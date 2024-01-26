 Skip to main content
The best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra screen protectors: 7 top picks

Bryan M. Wolfe
By

Your Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is undoubtedly a prized possession. It's the epitome of cutting-edge technology and style, boasting a massive 6.8-inch display that's a feast for the eyes. But as much as it's a marvel of engineering, it's also a fragile device that requires careful handling. Just imagine the horror of dropping your phone and shattering the screen! Not only will it ruin the visual appeal, but it could also cost you a fortune to repair.

Fortunately, there's a simple solution to make such a catastrophe less likely: a screen protector. These handy accessories come in various styles, materials, and price points to cater to different needs and budgets. From tempered glass protectors that offer robust protection against scratches and cracks to film protectors that provide a more subtle shield, there's something for everyone. Better still, they'll work just fine with the growing number of excellent Galaxy S24 Ultra cases.

Whether you're looking for premium protection or budget-friendly options, we've got you covered. Sit back, relax, and browse our selection to find the perfect Galaxy S24 Ultra screen protector that suits your preferences.

Belkin Screensforce for S24 Ultra.
Belkin

Belkin Screenforce

The best overall Galaxy S24 Ultra screen protector

Pros
  • Blue light protection
  • Antimicrobial coating
  • Anti-smudge and fingerprint coatings
Cons
  • Pricer than other options

The Belkin ScreenForce screen protector has multiple benefits that extend beyond providing edge-to-edge protection. It reduces blue light by up to 20%, features an antimicrobial coating to prevent discoloration and degradation, and has anti-smudge and fingerprint coatings.

This premium offering has a glass-like feel and is compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's fingerprint sensor. It's on the expensive side, but it's well worth the price of admission.

Belkin Screenforce
Belkin Screenforce
The best overall Galaxy S24 Ultra screen protector
Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for the S24 Ultra.
Spigen

Spigen GLAS.tR EZ Fit

The best two-pack Galaxy S24 Ultra screen protector

Pros
  • Two-pack
  • Great discounted price
  • Comes with a handy install kit
Cons
  • Doesn't include extras like blue light reduction

If you're looking for a reliable screen protector that keeps your S24 Ultra's screen looking brand new, you may want to consider the Spigen screen protector two-pack. This screen protector is made from tempered glass, so it's strong enough to withstand scratches, bumps, and drops.

With a 9H hardness rating, you can ensure your phone's screen is well-protected. The Spigen screen protector also features an oleophobic coating that helps repel fingerprints and other smudges, keeping your Galaxy S24 Ultra's screen clean and clear all day.

Spigen GLAS.tR EZ Fit
Spigen GLAS.tR EZ Fit
The best two-pack Galaxy S24 Ultra screen protector
SAMSUNG Galaxy S24 Ultra Anti-Reflecting Phone Screen Protector.
Samsung

Samsung Anti-Reflecting Screen Protector

The best official Galaxy S24 Ultra screen protector

Pros
  • Good price
  • Reliable protection
  • Official option from Samsung
  • Anti-reflective coating
Cons
  • Not the best value

This screen protector directly by Samsung comes with an innovative anti-reflective coating that allows you to enjoy crystal-clear visuals even in bright light. Whether you’re using your phone to watch a movie, check your email or just browse the web, this screen protector will ensure that your experience is always top-notch.

In addition to enhancing your viewing experience, this screen protector also provides excellent protection for your smartphone. It can safeguard your phone against everyday scratches and dust, ensuring that it remains in pristine condition for years to come.

Samsung Anti-Reflecting Screen Protector
Samsung Anti-Reflecting Screen Protector
The best official Galaxy S24 Ultra screen protector
OtterBox Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Polyarmor Premium.
Otterbox

OtterBox Premium PolyArmor Eco

The best eco-friendly Galaxy S24 Ultra screen protector

Pros
  • Made from 60% recycled material
  • Offers an extra layer of protection
  • Helps prevents fingerprints
Cons
  • Pricey

Are you looking for a high-quality phone case that’s both eco-friendly and stylish? Look no further than our premium selection! Crafted from over 60% recycled materials, this option from OtterBox protects your S24 Ultra from everyday wear and tear and helps reduce your carbon footprint.

This protector will surely enhance your S24 Ultra's look and feel with its sleek, glass-like texture and unique design. Plus, its special coating ensures that fingerprints don’t leave streaks on the surface, so you can enjoy a clear, unobstructed display every time you use your device.

Otterbox Premium PolyArmor Eco
OtterBox Premium PolyArmor Eco
The best eco-friendly Galaxy S24 Ultra screen protector
ESR screen protector for the S24 Ultra.
ESR

ESR Screen Protector

The best budget Galaxy S24 Ultra screen protector

Pros
  • Great price
  • Two-pack bundle
  • Helpful installation kit
Cons
  • Basic protection compared to other options

This budget-friendly Galaxy S24 Ultra screen protector comes in a pack of two and costs just a little bit more than a cup of Starbucks. It is specially designed to protect your phone from scratches, bumps, and drops.

The protector is perfectly contoured to fit your phone and prevent dust buildup. With HD clarity, the glass maintains the original display clarity of your phone and also ensures full face recognition compatibility. It's not as fancy as some of the other options on this list, but if you're looking for a good value, this is it.

ESR for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Screen Protector, 2 Pack Tempered Glass with Easy Installation Frame for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Military-Grade Protection, Ultra Tough, Scratch Resistant
ESR Screen Protector
The best budget Galaxy S24 Ultra screen protector
ZAGG InvisibleShield Fusion XTR3.
ZAGG

ZAGG InvisibleShield Fusion XTR3

The best premium Galaxy S24 Ultra screen protector

Pros
  • Includes unbreakable hybrid polymer
  • Blue light protection
  • Anti-reflective properties
  • HD clarity
Cons
  • It's very, very expensive

This S24 Ultra screen protector is made of an unbreakable hybrid polymer that provides the ultimate protection for your device. It features unique impact technology that offers advanced shock absorption. Additionally, it includes advanced eye-safe blue light filtration, anti-reflective properties, and high-definition clarity.

These features help reduce reflections, enhance screen clarity, and improve color vibrancy, providing an authentic viewing experience. All of these features will cost you, but if you're OK spending more cash, you get a lot for your money.

ZAGG InvisibleShield Fusion XTR3
ZAGG InvisibleShield Fusion XTR3
The best premium Galaxy S24 Ultra screen protector
A render of an OttarScreen screen protector for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
OttarScreen

OttarScreen Screen Protector

The best three-pack Galaxy S24 Ultra screen protector

Pros
  • Inexpensive
  • Three-pack
  • Rear camera cover
Cons
  • Extras not included

This bundle includes three pieces of tempered glass that offer 9H hardness, ensuring that your S24 Ultra's screen remains free of scratches and crystal clear.

The easy installation feature allows for quick installation without any hassle. With fingerprint unlocking technology, accessing your device becomes an effortless task, while the precise cutouts provide optimal functionality. You also get a cover for the rear camera sensors. OttarScreen doesn't make a big deal about HD clarity and blue light filtering like other protectors do, but for the price, we aren't complaining.

OttarScreen Galaxy S24 Ultra Screen Protector, 3 Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector【3+1 Pack 】1 Pack Tempered Glass Camera Lens Protector, Easy Installation, 3D Glass 9H Hardness Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
OttarScreen Screen Protector
The best three-pack Galaxy S24 Ultra screen protector

