The best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases: the 7 best ones

Samsung has just announced the release of its next best-in-class smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. This highly anticipated device comes in a range of fresh new colors and is made of titanium for the first time. The phone also boasts a host of new camera features, which will surely excite photography enthusiasts. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to be one of the best smartphones of the year and will be a strong competitor to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

However, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is an expensive device, starting at a whopping $1,300. If you plan on purchasing one, it's highly recommended that you also invest in a compatible case to better protect your investment. Here are some of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases available on the market today.

This super-protective full-body case also brings style and grace thanks to Cosmo’s signature marble pattern, floral prints, and beyond. It offers 10-foot drop protection, TPU bumpers to guard against bumps and falls, and raised edges to keep the screen off damaging surfaces. The built-in screen protector is compatible with fingerprint ID, plus it has MagSafe support and a camera cover that doubles as a multi-angle kickstand. i-Blason thought of it all.

It’s called the Galaxy S24 Ultra for a reason, and if you’re going to slap a case on it, the case needs to be as functional and stylish as the new phone. So give your S24 Ultra the ultimate protection with the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Mag XT, also called the UB Mag XT. It’s a slim, snap-on case with a polycarbonate back and a built-in zinc alloy camera cover that doubles as a multi-angle kickstand. Functional and secure, what more could you ask for?
Oneagle for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Oneagle

Oneagle Case Clear

The best clear Galaxy S24 Ultra case

Pros
  • Lots of color options
  • Inexpensive
  • Unique lip for cameras
Cons
  • No MagSafe support

You will definitely like this transparent case for your brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra. The case is also available in different colors to match your style. It's made of TPU material that is imported from Germany and uses the latest light transmittance technology.

The case is designed not to turn yellow over time and can withstand military standard drops. It features upgraded X-SHOCK airbags at each corner to provide extra protection. If it's a clear case your after, this is a solid one.

Oneagle for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Case
Oneagle Case Clear
The best clear Galaxy S24 Ultra case
The Magnetic for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra case.
Yimer

Yimer Magnetic Case

The best MagSafe Galaxy S24 Ultra case

Pros
  • Works with MagSafe accessories
  • Slim design
  • Not too expensive
Cons
  • Only one color choice

This affordable case has a sleek design and a premium texture. The big draw is that it features a built-in magnetic ring that aligns with MagSafe chargers. It has been tested under MIL-STF-810H standards and is guaranteed to survive drops of up to 10 feet.

The case is coated with an oleophobic material and an antioxidant substance to prevent fingerprints, watermarks, and dust particles from accumulating on it. The single color choice is disappointing, but if you can get over that, it's a really great choice.

Magnetic for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Case with Screen Protectors [with MagSafe] [Translucent Matte Back & Soft Edge] for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G Case Matte Hard Phone Case for Samsung S24 Ultra
Yimer Magnetic Case
The best MagSafe Galaxy S24 Ultra case
QIALINO for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Wallet Case.
QIALINO

QIALINO Wallet Case

The best leather Galaxy S24 Ultra case

Pros
  • Includes kickstand function
  • Offers three card slots, room for money
  • Premium leather design
Cons
  • Other leather cases are coming soon
  • It's a bulky boy

This phone case from QIALINO is made of genuine leather that gives it a classic and luxurious appearance. The outer layer is made of premium cowhide and the inner layer is made of TPU, providing the ultimate protection for your phone.

The case also functions as a wallet and has three card slots and two money pockets. It comes with a flip case and a kickstand that allows you to watch movies or use your phone hands-free. This feature helps you use your phone on-the-go with ease.

It's a great overall option, but keep in mind that we're expecting a lot more leather S24 Ultra cases. If something about QIALINO's option isn't working for you, there will be more to choose from soon.

QIALINO for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Wallet Case
QIALINO Wallet Case
The best leather Galaxy S24 Ultra case
AMILIFECASES for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Case.
AMILIFECASES

AMILIFECASES Case

The best all-in-one Galaxy S24 Ultra case

Pros
  • Includes built-in screen and camera protector
  • IP68 dust/water protection
  • Compact and lightweight
Cons
  • Just one color to choose from

This case is designed for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and comes with a free screen protector to prevent scratches, damages, and dirt. Better yet, the screen protector won’t affect the touch sensitivity of your phone.

The case is IP68 certified, meaning it’s waterproof and can be submerged in water up to 6.6 feet for up to 30 minutes. It’s made with a flexible rubber back cover and a hard polycarbonate inner cover that provides good shock-proofing and anti-drop protection. If you're really worried about banging up your S24 Ultra, this is the case to get.

AMILIFECASES for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Case
AMILIFECASES Case
The best all-in-one Galaxy S24 Ultra case
FNTCASE for Samsung Galaxy S24-Ultra Case.
FNTCASE

FNTCASE Case

The best rugged Galaxy S24 Ultra case

Pros
  • Available in different colors
  • Advanced protection
  • Good price
Cons
  • Watch the bulk

This case from FNTCASE is designed to be durable and provide top-notch protection for your phone. It features upgraded anti-scratch sliding camera protection and a built-in kickstand, and is built to withstand military-grade drops.

You'll also find great grip and an armor anti-skid design, and it fully covers the back of your S24 Ultra with textured edges and an impact-resistant hard PC shell back cover.

FNTCASE for Samsung Galaxy S24-Ultra Case
FNTCASE Case
The best rugged Galaxy S24 Ultra case
Leton Case for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Case.
Leton

Leton Case

The best budget Galaxy S24 Ultra case

Pros
  • One of the cheapest S24 Ultra cases
  • Lots of color choices
  • Includes liquid silicone
Cons
  • No drop protection rating

This softly curved phone case comes in various color combinations and offers good grip and comfort. However, it does not provide significant drop protection. It is a suitable option if you plan on using your phone in a single location most of the time, but if you need serious protection, you may want to look elsewhere.

The case is made of liquid silicone, which is environmentally friendly and healthy. It has a smooth, silky texture and a shock-absorbing quality. It's also really easy on the wallet, which is always a plus.

Leton Case for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Phone Case
Leton Case
The best budget Galaxy S24 Ultra case
Simtect for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Case.
Simtect

Simtect Camera Cover Case

The best camera cover Galaxy S24 Ultra case

Pros
  • Precise cutouts for ports and S Pen slot
  • 14 -oot drop protection
  • Convenient camera cover
Cons
  • Hope you like black!

Simtect's case is specifically designed for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and comes with an enhanced slide camera cover and 2.5mm raised lips around the phone’s cameras. The camera cover is operated by ball bearings, which minimizes friction and increases durability. The cover also has a concealed lock, ensuring secure usage and lens concealment.

Furthermore, this case provides 14-foot military drop protection, and there are accurate cutouts for all of your ports, buttons, and the S Pen slot.

Simtect for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Case with Camera Cover
Simtect Camera Cover Case
The best camera cover Galaxy S24 Ultra case

