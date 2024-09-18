The best Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max screen protectors for 2024

Apple's new iPhone 16 series is up for preorder already, and after snagging the best iPhone 16 Pro deals, you're probably thinking about how you protect your shiny, expensive investment. You may want the best rugged case, or you could chosoe to be brave and leave it fully unprotected.

Regardless of whether you pick up a case or not, you'll definitely want to buy one of the best Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max screen protectors. The question is which one should you buy? Is one type better than others? Do you go for something that provides minimalist protection for just scratches, or one of the most durable options that will keep your phone protected even if you have butterfingers?

Here are our picks for the best iPhone 16 Pro Max screen protectors, and which one you should buy.

Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit Screen Protector The best overall iPhone 16 Pro Max screen protector Jump to details Zagg XTR4 Graphene Reinforced Screen Protector The best premium iPhone 16 Pro Max screen protector Jump to details More Torras Shatterproof Screen Protector The best value durable iPhone 16 Pro Max screen protector Jump to details ESR Armorite Screen Protector The best tough iPhone 16 Pro Max screen protector Jump to details ArmorSuit Military Shield Screen Protector The best affordable iPhone 16 Pro Max screen protector Jump to details Anker Easy Fit Screen Protector The best iPhone 16 Pro Max screen protector for easy installation Jump to details Mothca Matte Glass Screen Protector The best anti-glare iPhone 16 Pro Max screen protector Jump to details Nomad Aluminum Silicate Glass Screen Protector The best non-tempered glass iPhone 16 Pro Max screen protector Jump to details Show 5 more items

Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit Screen Protector

The best overall iPhone 16 Pro Max screen protector

Pros Easy to apply perfectly every time

High-quality materials feel great

Comes in a two-pack Cons Some compatibility issues with certain cases

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is an expensive investment and you'll want to make sure you pick the right protector to keep the display safe. Spigen is one of the best-known brands for iPhone accessories and the EZ Fit screen protector range makes many of our best screen protector lists.

As the name implies, the GlasTR EZ FIT is designed to be extremely easy to apply to your phone. It comes with an auto-alignment installation tool that helps ensure you always get the perfect fit. It contains an oleophobic coating that will reduce fingerprints, is designed to be compatible with many of the best iPhone 16 Pro Max cases and will keep the screen protected. Precision cutouts also ensure it won't interfere with the TrueDepth camera used for Face ID, though it's worth keeping in mind it won't fit with certain cases. However, you can rest assured it'll pair perfectly with any Spigen case you use.

Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit Screen Protector The best overall iPhone 16 Pro Max screen protector

Zagg XTR4 Graphene Reinforced Screen Protector

The best premium iPhone 16 Pro Max screen protector

Pros Filters blue light

11x stronger than previous generations

Anti-reflective

Easy to install perfectly Cons Very pricey

Only offered as a single pack

If you have butterfingers and want something that'll always keep your phone protected, look no further than InvisibleShield. The XTR4 is the latest generation of the InvisibleShield lineup, and it's the most protective yet.

It's built to be the most rugged and durable screen protector that provides the most protection for your iPhone 16 Pro Max. The graphene reinforcement ensures it will keep your phone protected regardless of what you subject it to. Blue-light filtration helps prevent eye strain, the anti-reflective technology helps you see the display even in bright light, and it's easy to apply without attracting dust. If you're looking for reassurance that you phone will always be protected, look no further than the Zagg XTR4 -- but keep in mind that it's certainly an expensive choice.

Zagg XTR4 Graphene Reinforced Screen Protector The best premium iPhone 16 Pro Max screen protector More

Torras Shatterproof Screen Protector

The best value durable iPhone 16 Pro Max screen protector

Pros Protects against drops from eight feet

9H+ glass is shatterproof and durable

Comes in a two-pack Cons Not as protective as others

The Zagg XTR4 is designed for those who want the most premium protection, but if you want something that's just as effectiv,e but more affordable, Torras has the answer. This screen protector is designed to keep your phone protected even when dropped from eight feet, and the shatterproof glass ensures it won't crack and hurt your hands. The 9H+ tempered glass core is widely used in aerospace and military installations, and promises to be scratch and wear resistant. If you want protection that won't break the bank or your phone screen, look no further than Torras.

Torras Shatterproof Screen Protector The best value durable iPhone 16 Pro Max screen protector

ESR Armorite Screen Protector

The best tough iPhone 16 Pro Max screen protector

Pros Comes in a three-pack

Resists impacts of up to 110 pounds

UltraFit tray makes it easy to apply Cons May not be as clear as others on this list

If you take your iPhone into hazardous environments and need a durable screen protector that won't break the bank, ESR has the answer. The Armorite screen protector is designed to be tough-yet-affordable, and it delivers exceptional durability with an easy-to-apply design.

It is rated as withstanding impacts of up to 110 pounds, and should protect against drops, bumps, and scratches. The UltraFit installation tray ensures you'll get a perfectly aligned installation that's hassle-free. The micro-nano adhesive technology guarantees a bubble-free fit, and it comes in a three-pack so you can keep the spares on hand for the future. There's some question about whether it's as clear as the other options on this list, though.

ESR Armorite Screen Protector The best tough iPhone 16 Pro Max screen protector

ArmorSuit Military Shield Screen Protector

The best affordable iPhone 16 Pro Max screen protector

Pros Protection without a high price tag

Can heal itself over time

Ultraslim protection for your phone

Comes in a two-pack Cons Soft-touch TPU film won't protect your phone for long

Only protects against scratches

The ArmorSuit MilitaryShield screen protector is designed for those who want simple-yet-effective protection for their iPhone 16 Pro Max. It comes in a pack of two and is designed to offer protection for your screen against scratches. It's best used alongside a case as it won't protect against damage, but if you want a no-frills screen protector that is ultraslim and nearly invisible, this is the one to buy. It offers protection without a high price tag, and the soft-touch TPU film can heal itself over time when you apply light heat. However, as it's film, it's not as protective as a glass option would be.

ArmorSuit Military Shield Screen Protector The best affordable iPhone 16 Pro Max screen protector

Anker Easy Fit Screen Protector

The best iPhone 16 Pro Max screen protector for easy installation

Pros Foolproof installation

6-foot drop protection

Comes in a two-pack

Almost invisible Cons A little pricey

Applying screen protectors can be tedious and painstaking for most people, as you need to ensure a perfect alignment and that there is no dust on the screen to get a smooth, bubble-free installation. Trusted brand Anker has found a way to make the process easy, efficient, and pain-free.

The box that the screen protector comes in doubles as an easy way to apply it. Simply lift the cover, place your phone's screen up, and close the lid. Then just pull the tab at the bottom and you'll have a perfect application every time. Make bubbles a thing of the past thanks to this aptlynamed Easy Fit screen protector. You'll barely notice it's there and it also comes with a spare. But all this utility comes at a price.

Anker Easy Fit Screen Protector The best iPhone 16 Pro Max screen protector for easy installation

Mothca Matte Glass Screen Protector

The best anti-glare iPhone 16 Pro Max screen protector

Pros Silk-like soft-touch feeling

Designed for use in bright light

Protects against scratches, wear and tear, and drops

Extremely affordable Cons Doesn't protect as well as other choices

Many of the best iPhone 16 Pro Max screen protectors are designed for maximum protection, but can be reflective in direct light. If you use your phone outdoors, or find the glare too much for daily use, Mothca has the answer.

This matte glass screen protector is made of AGC Glass and has a silk-like feel that resists dirt, oils from sweat, and annoying fingerprints. It uses the same technology as the best e-readers and is designed for excellent clarity even in bright sunlight. It's easy to apply and provides affordable protection, while ensuring you can always use your screen regardless of the ambient lighting conditions.

Mothca Matte Glass Screen Protector The best anti-glare iPhone 16 Pro Max screen protector

Nomad Aluminum Silicate Glass Screen Protector

The best non-tempered glass iPhone 16 Pro Max screen protector

Pros 2.5x stronger than tempered glass

Better impact and scratch resistance

Oleophobic coating to reduce smudges

Perfect alignment thanks to applicator tool Cons Only comes with one screen protector

Most screen protectors are made from tempered glass and ultimately provide the same level of protection regardless of the brand you buy. Tempered glass has many benefits, but some of its key problems include glass breakage, deformities, and insufficient tempering during the application.

Nomad makes some of our favorite smartphone accessories, and the company's screen protector is the best non-tempered glass screen protector we've found. It's made from aluminum silicate glass that is designed to be 2.5x stronger than traditional tempered glass, and it delivers superior protection against impacts and scratches. The oleophobic coating reduces smudges, while the Aluminum Silicate material doesn't impact touch sensitivity, clarity, or visibility. It comes with an easy applicator tool that guarantees perfect alignment, but it's not the cheapest and only comes with a single protector in the box.

Nomad Aluminum Silicate Glass Screen Protector The best non-tempered glass iPhone 16 Pro Max screen protector

The best iPhone 16 Pro Max screen protectors not only protect your display, but do so without affecting the vibrancy and colors of the Super Retina XDR OLED display.

They protect against scratches, general wear and tear, drops, and bumps, and the very best screen protectors will ensure you don't need to spend hundreds of dollars to fix your screen if the worst does happen. Whatever your style, there's an iPhone 16 Pro Max screen protector that's right for you.

Our top pick, the Spigen GlassTR EZ Fit, is backed by Spigen's decades-long experience in providing protection. Then there's the premium ZAGG XTR4, which offers the best protection while also filtering blue-light, is anti-reflective, and is designed to withstand anything you can throw at it. Or, if you're looking for the next great thing, consider the Aluminum Silicate screen protector from Nomad.

Whichever screen protector you buy, be sure to also pick up one of the best iPhone 16 Pro Max cases to ensure you keep it protected at all times. It's the best way to make sure that the front and the back of your shiny new iPhone 16 Pro Max remain in pristine condition.