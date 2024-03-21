 Skip to main content
Amazon’s Big Spring Sale: Save on Galaxy S24, Fold 5 and more

Aaron Mamiit
By
Two Samsung Galaxy S24 units standing upright next to each other.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy smartphones are widely considered among the premier Android phones, but their flagship models are pretty expensive. If you want one, you should take advantage of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, which is offering huge discounts on unlocked versions of these mobile devices. The sale will last a few more days, but it’s highly recommended that you make your purchase now because stocks may already be gone if you wait until the last minute. Because of the popularity of Samsung Galaxy phones, there’s a high chance that these phone deals sell out sooner than expected.

What to buy in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale for Samsung Galaxy phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 multitasking Recents menu grid view with Good Lock.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

The cheapest Samsung Galaxy phone in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, which features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen and 128GB of storage that may be expanded through a microSD card. It’s available for , down from $300 for savings of $35. However, if you want a flagship smartphone, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S24+ with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Quad HD+ screen and 256GB of storage for instead of $1,000 following a $150 discount, or the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Quad HD+ screen and 256GB of storage for a , for savings of $150 on its regular price of $1,300.

If you want to get a folding phone for your next smartphone, two of our top choices are included in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. The 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, featuring a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover screen and a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED inner screen, is instead of $1,000 following a $150 discount, while the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, featuring a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover screen and a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner screen, will be after a $300 discount on its sticker price of $1,800.

Trending Deals:

The latest models of the Samsung Galaxy smartphones are available with lowered prices in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, so if you’re interested in buying any of them, don’t let the discounts end without making a purchase. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before these offers get taken down, so you better hurry in deciding the Samsung Galaxy phone to shop. Once these bargains end, we don’t know when you’ll get another chance at getting these devices for cheaper than usual.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deals: Get $80 off the smartwatch
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic next to each other.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is one of the more popular smartwatches on the market, and it’s been some stiff competition for smartwatches like the Apple Watch Series 9. Whether you’re shopping for style or want one of the best fitness trackers, the Galaxy Watch 6 offers just about everything you could want in a smartwatch. This makes it one of the top choices for users who prefer an Android software ecosystem. Right now, however the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 also offers some big savings and some of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals we've seen. There are Galaxy Watch 6 deals worth shopping all over the place, with deals on iffiest sizes, watch bands, and Galaxy 6 models available. We’ve tracked down what we feel are the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deals, so read onward for more details on how to save.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm, Bluetooth) --

Read more
Best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals: Get Samsung’s flagship for $300
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and S Pen stylus on its screen.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the top-of-the-line model of Samsung's current generation of flagship smartphones, is widely considered as the pinnacle of Android phones right now. That also means you shouldn't expect to get it for cheap, but fortunately, we've found phone deals that will make it more affordable. Read on to find out the best Galaxy S24 Ultra deals that you can shop, including offers for unlocked models and devices that are locked to a certain network. Most of the deals will require you to trade in your old smartphone, which is a great way to get rid of it since you'll probably be only using the Galaxy S24 Ultra after you make the upgrade.
Today's best Galaxy S24 Ultra deals
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals change frequently but below, we’ve picked out some of the best available today. These include being able to buy direct from the source aka Samsung, along with buying from other retailers and cell phone network providers too. There’s something for every intention here.

Samsung :

Read more
Best Google Pixel 8 deals: Save $800 on the latest Pixel
The Google Pixel 8 on a table showing the screen.

If you're thinking about buying Google's latest flagship smartphone, the Google Pixel 8, then you should take advantage of phone deals so that you can enjoy a discount when purchasing the device. There are offers from retailers, carriers, and Google itself, and we've rounded them all up below so you won't have to go anywhere else if you want to compare them. You're going to have to be quick if you want to shop these Google Pixel 8 deals though, as they may not stick around for long.
Today's best Google Pixel 8 deals
There are some great Google Pixel 8 deals around including direct discounts when you buy the phone unlocked and trade-in deals for anyone who wants to commit to a specific cell phone provider. With such versatility, there should be something for everyone here. Take a look below to find the best Google Pixel 8 deal for your situation.

Google:

Read more