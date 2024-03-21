Samsung Galaxy smartphones are widely considered among the premier Android phones, but their flagship models are pretty expensive. If you want one, you should take advantage of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, which is offering huge discounts on unlocked versions of these mobile devices. The sale will last a few more days, but it’s highly recommended that you make your purchase now because stocks may already be gone if you wait until the last minute. Because of the popularity of Samsung Galaxy phones, there’s a high chance that these phone deals sell out sooner than expected.

What to buy in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale for Samsung Galaxy phones

The cheapest Samsung Galaxy phone in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, which features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen and 128GB of storage that may be expanded through a microSD card. It’s available for , down from $300 for savings of $35. However, if you want a flagship smartphone, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S24+ with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Quad HD+ screen and 256GB of storage for instead of $1,000 following a $150 discount, or the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Quad HD+ screen and 256GB of storage for a , for savings of $150 on its regular price of $1,300.

If you want to get a folding phone for your next smartphone, two of our top choices are included in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. The 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, featuring a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover screen and a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED inner screen, is instead of $1,000 following a $150 discount, while the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, featuring a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover screen and a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner screen, will be after a $300 discount on its sticker price of $1,800.

The latest models of the Samsung Galaxy smartphones are available with lowered prices in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, so if you’re interested in buying any of them, don’t let the discounts end without making a purchase. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before these offers get taken down, so you better hurry in deciding the Samsung Galaxy phone to shop. Once these bargains end, we don’t know when you’ll get another chance at getting these devices for cheaper than usual.

