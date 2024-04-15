 Skip to main content
Flash sale gets you this iPad Mini-sized Samsung tablet for $99

Jennifer Allen
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite in different colors.
If even the best tablet deals still don’t mean you can afford an iPad Mini, how about a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite instead? Usually priced at $159, it’s down to just $99 at Walmart right now and it’s perfect if the main thing you want is a small tablet for browsing online or watching occasional videos. If that sounds tempting, keep reading while we take you through what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite won’t be featured among the best tablets around, but that isn’t to say that it’s not worth considering. It has an attractive 8.7-inch screen which is slightly larger than the iPad Mini‘s 8.3-inch display. It’s not as sharp but it’s just fine for watching YouTube videos or similar. If you want to read on the move, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a good bet for that too.

Crucially, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is more robust than the iPad Mini with an upgraded metal frame which can handle any rough blows, including if your kids get a bit over-enthusiastic with what they’re doing. That makes it an ideal tablet for entertaining the little ones on a long journey or simply when on vacation and in need of some extra tech to keep everyone happy. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite offers about 8-10 hours of battery life which is on par with the iPad Mini and more than good enough for daily use.

It also has Samsung Kids app available which means you can quickly make the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite safe for your kids to use without worrying about them accessing inappropriate content. While it isn’t the fastest in terms of performance, there is fast charging when the time comes. You can also upgrade its storage with microSD cards — something that simply isn’t an option for any iOS-based systems.

As a basic tablet for web browsing, video watching, or anything else simple, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a good option available at a great price. Usually costing $159, it’s down to only $99 at Walmart right now. If you need cheap entertainment on a long journey, this is your chance. Take a look before the deal ends soon.

