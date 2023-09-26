Best refurbished iPhone deals: Get an iPhone for under $200

The Apple iPhone is one of the most popular smartphones on the market, though they don’t come cheap. We’ve frequently only see iPhone deals when they are paired with new cell carrier contracts, and it’s even less frequent that you come across one of the best iPhones with a significant price drop. One way to land an iPhone at a great price is to shop refurbished. Refurbished iPhones almost all come backed with a functionality guarantee or extended return window nowadays, making a refurbished iPhone as safe of a purchase as shopping new. There are a lot of refurbished iPhones seeing amazing price points right now, and several that are even discounted. If you’re looking to save big on an iPhone, these are the best refurbished iPhone deals you’ll find right now.

iPhone XR — from $193

A refurbished model but one that’s unlocked and comes with a full one-year warranty, the Apple iPhone XR is still pretty stylish for its age. It has a large 6.1-inch LCD screen with 1,792 x 828 resolution with Liquid Retina technology ensuring it looks super sharp. Powered by the A12 Bionic chip, it’s starting to show its age but still has potential. There’s also a 12MP back camera that can shoot 4K videos while the front-facing camera is 7MP and ideal for selfie-taking.

iPhone 11 — from $249

Once the greatest, the Apple iPhone 11 still holds its own. It has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD screen with 64GB of memory and up to 17 hours of battery life. It has dual 12MP ultra-wide and wide cameras with a Night Mode helping you get the most out of low light situations. This particular model is locked to Straight Talk but that’s the only downside to a well-designed phone at a great price.

iPhone 12 mini — from $284

Refurbished yet with a one-year warranty, the Apple iPhone 12 mini is tiny yet mighty. Its 5.4-inch display is small yet super sharp while performance comes from the still reliable A14 Bionic chip. It has a 12MP main camera along with a 12MP ultrawide lens with both producing great results and sharp imagery. It’s a little powerhouse of delights even if you do have to deal with slightly weaker battery life than bigger models.

iPhone 12 — from $305

The Apple iPhone 12 has a gorgeous 6.1-inch OLED display with smaller bezels than previous models. While it’s a refurbished model, you gain a one-year warranty so there’s no risk here. It’s bright yet robust thanks to the Ceramic Shield protecting it from falls. It’s still reasonably powerful too with the A14 Bionic chip in charge and the Apple iPhone 12 being the first with 5G and MagSafe support. A combination of telephoto camera, lidar sensor, Dolby Vision HDR video at 60 fps and Apple ProRAW file support all ensure this is a good option for photographers too.

iPhone 13 mini — from $461

Ideal for small hands, the Apple iPhone 13 mini looks great with its 5.4-inch display being sharp with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 even though it’s obviously smaller than the competition. It’s a Super Retina XDR OLED display which helps a lot. Alongside that, your photos will look good thanks to the 12MP wide camera and 12MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, there’s a 12MP selfie camera too. Powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, you’re guaranteed to still enjoy strong performance too. A refurbished model, you still benefit from a one-year warranty.

iPhone 12 Pro Max — from $541

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has a large 6.7-inch display with its OLED panel looking gorgeous. Incredibly bright and crisp, it’s hard to fault. Ideal for multitasking if a little cumbersome to hold, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is a true powerhouse in terms of looks. It’s powered by the A14 Bionic processor but there’s 5G support and a Ceramic Shield to keep you happy. For the cameras, enjoy a 12MP sensor that’s larger than before along with great software additions and an ultrawide lens too. Count on Dolby Vision HDR video support to make moving images look even better. Through this offer, you’re buying a refurbished model but it still has a one-year warranty.

iPhone 14 — from $574

Familiar yet lovable, the Apple iPhone 14 is a great choice for many. In this case, it’s a refurbished product but it comes with a one-year warranty as standard. It has a delightful 6.1-inch OLED screen with 2532 x 1170 resolution and HDR support, along with up to 1,200 nits of peak HDR brightness. Vibrant to look at, its cameras are similar to the iPhone 13’s but a little refined. There’s a 12MP primary lens with a larger sensor, while you also have a 12MP ultrawide camera. It looks great even with lowlight snaps, while selfies are also ably produced here too. The A15 Bionic chip keeps things ticking along nicely.

iPhone 13 Pro — from $626

Once the best you could get, the Apple iPhone 13 Pro is still pretty neat. It has a gorgeous 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED screen with fantastic color accuracy and 2,532 x 1,170 resolution. It’s sharp and bright at all times, with outdoor visibility a breeze. There’s also 120Hz ProMotion support so you can enjoy smoother browsing and gaming than before. Support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision is nice to see too. The A15 Bionic processor works well, while there are three 12MP cameras including a 12MP wide-angle, 12MP telephoto and 12MP ultra-wide angle lens to ensure great photo taking potential. As with many others here, this is a refurbished model but you still have a one-year warranty.

iPhone 14 Plus — from $636

Described as “awkwardly brilliant”, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is wider, taller, and heavier than the standard iPhone 14. Not quite as luxurious, it still offers a vast and gorgeous screen with its 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with 2,778 x 1,284 resolution, HDR support, and True Tone. It looks great even though it lacks ProMotion support like the Pro range. It has the same cameras as the iPhone 14 with a 12MP main camera and 12MP wide-angle camera system, along with a 12MP lens for selfies. For performance, there’s the A15 Bionic chip keeping things running nicely. This is a refurbished model so it’s been preowned but you get a full one-year warranty.

iPhone 14 Pro — from $796

Previously owned, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is a refurbished model with a one-year warranty. When we reviewed it, we described it as “effortlessly and unquestionably superb”. Its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen looks great with a 2,556 x 1,179 resolution and up to 2,000 nits of brightness when outdoors. It’s an always-on display so it looks great at all times, while there’s ProMotion support too for a better refresh rate. The dynamic island feature is one that you’ll wonder how you lived without now that plenty of apps support it. There’s also the 48MP main camera which looks great along with 12MP wide-angle and telephoto lenses too.

iPhone 13 Pro Max — from $786

A couple of generations old, it makes sense that this particular Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is a refurbished model. It still comes with a one-year warranty though. Its screen is huge with a 6.7-inch OLED display that has a smaller notch than before and the all-important 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also higher peak brightness levels of 1,200. For photography, there’s a 12MP main camera along with 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a telephoto lens too. Everything is powered well by the A15 Bionic chipset that continues to be speedy.

iPhone 14 Pro Max — from $876

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is “big, powerful and nearly perfect”. This particular deal is on a refurbished model but you still get a one-year warranty. It has a huge 6.7-inch OLED display with 2,796 x 1,290 resolution. It looks great just like the iPhone 14 Pro and can cope with bright sunny days. There’s also 120Hz ProMotion support along with an always-on display, while the Dynamic Island feature is useful. A 48MP main camera is great for snaps while there’s a 2x optical zoom lens, 12MP telephoto camera, and 12MP ultrawide camera. A 12MP front-facing camera is good for selfies too. It’s an all-round powerful device with the A16 chip ensuring everything flies.

