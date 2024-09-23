The best Apple iPhone 16 Plus cases for 2024

The Apple iPhone 16 Plus is now available, so while you're choosing exactly what color you want for your shiny new phone, you should also look into a case to protect it from those times when you have butter fingers.

Although the new iPhone 16 Plus is plenty durable on its own, a case can help you show off its design while protecting it against scratches. Even if you are really careful and you don't drop your phone, a touchscreen in the same pocket as your car keys is a recipe for disaster. Even a short drop can shatter a screen if it hits at the right angle. A good case will protect not only the screen, but the cameras, sides, and ports of the phone, too.

ESR iPhone 16 Plus Case

The best overall iPhone 16 Plus case

Pros Powerful magnet

Military-grade drop protection

Raised edges for better screen protection Cons No built-in screen protector like other ESR cases

ESR is one of the best options out there for a phone case. Not only is it's magnetic grip much more powerful than the competition — 1,500 grams compared to the 800 grams of the official case — but it provides all-around protection for your iPhone 16 Plus. Raised edges around the camera guard against drops, while the clear acrylic lets you show off the build and design of the phone.

Because of its MagSafe capabilities, you can even attach accessories to it. One of the promo shots shows a wallet attachment that makes it easy to keep your most-used cards on-hand while out and about.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Clear iPhone 16 Plus Case

The best clear iPhone 16 Plus case

Pros Completely transparent

Meets military standards

Raised edges to protect the camera bump Cons Doesn't work with MagSafe

The iPhone 16 Plus looks great, so why hide all the effort the R&D engineers put into its design? The Spigen Clear Case for iPhone 16 Plus lets you show off your phone without putting it at risk. Spigen is a brand that's been around basically since the first cell phone needed a case, so the company is building on well over a decade of experience.

Sure, it's not as rugged as other options, but the raised edges protect the iPhone's camera from falls while the triple-layered material at each corner gives this case tremendous shock protection.

JJGoo iPhone 16 Plus Case

The best budget iPhone 16 Plus case

Pros Budget-friendly

Slim design

Shockproof Cons Case can be a bit slippery

This incredibly affordable case is clear and flexible, made of a softer polyurethane than many hard cases. Due to its flexibility, it's a lot easier to install on your phone and feels nice in your hand, but offers slightly less protection. It also doesn't include a screen protector, although the raised sides will protect your phone against landing on its face.

This case is also built with anti-yellowing materials. These lengthen its lifespan and make it a viable option for years to come; by the time you're ready to upgrade, you'll want a new case, anyway. This one is only compatible with the iPhone 16 Plus.

Diaclara iPhone 16 Plus Rugged Case

The best full-protection iPhone 16 Plus case

Pros Includes a built-in screen protector

Supports wireless charging

Easy installation and removal Cons Expensive when not on sale

If you're someone who is tough on phones or you're just particularly accident-prone, the Diaclara Rugged case might be the best choice for you. It has full body protection for the iPhone 16 Plus, including a durable, scratch-resistant screen protector, shock-absorbing corners, and a lens protector that will keep your iPhone's camera safe and protected so you can keep snapping those mind-blowing photos.

Despite all this protection, it still works with wireless charging. The case is dust-resistant, so you don't have to worry about a particularly dry day resulting in scratches or residue. The case has undergone more than 5,000 drop tests from a height of 10 feet, so you can trust it to be sturdy.

i-Blason Armorbox

The best drop protection

Pros Rugged, military-grade protection

20-foot-drop protection

Built-in screen protector and kickstand

Camera control button compatible Cons No water resistance

Obviously, you want to fully protect your brand-new iPhone 16 Plus. i-Blason’s MagSafe-compatible Armorbox with military-grade drop protection is the way to go. It comes with a built-in screen protector, so you don’t need anything extra, plus it has a built-in camera cover that doubles as a kickstand. The zinc alloy anodized camera cover protects the high-power lenses on the back of the phone. The most unique feature on the Armorbox is the built-in Camera Control button which utilizes copper conductors to seamlessly match the operations of the unique button. It’s rugged through and through so it’ll survive a 20-foot drop.

Even with that protection it’s not bulky, it’s not ugly, and it works with so many different MagSafe accessories because of its powerful N52 magnet. For example, you can still mount your phone to a hands-free car adapter, even while it’s still in the case.

WTCase Leather iPhone 16 Plus Case

Best leather iPhone 16 Plus case

Pros Includes a kickstand

Built-in magnets make wireless charging easy

Includes a screen protector Cons Expensive

The WTCase Leather iPhone 16 Plus case is an elegant, sophisticated option that stands out from the slew of plastic and metallic cases on the market. It's made of faux leather, so it's a lot more environmentally friendly, too. It provides compete protection from drops and scratches, especially since it includes a glass screen protector that fits over the front of your device.

It is a bit pricier than many of the other picks on this list, but the built-in kickstand provides a lot of value. It makes it easy to watch your phone without holding onto it. The leather is scratch-resistant and will look great for a long time to come. If it needs to be polished, a little bit of leather oil can go a long way.

Temdan Magsafe iPhone 16 Plus Case

Best MagSafe iPhone 16 Plus case

Pros Designed to withstand hard impacts

Built-in magnets for more secure wireless charging

Protection for back, sides, and screen of phone Cons The matte black design is kind of boring

The Temdan Magsafe iPhone 16 Plus case is designed to make MagSafe charging faster and more reliable. A series of built-in magnets hold the charger against the back of the phone while also enhancing charge times. Raised edges around the camera bump protect it from impact, while precisely measured cutouts leave no unnecessary space for connecting accessories.

In addition, this case has been tested with more than 4,000 drops of varying heights up to 16 feet off the ground. The back panel and microfiber lining reduce impact force, protecting the internals of the phone. While the black design isn't as eye-catching as others we've seen, this case provides a simple, nondescript design for those who prefer a minimalist look.

OtterBox iPhone 16 Plus Commuter Case

Best pocket-friendly iPhone 16 Plus case

Pros Comes with port covers that block dirt

Slim profile for easy carrying in pockets

Tested with three times as many drops as required Cons Expensive

Otterbox is one of the most tried and true brands for phone cases, and the Otterbox iPhone 16 Plus case is no different. It's a dual-layer case made largely of recycled materials and drop-tested three times more than is required for military standards. The rounded edges make it easy to slip into your pocket while you're on the go. The downside is that, while it's a tough case that will keep your phone safe, it carries a slightly higher price tag than many of the other cases on this list.

Urban Armor Gear iPhone 16 Plus Case

Best rugged iPhone 16 Plus case

Pros Incredibly rugged and durable

Can survive drops of 25 feet

Includes integrated lanyard anchors Cons Oh so very expensive

UAG, or Urban Armor Gear, is a brand of phone cases that could be described using the same adjectives you find in a Ford commercial: tough, rugged, and durable. The contours of the case provide an anti-slip grip, while the carbon fiber exterior protections against shocks, impact, and much more.

The case is strong, but doesn't interfere with Apple Pay or MagSafe charging. It's raised enough that the phone can lie flat on a surface without direct contact to the camera lens. And if you drop your phone, the UAG iPhone 16 Plus case is rated for falls from up to 25 feet.

Tauri iPhone 16 Plus Case

Best total-coverage case for iPhone 16 Plus

Pros Includes screen and camera protectors

Anti-yellowing

Stain-resistant material Cons Camera bump makes the phone rest at an awkward angle

Not only is this case affordable but it also comes with a lens protector for your phone camera and a tempered glass screen protector, too. That's a lot of safety, all in one place — no need to order a screen protector separately and hope all the pieces arrive at the same time. It's also compatible with MagSafe and third-party wireless chargers.

The case is made of TPU, a type of material that won't fade with time and is better at resisting stains and grime. Despite that, the case is easy to hold onto and will protect your iPhone 16 Plus if you drop it.

With the iPhone 16 Plus starting at $899 for its base model, you'll want to make sure your phone is protected against damage. Let's face it: No matter how careful you are, dropping your phone is just a part of life. A case can help turn what could be a screen-shattering incident into something that can be buffed out with your shirt sleeve.