 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals: Get the foldable for free

Jennifer Allen
By
YouTube Flex mode features on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends
samsung galaxy unpacked 28622785752 1f940b3483 o
This story is part of our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 coverage

Upon launch, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 soon found itself a firm favorite among the best folding phones thanks to being extremely well-built, offering great performance, and good cameras. However, just because it’s a premium phone doesn’t mean you should have to settle for paying premium prices. That’s why we’ve picked out all the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals and listed them below. Available across many different retailers and in various forms like through trade-in deals or simply being cheaper than usual, there’s something for everyone here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals at Samsung

Samsung logo sign at the Mobile World Congress.
David Ramos/Getty Images / Getty Images

Go directly to the source by buying the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 from Samsung, and you can get up to $600 instant trade-in credit. It depends on what phone you’re trading in but it’s useful if you prefer to go direct.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals at Amazon

An Amazon logo seen on the side of a building.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for a great instant discount with the phone available for a one-off fee of $900 so you save $100 off the regular price of $1,000. If you don’t want to worry about monthly fees, this is a good way of getting it at a better price than usual.

Related

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals at Best Buy

Line outside of Best Buy for RTX restock.
Best Buy

Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 at the standard price unlocked, but if you decide to sign up for it via Verizon, you can get it for $28 a month for 36 months with a trade-in deal meaning you could save up to $1,000 on the price of the device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals at Verizon

Verizon logo on a smartphone screen in a dark room and a finger touching it.
Stone Staffordshire / Shutterstock

At Verizon, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available for $28 per month or you can buy it outright for $1,000. The latter is a fairly mediocre deal but Verizon does offer up to $1,000 trade-in depending on the phone you want to exchange so it could work out as free.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals at T-Mobile

T-Mobile store.
T-Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available at T-Mobile from $42 per month for 24 months. However, depending on your trade-in, you can save up to $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits with the phone potentially free when signing up for the Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plan.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals at Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 from Xfinity Mobile and you’ll pay $42 a month for doing so. Trade something in, however, and you can get up to $700 off your purchase.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5?

Apps on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Considered to be the “best foldable of its kind”, it’s safe to say you should strongly consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. It’s a refinement of an already great concept. Its 6.2-inch cover screen and 7.5-inch inner screen both look great, and the convenience of folding things out is great for your pocket and your productivity levels.

It also still has a great set of cameras with a 50MP main camera, 12MP wide-angle camera, and 10MP telephoto lens too. Performance is strong too. Essentially, if you’re looking for one of the best Android phones but want something a little different from the format we’re all used to by now, you’ll love the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. It stands out among the rest.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best iPhone 15 deals: How to get Apple’s latest iPhone for free
The display on a green iPhone 15.

The iPhone 15 has only just hit stores but that hasn't stopped there being some great iPhone 15 deals going on right now. If you're keen to upgrade to the shiniest of new iPhones, this is your chance to do so. We've picked out all the best iPhone 15 deals going on at the moment including how to get the phone for free. Here's what you need to know about iPhone deals on Apple's latest model.
iPhone 15 deals at Amazon

Amazon has one of the best ways to get an iPhone 15 for free. Sign up to Boost Infinite and you get the Apple iPhone 15 for free. That saves you the $830 you'd normally pay, while Boost Infinite costs $60 per month and gives you unlimited talk, text, and data every month. It's a near-unbeatable deal for many people.

Read more
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals: Save big on the foldable
A person holding a partially open Galaxy Z Fold 4.

With the launch of its predecessor, it's the best time to hunt for discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It's not going away any time soon because it's still a very fun and capable mobile device, so there will be a lot of demand for savings when buying the foldable smartphone. We've gathered the top ways of getting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for cheaper than usual, but you'll have to hurry with your purchase because these offers may disappear at any moment.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals at Samsung
The obvious source for a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is Samsung, which is offering trade-in credit of up to $725 for an unlocked 256GB model of the smartphone that normally costs $1,800. However, you can get it at $800 off, so you'll only have to pay $1,000, if you buy it with a U.S. Cellular plan.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals at Amazon
The unlocked 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is on Amazon for its retail price of $1,800, but why would you get that model when the unlocked 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is cheaper at just $1,450, following a $470 discount on its original price of $1,920? It's a no-brainer to go for the version with the larger storage capacity when it's more affordable.

Read more
Best OnePlus 11 deals: Save $100 on the Android phone
The OnePlus 11's screen.

If you're an Android fan who's looking for phone deals, you can't go wrong with the OnePlus 11. The smartphone is among the most popular choices in the market right now, and if you're interested, we've rounded up the top sources for discounts when buying the mobile device. It's highly recommended that you hurry with your purchase from your chosen retailer or carrier though, because these offers may change sooner than you think.
OnePlus 11 deals at OnePlus

You can currently buy the OnePlus 11 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $600 from OnePlus, down $100 from its original price of $700, while the OnePlus 11 with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is on sale for $650, for savings of $150 on its original price of $800. Buying from OnePlus gets you a free gift -- the OnePlus Buds Z2 wireless earbuds.

Read more