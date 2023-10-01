Upon launch, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 soon found itself a firm favorite among the best folding phones thanks to being extremely well-built, offering great performance, and good cameras. However, just because it’s a premium phone doesn’t mean you should have to settle for paying premium prices. That’s why we’ve picked out all the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals and listed them below. Available across many different retailers and in various forms like through trade-in deals or simply being cheaper than usual, there’s something for everyone here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals at Samsung

Go directly to the source by buying the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 from Samsung, and you can get up to $600 instant trade-in credit. It depends on what phone you’re trading in but it’s useful if you prefer to go direct.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals at Amazon

Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for a great instant discount with the phone available for a one-off fee of $900 so you save $100 off the regular price of $1,000. If you don’t want to worry about monthly fees, this is a good way of getting it at a better price than usual.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 at the standard price unlocked, but if you decide to sign up for it via Verizon, you can get it for $28 a month for 36 months with a trade-in deal meaning you could save up to $1,000 on the price of the device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals at Verizon

At Verizon, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available for $28 per month or you can buy it outright for $1,000. The latter is a fairly mediocre deal but Verizon does offer up to $1,000 trade-in depending on the phone you want to exchange so it could work out as free.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals at T-Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available at T-Mobile from $42 per month for 24 months. However, depending on your trade-in, you can save up to $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits with the phone potentially free when signing up for the Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plan.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals at Xfinity Mobile

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 from Xfinity Mobile and you’ll pay $42 a month for doing so. Trade something in, however, and you can get up to $700 off your purchase.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5?

Considered to be the “best foldable of its kind”, it’s safe to say you should strongly consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. It’s a refinement of an already great concept. Its 6.2-inch cover screen and 7.5-inch inner screen both look great, and the convenience of folding things out is great for your pocket and your productivity levels.

It also still has a great set of cameras with a 50MP main camera, 12MP wide-angle camera, and 10MP telephoto lens too. Performance is strong too. Essentially, if you’re looking for one of the best Android phones but want something a little different from the format we’re all used to by now, you’ll love the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. It stands out among the rest.

