which one works best for you depends on if you need an unlocked model or if you’re happy with one tied to a network. Also, with trade-in deals a significant part of the discounting process, it’s worth seeing if different retailers offer different trade-in values.

  • : Get up to $550 instant trade-in credit with exclusive colors available and discounts on other Samsung devices
  • : Get up to $800 in credit over 36 months with a trade-in with a few Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ with a qualifying unlimited plan.
  • : Get up to $800 trade-in credit applied over 36 months with $350 in promo credit over 36 months when buying a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 at the same time.
  • : Get up to $1,000 monthly bill credits when you trade in an eligible phone.
  • : Get up to $800 trade-in credit when you pay over 24 months.
  • : Get up to $700 trade-in credit when you trade in an eligible device.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S24?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is a “smart little upgrade” according to our review. A smaller and more compact phone, it’s perfect if you want something that more easily fits into your pocket while still being powerful. The previous Samsung Galaxy S23 featured highly in our look at the best Android phones. With the Samsung Galaxy S24, you get a new flat-edged frame with a matte finish. For the screen, there’s a 6.2-inch AMOLED panel which offers an adaptive refresh rate of as little as 1Hz when the phone is idle.

That all sounds pretty sleek but how is it to use? Pretty great. That’s hardly surprising given this is the latest Samsung Galaxy phone. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip powers things having been optimized specifically for Samsung’s Galaxy devices. There’s Android 14 with One UI 6.1 layered on top but the true delight is the addition of many AI-powered tools. Circle to Search makes it simple to find seemingly everything online, combining Google Lens image search and text search. There’s also a Live Translate tool that offers real-time translations during voice calls, while an interpreter tool also helps with communication.

Photography also benefits from AI tools but the hardware is pretty strong. There’s a 50MP main camera, 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, along with a 12MP ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a 12MP selfie camera. A Generative Edit tool means you can remove unwanted and distracting elements from photos so you get the perfect result. It’s those kind of features that remind you when comparing the Samsung Galaxy S24 to the Samsung Galaxy S21, there’s no contest. The Samsung Galaxy range has gone from strength to strength. For many people, it makes sense to skip a couple of iterations to reap the most benefits but this is the ideal time to upgrade with far more than solely incremental upgrades involved. It’s a purchase that’s sure to mean you have one of the best phones for a long time to come. That’s helped even more by Samsung promising that the phone will receive seven years of major OS upgrades and security patches.

